Brookings, SD

South Dakota State football is new No. 1 in FCS for first time in school history

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOm0w_0icHN2AK00

Finally, after more than a dozen decades of playing football, South Dakota State is No. 1.

The Jackrabbits, as expected, ascended to the No. 1 position in the FCS polls after their win over North Dakota State on Saturday in Fargo.

The Bison dropped to No. 4 in the Coaches Poll. Montana State is No. 2, Sacramento State is No. 3 and Weber State fifth.

The Jackrabbits are 6-1 on the season, having won all of their FCS games since losing to Iowa in the season opener.

As historic of a moment as this is for SDSU, it will be a fleeting one if they can't regroup and win another tough road game this week at North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks are ranked No. 20 in the STATS poll and beat SDSU the last time the teams played in Grand Forks."(It's) nice because we worked hard to get there," senior guard Mason McCormick said of taking the top spot in the polls. "But it won't mean too much to be No. 1 for one week and then go up to Grand Forks and lose."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x05AN_0icHN2AK00

Here are the Coaches Poll rankings:

The STATS poll will be added when released.

1. South Dakota St.

2. Montana St.

3. Sacramento St.

4. North Dakota St.

5. Weber St.

6. Jackson St.

7. Montana

8. Chattanooga

9. Holy Cross

10. Incarnate Word

11. Mercer

12. Delaware

13. William & Mary

14. Tennessee-Martin

15. Samford

16. Fordham

17. Southern Illinois

18. Southeast Missouri St.

19. Rhode Island

20. Stephen F. Austin

21. Richmond

22. Austin Peay

23. Princeton

24. Idaho

25. Elon

And the FCS STATS media poll:

  1. South Dakota State
  2. Sacramento State
  3. Montana State
  4. North Dakota State
  5. Weber State
  6. Holy Cross
  7. Montana
  8. Incarnate-Word
  9. Jackson State
  10. Chattanooga
  11. Mercer
  12. William & Mary
  13. Delaware
  14. Southern Illinois
  15. Samford
  16. Southeast Missouri
  17. Idaho
  18. UT-Martin
  19. Richmond
  20. North Dakota
  21. Elon
  22. Rhode Island
  23. Fordham
  24. Austin Peay
  25. New Hampshire

