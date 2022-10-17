NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Latino Coalition held a Flag Raising ceremony Monday afternoon to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. “I was excited even though it was raining a little bit; the community responded and showed unity for our Puerto Rican community and we felt the love,” said Carmelo Rodriguez, president of New Britain Latino Coalition. “I was really happy to see that many of our city leaders came; we had representation from our police department, our fire department, Aldermen, Board of Education, pastors from our community, and also candidates from Congress like George Logan, 5th District, and U.S. Senate candidate Leora Levy.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO