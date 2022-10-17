Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Good Times Roll Band coming to Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Trinity-on-Main is hosting a classic rock concert featuring the Good Times Roll Band this Friday. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7. Good Times Roll Band features performers from Spirit Shaker, Physical Graffiti and Oreo. Shawn Norris from Spirit Shaker is on the guitar, Gary Fox from Physical Graffiti is on the keyboard, guitar and vocals and Frank DeChichio from Oreo is on the drums.
New Britain Herald
Theresa (Adachowski) Gagliardi
Theresa (Adachowski) Gagliardi, 91, widower of Felix Gagliardi, of East Berlin, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 at Apple Rehab Cromwell. Theresa was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in New Britain to the late Alexander and Jessie (Grabowski) Adachowski. Theresa graduated from New Britain High School in 1950, and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in East Berlin. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing golf.
New Britain Herald
Newington Fall Flea Market to end day before Halloween with special event
NEWINGTON – Handmade goods will be coming to Constitution Square the last weekend of October. The Newington Kiwanis Club is set to conclude its Fall Flea Market Sunday, Oct. 30, with a special section members are calling the “Island of Crafters.”. “The idea to have a crafters’ week...
New Britain Herald
Maryann V. Dorsey
Maryann V. Dorsey, (64), passed away peacefully at home Sunday morning Oct. 16, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She was a warrior, the essence of strength and perseverance. She was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Corrine Mulconry of Hamden. Maryann attended Norwich Free Academy...
New Britain Herald
Barbara Annette Schultz
Barbara Annette Schultz passed away after a brief illness October 15th. She was born in New Britain, Dec. 19, 1935, daughter of Julius and Emma Schultz. After graduating from Central Connecticut State University, she worked for many years at the Stanley Works, living in New Britain most of her life, but also in Plainville for many later years.
violetskyadventures.com
See this Queen Anne Style Historic Mansion in Hartford
Now a part of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, this mansion still stands in grandeur in honor of its beautiful showcase of Queen Anne style architecture. Built as a rival to nearby homes, this home was flaunted for many years for its décor. It has been owned by a newspaper publisher and the grandniece of Harriet Beecher Stowe.
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
New Britain Herald
A Shear Perfection opens at new location, remains part of Berlin business community
BERLIN – When it came to the decision between continuing to rent a space and taking the next step to own her own space, Pamela Cole, owner of A Shear Perfection, says it was a no brainer to purchase their new location at 369B New Britain Road. “There is...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Latino Coalition raises Puerto Rican flag in Central Park to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Latino Coalition held a Flag Raising ceremony Monday afternoon to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. “I was excited even though it was raining a little bit; the community responded and showed unity for our Puerto Rican community and we felt the love,” said Carmelo Rodriguez, president of New Britain Latino Coalition. “I was really happy to see that many of our city leaders came; we had representation from our police department, our fire department, Aldermen, Board of Education, pastors from our community, and also candidates from Congress like George Logan, 5th District, and U.S. Senate candidate Leora Levy.”
New Britain Herald
Local woman turns lifelong love of pets into new business in Berlin
BERLIN – Love for her own pets as a child has grown into a business for Jessica Carmody as an adult, as she has opened a pet grooming business in Berlin. “I’m a fourth generation farmer – we grow fruits and vegetables – but I’ve always had animals like cats and dogs,” said Carmody, owner of Cuddlesudz Pet Salon. “And as I got older, when I was teenager, I started helping them on my own and that’s what really got me into it.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain preparing for fall cleanup of Fairview Cemetery
NEW BRITAIN – It’s time to remove keepsakes and other memorial items from Fairview Cemetery, as the city prepares to begin its fall cleanup there. The Fairview Cemetery Commission announced that staff are set to begin the process of clearing the cemetery at 120 Smalley St. in preparation for leaf removal on Monday, Oct. 24.
New Britain Herald
Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy
One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
New Britain Herald
Wheeler hosting open house at New Britain location featuring pumpkin decorating, more
NEW BRITAIN – Wheeler will be hosting an open house at its New Britain community health center on Wednesday, October 26 to celebrate the expansion of its behavioral health services for youth and the renovation of its unfinished space. From 2-4:30 p.m. there will be pumpkin decorating for children,...
Eyewitness News
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
New Britain Herald
Glastonbury, Hall take crowns at CCC Championship
MANCHESTER – As the cross country Central Connecticut Conference Championship began at Wickham Park on Tuesday, many runners envisioned themselves taking first in the race. However, Hall’s Isaac Mahler and Newington’s Katherine Bohlke had something else to say about that. Bohlke finished the 5000 meter race in...
violetskyadventures.com
This Connecticut Mansion Once Belonged to Mark Twain
Building his home in one of the wealthiest cities in America at the time, famed author Mark Twain ordered the construction of this elaborate mansion. For several decades his family called this place home. It is a famed landmark home in Hartford. About. Mark Twain happens to be the pen...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy
Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have...
New Britain Herald
Boys & Girls Club of New Britain receives grant to support Homework Club-Power Hour program
NEW BRITAIN – The Boys & Girls Club of New Britain received a grant from Liberty Bank Foundation to support its Homework Club-Power Hour program. “I know from personal experience the critical role Boys & Girls Clubs have in shaping the futures of kids in our communities who need our support, programming and mentorship – especially now,” said David Glidden, president and CEO of Liberty Bank and president of the Liberty Bank Foundation. “It’s not easy being a kid these days. So any corporate partnerships and financial support – particularly in the areas of education and workforce readiness – is a sound investment in local youths who want to be engaged learners beyond what they study in school while remaining on a promising path toward graduation.”
