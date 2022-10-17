ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

5 Aggies who need to step up in the second half of the season

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

After a week off, the Texas A&M Aggies are set to resume play. The team will come into Week 8 with a 3-3 record as they travel to Columbia, South Carolina.

The Aggies are a perfect 8-0 against the Gamecocks in their history that only dates back to the 2014 season. They have played every season since. The average margin of victory in the series is 18.9 points.

A win against Shane Beamer and South Carolina would even their SEC record at 2-2. For the Aggies to right the ship and reach some of their 2022 goals there are five players that need to step up down the stretch. All the names mentioned coming on the offensive side of the ball.

Fisher’s offensive unit ranks dead last in the SEC at 21.5 points per game. The Aggies are also last in total offense at 333.5 yards per game, they trail the No. 13 team Vanderbilt by 428 total yards.

Check out our list of the five Aggies who have an opportunity to make an impact:

The Quarterbacks

Haynes King and/or Conner Weigman

Simply put the Texas A&M offense and head coach Jimbo Fisher need more out of their starting signal caller. The team seemed to get a bit of a bump with Max Johnson but due to an injury, they went back to the original starter Haynes King. With a report that King could be injured as well, that could leave the true freshman Conner Weigman as the guy to run the offense. Sitting at 3-3 after six games, it could be up to the young gun to get the train back on track. This year the offense ranks No. 111 in scoring, No. 97 in passing, and No. 112 in total offense.

Layden Robinson, Offensive Line

For the offense to really perform at a higher level, they need more from the offensive line. We especially want to highlight junior offensive guard Layden Robinson, a player with NFL aspirations prior to the season. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson grades at 46.4 in pass blocking with 15 pressures allowed and 64.2 in run blocking. He needs to anchor down and allow the offense to get going without defenders creating havoc in the pocket.

Aki Ogunbiyi, Offensive Line

Much like Robinson, Ogunbiyi is needing to raise his game. Against Alabama he played 70 snaps at left tackle but has also played at guard this season. The Tide were able to create a total of 8 pressures when facing Ogunbiyi. He ended with a 9.2 pass-blocking grade. If the offensive line wants to keep their quarterback upright then players such as Ogunbiyi and Robinson need to raise their game as well.

Devon Achane, Running Back

It's hard to imagine that we would list the player that ranks No. 7 nationally in all-purpose yards but Devon Achane needs to provide more for this offense to click. Perhaps finding more ways to get him the ball is the key to the offense coming back to life. Currently, Achane averages 88 yards per game (No. 34 nationally) and 16.2 touches per game (No. 31 nationally). Feed Achane should be Fisher's motto moving forward.

Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver

With Ainias Smith down for the season, true freshman Evan Stewart just might be the go-to guy in the passing game. Stewart had a breakthrough performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide in their game before the open week. Stewart finally broke the 100-yard mark last time out on eight receptions. This is the sort of effort they will need moving forward. That is a lot of pressure for a freshman but he has the talent level to pull it off. Fisher just needs to find a way to feature him in the passing game.

Related
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher wary of South Carolina, challenges Spencer Rattler presents for Texas A&M football

Jimbo Fisher hasn't lost to South Carolina during his tenure at Texas A&M, but knows Saturday night's road game against the Gamecocks will challenge his football team. Fisher spoke highly of South Carolina's improvements this week with Spencer Rattler and the offense running off three straight wins since starting the SEC season with losses to Arkansas and Georgia.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Mid-season virtual report card: Texas A&M Aggies offense

Texas A&M is in the midst of a much-needed break as the team has played six games so far this season, sitting at a disappointing 3-3 with another six games left to show that the program is indeed progressing, just at a gradual speed. So, as we are officially at the mid-point of the 2022 season for the maroon and white, Aggies Wire is here to hand out a couple of mid-season grades, focusing on the offense and defense so far as the team will prepare to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 22nd next weekend. Offense: D+ Butch Dill-USA TODAY...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Washington signs former Georgia Bulldogs QB

The Washington Commanders have signed former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm previously had workouts for the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. Washington’s starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, is out for several weeks with a finger injury. Washington’s second-string quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, is projected to start for the next few weeks. Rookie quarterback Sam Howell is expected to back-up Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Oregon vs. UCLA: Point spread grows as money flows in favor of the Ducks

Boy, do we have a great matchup on our hands this weekend inside Autzen Stadium. With two of the best teams in the Pac-12 — the No. 9 Oregon Ducks and the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, per USA TODAY’s Coaches Poll — it’s a game that will draw eyes from all over the nation and land ESPN’s College GameDay in Eugene for the showdown. The Ducks have had a long road back to relevancy after dropping their first game of the year in disconcerting fashion to the Georgia Bulldogs, but they’ve been led by QB Bo Nix and a potent offense that...
EUGENE, OR
Armando Bacot on Jalen Washington: ‘He has a chance to be really special’

With the college basketball season under four weeks away, a lot of preseason conversations are beginning. Whether it’s about expectations, incoming players or rotations, its a conversation every fan base and program is talking about. For the UNC basketball program, that is the case as well. One of the questions for the Tar Heels is how deep this team can be and how deep it really will be. Last year, Hubert Davis kept it right around seven guys. This year, the expectation is that will grow in large part to the jump Dontrez Styles will make as well as the incoming...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Four-star OL recruit flips back to Tigers

A 2023 recruit has decided to stay with Clemson following his decision last week to pursue other options. Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he had  re-committed to the Tigers despite decommiting last week due to family reasons prior to his visit at Florida State for their matchup with Clemson. The Peach State native had originally verbally committed to the Tigers back on July 5 after attending junior day last spring. “After a long time thinking, praying and reconsidering my family and I have decided that I will stay and continue to be committed to Clemson University,”...
CLEMSON, SC
