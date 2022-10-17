ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Catalyze Expands Executive Suite, Hiring New COO, CCO, SVP of Supply Chain Management, and VP of Energy Storage Solutions

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UndL2_0icHMxqV00

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022--

Catalyze, a clean energy transition company that builds, owns and operates solar, battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging systems for commercial and industrial customers, announced the expansion of its executive suite with the hires of four energy sector veterans. Former electric power industry executive Brian McDonald joins as EVP/Chief Operations Officer (COO), former digital solutions and demand response executive Terrill Laughton joins as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), energy sector supply chain executive Joseph Kiwak joins as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Supply Chain Management, and former Tesla and SolarCity leader Tristan Glenwright joins as Vice President (VP) of Energy Storage Solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005666/en/

Catalyze welcomes former electric power industry executive Brian McDonald as EVP/COO, former digital solutions and demand response executive Terrill Laughton as CCO, energy sector supply chain executive Joseph Kiwak as SVP of Supply Chain Management, and former Tesla and SolarCity leader Tristan Glenwright as VP of Energy Storage Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the power, transportation and building sectors work to transition to zero-emission energy sources, clean energy companies are attracting industry veterans who recognize the opportunity to be a part of the innovative solutions that offer lower costs and greater reliability. Catalyze’s new additions to its leadership team will play a critical role in enhancing the company’s ability to deliver sustainable, profitable and simplified energy solutions nationwide.

“As our company continues to grow, we are committed to building a seasoned team that shares the knowledge, experience and passion needed to deliver on the promise of decarbonizing commercial real estate,” said Steve Luker, CEO of Catalyze. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Brian, Terrill, Joseph and Tristan to the Catalyze family. With impressive track records of executing large scale strategic initiatives across the clean energy industry, I am confident that our new executive team members will help bring our solutions to more partners than ever before in 2023 and beyond.”

McDonald joins the executive leadership team as EVP/COO, leading efforts to ensure the effective project delivery execution of Catalyze’s rapidly growing operations. With a career spanning over three decades, McDonald brings an extensive background as a clean energy executive, holding leadership roles at Cupertino Electric, Inc., NextEra Energy, Inc., Pacific Gas & Electric Co., and Calpine Corp. In these roles, McDonald led teams specializing in renewables development, energy innovation, EVs, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.

As CCO, Laughton will lead Catalyze’s business growth strategy, helping further expand the reach of the company’s nationwide project portfolio. Most recently, Laughton spent nearly 15 years at Johnson Controls, culminating in his role of developing cloud based offerings from incubation to maturity and marketing those solutions to major multi-national corporate accounts as VP/General Manager for their Digital Solutions Business. Laughton also has over 12 years of experience with energy stakeholder relations, software development, and management consulting with McKinsey & Company and Exelon.

In his role as SVP of Supply Chain Management, Kiwak will be responsible for ensuring the availability, sustainability and affordability of the resources needed to deliver Catalyze’s diverse clean energy solutions. Kiwak boasts over 30 years of experience in the energy sector, including executive positions at Sunfinity Renewable Energy, Sunnova Energy, and NRG Renew. He is thoroughly experienced at managing diverse, multidisciplinary teams in the execution and successful completion of multimillion-dollar projects within time and budget constraints, including more than 60 solar projects in C&I rooftop, community solar, as well as utility scale and residential solar projects accounting for close to 1GW in total.

Glenwright will take on the role of VP of Energy Storage Solutions, helping further advance the adoption and integration of Catalyze’s energy storage solutions to offer increased savings, sustainability and resilience for Catalyze’s partners. Glenwright joins the company following his time with Tesla where he successfully led some of the world’s largest and most novel energy storage and microgrid projects. Glenwright brings over 12 years of renewable energy experience, leveraging his strong hardware and software engineering foundation, combined with systems engineering experience from 20+ years in aerospace.

Catalyze is backed by leading energy investors EnCap Investments L.P., Yorktown Partners LLC and Mercuria Energy. To learn more about Catalyze’s leadership team, visit https://catalyze.com/company/leadership/.

About Catalyze

Catalyze is a national Energy Transition Partner that develops, constructs, owns, and operates integrated renewable assets, and combines its proprietary technology, financial strength, and battery and electric vehicle savvy to deliver standardized, yet configurable systems that meet their partners’ unique needs. These offerings enable commercial and industrial property owners, operating companies, and their customers to extract greater value from their assets, take increased responsibility and ownership of their energy profile, and ultimately become part of the clean energy transition. Catalyze owns two proprietary technologies – REenergyzeⓇ, an origination-to-operations software integration platform that helps accelerate and scale the nationwide adoption of commercial and industrial solar and storage, and SolarStrapⓇ, a proprietary mounting technology to install rooftop panels.

Catalyze is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with offices in California, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas, and is backed by leading energy investors EnCap Investments, L.P. and Yorktown Partners LLC. For more information, visit https://catalyze.com/.

About EnCap Investments L.P.

Since 1988, EnCap Investments has been the leading provider of venture capital to the independent sector of the US energy industry. The firm has raised 21 institutional investment funds totaling approximately $37 billion and currently manages capital on behalf of more than 350 U.S. and international investors. For more information, please visit www.encapinvestments.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005666/en/

CONTACT: Carlos Villacis

Antenna Group for Catalyze

Catalyze@Antennagroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES AUTOMOTIVE TRANSPORT BUILDING SYSTEMS ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Catalyze

PUB: 10/17/2022 11:37 AM/DISC: 10/17/2022 11:37 AM

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

How using analytics and AI can help companies manage the semiconductor supply chain

The CHIPS and Science Act is designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., but its effects haven't been felt yet. Data analytics and AI can help companies manage semiconductor supply chain issues. AI can predict a range of unexpected events, such as weather conductions, transportation bottlenecks, and labor strikes,...
The Associated Press

Insurtech Accelerant Welcomes Goldman Sachs Veteran Jay Green as Global Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Accelerant, the insurtech empowering underwriters with superior portfolio management, data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments, today announced that Jay Green will join as Global Chief Financial Officer starting on November 1, 2022. Green will lead the company’s worldwide financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations and capital markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005219/en/ Accelerant incoming Global CFO Jay Green (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Unlocking the value of supply chain integration

Today’s supply chains are under extreme pressure. From transportation capacity and labor constraints to changing order profiles and more frequent disruptive events, maintaining predictable and cost-effective material flows has never been more complex or challenging. Some solutions to these challenges are obvious, such as implementing new technology to enhance...
The Associated Press

Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials

Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

NMG, Panasonic Energy and Mitsui Announce Offtake and Strategic Partnership Supporting the Supply of Active Anode Material plus US$50 Million Private Placement by Mitsui, Pallinghurst and Investissement Québec

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: NMG, TSX.V: NOU ), Mitsui & Co., LTD (“Mitsui”) ( TYO: 8031 ) and Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. (“Panasonic Energy”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation (“Panasonic”) ( TYO: 6752 ), have entered into a Framework Agreement establishing the terms of the commercial relationship between the parties to enable the next development steps of NMG’s ore-to-battery-market integrated graphite project in Québec, Canada. NMG will use the proceeds of the abovementioned investment to work in the upcoming months on optimizing the feasibility study on NMG’s Phase-2 Commercial integrated operations, which is available on SEDAR and EDGAR, based on the memorandum of understanding for the contemplated offtake agreement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005446/en/ Eric Desaulniers and Hiroshi Kakiuchi officialize the partnership at a signing ceremony at NMG’s Phase-1 plant (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Ralf Finzel Appointed IFF’s Executive Vice President, Global Operations Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Ralf Finzel has been named executive vice president and global operations officer, effective Nov. 1, 2022. He succeeds Francisco Fortanet, who will be leaving the Company following a period of transition. With this appointment, Finzel becomes a member of IFF’s Executive Committee and will be based in the Company’s New York City headquarters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006257/en/ Ralf Finzel (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

FIS Board Appoints Stephanie Ferris as President and Chief Executive Officer; Gary Norcross Appointed as Executive Chairman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- FIS ® (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today the appointment of Stephanie L. Ferris as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In addition to her current role as President, Ferris will take over as CEO from Gary A. Norcross who has served as the company’s CEO for the last eight years and Chairman since 2018. Ferris will assume the President and CEO role on January 1, 2023, when Norcross takes on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Ferris was also appointed to the FIS Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005450/en/ Stephanie Ferris has been appointed to the role of President and CEO of FIS effective January 1, 2023, succeeding Gary Norcross who will become Executive Chairman of the Board. (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Probius Expands Board of Directors, Further Enhancing Expertise in Pharma and AI

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Probius, a deep tech company bridging the data gap between biology and AI, today announced two new members elected to the board of directors. John J. MacWilliams, Senior Advisor to the Director at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and most recently Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and Senior Advisor to the Homeland Security Advisor in the Biden Administration, was elected alongside Janis Naeve, a biopharma veteran and Partner at Cota Capital, an early investor in Probius. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005068/en/ John J. MacWilliams and Janis Naeve named to Probius Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Compliance Expert Crystal Jezierski Joins Guidepost Solutions as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the appointment of seasoned compliance executive Crystal Jezierski as a senior managing director based out of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. Jezierski will assist organizations across the globe on the design and implementation of global compliance programs; remediation during government enforcement actions; risk assessments; internal investigations; compliance training; and compliance program operations, management, and oversight. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006222/en/ Crystal Jezierski, Senior Managing Director, Guidepost Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Taulia Introduces ESG Component to Its Supply Chain Finance Program With Henkel

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Taulia, a leading working capital management solutions provider, and Henkel, the German adhesives and consumer goods giant, have today announced the successful integration of sustainability criteria into the largest segment of Henkel’s supply chain finance program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005070/en/ The Supply Chain Finance program, which the two companies have been running since 2015, will now provide flexible financing options to Henkel’s suppliers with preferential rates depending on suppliers’ ESG ratings. By improving their ESG rating, suppliers can further reduce financing costs in the supply chain. This program underscores Henkel’s target to achieve 100 million tons of CO2 reductions together with customers, consumers, and suppliers between 2016 and 2025.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

U.S. Navy awards BAE Systems $143 million contract to continue Surface Combat Systems Center support

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- BAE Systems will continue to support the integration of various mission equipment, combat systems, and computer programs for the U.S. Navy’s Surface Combat Systems Center (SCSC) in Wallops Island, Virginia with a new $143 million, five-year contract. These mission-essential systems are used by sailors across the fleet for all current and future cruiser, destroyer, and amphibious ship modernization initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005024/en/ Aerial view of the U.S. Navy Surface Combat Systems Center and NASA’s Wallops Flight Center on Wallops Island, Virginia. (Credit: U.S. Navy)
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Xsolla Announces Expansion to the NFT Solution to Help Video Game Partners Sell and Mint NFTs on Major Blockchains

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces new updates to its NFT solution offering, removing the barriers to Web3.0 for users. With the new features, partners can enable users to sell, store, mint and deliver NFTs to users’ wallets within one interface integrated with other Xsolla solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005095/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WORCESTER, MA
The Associated Press

Aaron Mitchell Finegold Joins Kingsley Gate Partners as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kingsley Gate Partners, a global executive search firm that is private-equity backed, tech-enabled, and rapidly expanding worldwide, today announced that Aaron Mitchell Finegold has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. Based in San Francisco, he will oversee the firm’s full-funnel marketing strategy, external communications, and investment in business-critical capabilities such as experimentation, marketing automation, and measurement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005855/en/ Aaron Mitchell Finegold, Kingsley Gate Partners (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Stellar Appoints Renaud Casanova as CTO to Accelerate Technology Innovation in the Next Stage of Growth

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Stellar, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, today announced the appointment of Renaud Casanova as Chief Technology Officer and member of Stellar’s executive team, effective September 19, 2022. Mr. Casanova is a technology leader with more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth businesses. He brings deep expertise in product strategy, engineering, data, and IT and will help drive Stellar’s next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005023/en/ Renaud Casanova, former VP of Product and Engineering at Enjoy Technology, joins Stellar to transform the company’s technology-driven marketplace. (Photo: Renaud Casanova)
The Associated Press

PPG elects Tim Knavish president and chief executive officer; Michael H. McGarry named executive chairman

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Tim Knavish, chief operating officer, has been named president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective Jan. 1, 2023. Knavish will join the company’s Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005827/en/ Tim Knavish has been named PPG president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective Jan. 1, 2023. Knavish will join the company’s Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

BlueTriton Brands Names Kheri Holland Tillman as Chief Marketing Officer

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- BlueTriton Brands (“BlueTriton”), the producer of an unrivaled portfolio of regional spring water and national purified water brands, announced that Kheri Holland Tillman, a veteran CPG sales and marketing executive, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005649/en/ Kheri Holland Tillman (Photo: Business Wire)
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Industry’s First XGS-PON Gateway Running prplOS Powered By MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ SoC

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the industry’s first XGS-PON home gateway unit (HGU) running prplOS. Using the URX851 SoC from MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ family that integrates the company’s proven XGS-PON solution, the novel HGU is set to usher in a new era of interoperability for a wide array of access and gateway products based around prplOS middleware. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005588/en/ AnyWAN Enables Industry’s 1st prpl XGSPON HGU (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
helihub.com

Survitec Appoints new CEO

Strengthening the company’s position as the world’s leading Survival Technology solutions partner, Survitec has announced the appointment of Robert Steen Kledal as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Robert will be responsible for setting Survitec’s strategic direction. He will lead the Survitec Executive team...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy