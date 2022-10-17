ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio collared bobcat in Tucson research project found dead

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A $1,150 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of a Tucson research project, according to authorities.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the bobcat was found fatally shot on Sept. 28.

Officials said the research project, which is partially funded by a state Game and Fish grant, is studying how bobcats use the wildlife-urban interface on the west side of Tucson.

Department officials said the maximum penalty for illegally killing wildlife is four months in jail and a $750 fine and civil penalties could also apply.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department manages managing more than 800 native wildlife species.

