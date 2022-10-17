ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Good Times Roll Band coming to Trinity-on-Main

NEW BRITAIN – Trinity-on-Main is hosting a classic rock concert featuring the Good Times Roll Band this Friday. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7. Good Times Roll Band features performers from Spirit Shaker, Physical Graffiti and Oreo. Shawn Norris from Spirit Shaker is on the guitar, Gary Fox from Physical Graffiti is on the keyboard, guitar and vocals and Frank DeChichio from Oreo is on the drums.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Theresa (Adachowski) Gagliardi

Theresa (Adachowski) Gagliardi, 91, widower of Felix Gagliardi, of East Berlin, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 at Apple Rehab Cromwell. Theresa was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in New Britain to the late Alexander and Jessie (Grabowski) Adachowski. Theresa graduated from New Britain High School in 1950, and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in East Berlin. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing golf.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Maryann V. Dorsey

Maryann V. Dorsey, (64), passed away peacefully at home Sunday morning Oct. 16, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She was a warrior, the essence of strength and perseverance. She was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Corrine Mulconry of Hamden. Maryann attended Norwich Free Academy...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Barbara Annette Schultz

Barbara Annette Schultz passed away after a brief illness October 15th. She was born in New Britain, Dec. 19, 1935, daughter of Julius and Emma Schultz. After graduating from Central Connecticut State University, she worked for many years at the Stanley Works, living in New Britain most of her life, but also in Plainville for many later years.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
violetskyadventures.com

See this Queen Anne Style Historic Mansion in Hartford

Now a part of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, this mansion still stands in grandeur in honor of its beautiful showcase of Queen Anne style architecture. Built as a rival to nearby homes, this home was flaunted for many years for its décor. It has been owned by a newspaper publisher and the grandniece of Harriet Beecher Stowe.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Latino Coalition raises Puerto Rican flag in Central Park to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Latino Coalition held a Flag Raising ceremony Monday afternoon to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. “I was excited even though it was raining a little bit; the community responded and showed unity for our Puerto Rican community and we felt the love,” said Carmelo Rodriguez, president of New Britain Latino Coalition. “I was really happy to see that many of our city leaders came; we had representation from our police department, our fire department, Aldermen, Board of Education, pastors from our community, and also candidates from Congress like George Logan, 5th District, and U.S. Senate candidate Leora Levy.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Local woman turns lifelong love of pets into new business in Berlin

BERLIN – Love for her own pets as a child has grown into a business for Jessica Carmody as an adult, as she has opened a pet grooming business in Berlin. “I’m a fourth generation farmer – we grow fruits and vegetables – but I’ve always had animals like cats and dogs,” said Carmody, owner of Cuddlesudz Pet Salon. “And as I got older, when I was teenager, I started helping them on my own and that’s what really got me into it.”
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain preparing for fall cleanup of Fairview Cemetery

NEW BRITAIN – It’s time to remove keepsakes and other memorial items from Fairview Cemetery, as the city prepares to begin its fall cleanup there. The Fairview Cemetery Commission announced that staff are set to begin the process of clearing the cemetery at 120 Smalley St. in preparation for leaf removal on Monday, Oct. 24.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy

One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
MONTVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Glastonbury, Hall take crowns at CCC Championship

MANCHESTER – As the cross country Central Connecticut Conference Championship began at Wickham Park on Tuesday, many runners envisioned themselves taking first in the race. However, Hall’s Isaac Mahler and Newington’s Katherine Bohlke had something else to say about that. Bohlke finished the 5000 meter race in...
GLASTONBURY, CT
violetskyadventures.com

This Connecticut Mansion Once Belonged to Mark Twain

Building his home in one of the wealthiest cities in America at the time, famed author Mark Twain ordered the construction of this elaborate mansion. For several decades his family called this place home. It is a famed landmark home in Hartford. About. Mark Twain happens to be the pen...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy

Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Boys & Girls Club of New Britain receives grant to support Homework Club-Power Hour program

NEW BRITAIN – The Boys & Girls Club of New Britain received a grant from Liberty Bank Foundation to support its Homework Club-Power Hour program. “I know from personal experience the critical role Boys & Girls Clubs have in shaping the futures of kids in our communities who need our support, programming and mentorship – especially now,” said David Glidden, president and CEO of Liberty Bank and president of the Liberty Bank Foundation. “It’s not easy being a kid these days. So any corporate partnerships and financial support – particularly in the areas of education and workforce readiness – is a sound investment in local youths who want to be engaged learners beyond what they study in school while remaining on a promising path toward graduation.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT

