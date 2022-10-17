ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intentsify Appoints New Chief Product Officer & General Manager, Digital

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022--

Intentsify ™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced a significant expansion of its executive team with the hire of Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer and General Manager, Digital.

Anudit Vikram (Photo: Business Wire)

A business and technology leader with more than two decades of experience in advertising and marketing technology, Vikram oversees the company’s product lines and drives the strategy and execution of Intentsify’s digital offerings. As Intentsify’s CPO and GM, Digital, he will propel the company’s growth by bringing impactful products to market faster and fostering a world-class team.

“With his extensive experience in the B2B martech space, we’re thrilled to have Anudit head up our product team,” said Intentsify CEO Marc Laplante. “His unique skill set complements our leadership team with the expertise required to help us continue our exceptional growth trajectory as we close out FY2022.”

Prior to Intentsify, Vikram served in leadership positions at MediaMath, Dun & Bradstreet, Merkle, Yahoo!, Microsoft, and other noteworthy organizations. He has served as a board member of the IAB Data Center of Excellence and co-chair of the B2B Committee. His deep experience in data-centric product innovation and design, combined with an innate understanding of the technology-driven marketing space, make him a sought-after contributor to industry publications, conferences, and roundtables.

“I am excited to join Intentsify at such a pivotal time for the organization. The macroeconomic conditions around us, together with industry trends, are making it even more necessary for B2B companies to be maniacally efficient in their revenue acceleration efforts—and the fundamental elements at Intentsify are perfect for helping them. I look forward to bringing the vision of Marc and his co-founding team to life and delivering winning solutions for our customers and ourselves.”

Vikram holds a Master of Technology Management degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Pune (India).

To learn more about Intentsify, visit www.intentsify.io

About Intentsify

Intentsify arms B2B organizations with the buyer and account intelligence, as well as the activation tools and programs, required to deliver GTM strategies that increase pipeline and accelerate revenue creation. Intentsify’s Intelligence Activation Platform layers, cross-verifies, and synthesizes multiple data sets to provide the broadest, most accurate view of accounts’ online research activities. The company’s Demand Activation Programs convert account intelligence into meaningful buyer engagements, boosting efficiency across each customer-facing team, improving the buyer experience, and scaling pipeline value and velocity.

CONTACT: Stephanie Fornino

Director of Marketing

Intentsify

stephanie.fornino@intentsify.io

