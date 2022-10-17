5 Aggies who need to step up in the second half of the season

After a week off, the Texas A&M Aggies are set to resume play. The team will come into Week 8 with a 3-3 record as they travel to Columbia, South Carolina.

The Aggies are a perfect 8-0 against the Gamecocks in their history that only dates back to the 2014 season. They have played every season since. The average margin of victory in the series is 18.9 points.

A win against Shane Beamer and South Carolina would even their SEC record at 2-2. For the Aggies to right the ship and reach some of their 2022 goals there are five players that need to step up down the stretch. All the names mentioned coming on the offensive side of the ball.

Fisher’s offensive unit ranks dead last in the SEC at 21.5 points per game. The Aggies are also last in total offense at 333.5 yards per game, they trail the No. 13 team Vanderbilt by 428 total yards.

Check out our list of the five Aggies who have an opportunity to make an impact:

The Quarterbacks

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Haynes King and/or Conner Weigman

Simply put the Texas A&M offense and head coach Jimbo Fisher need more out of their starting signal caller. The team seemed to get a bit of a bump with Max Johnson but due to an injury, they went back to the original starter Haynes King. With a report that King could be injured as well, that could leave the true freshman Conner Weigman as the guy to run the offense. Sitting at 3-3 after six games, it could be up to the young gun to get the train back on track. This year the offense ranks No. 111 in scoring, No. 97 in passing, and No. 112 in total offense.

Layden Robinson, Offensive Line

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

For the offense to really perform at a higher level, they need more from the offensive line. We especially want to highlight junior offensive guard Layden Robinson, a player with NFL aspirations prior to the season. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson grades at 46.4 in pass blocking with 15 pressures allowed and 64.2 in run blocking. He needs to anchor down and allow the offense to get going without defenders creating havoc in the pocket.

Aki Ogunbiyi, Offensive Line

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Robinson, Ogunbiyi is needing to raise his game. Against Alabama he played 70 snaps at left tackle but has also played at guard this season. The Tide were able to create a total of 8 pressures when facing Ogunbiyi. He ended with a 9.2 pass-blocking grade. If the offensive line wants to keep their quarterback upright then players such as Ogunbiyi and Robinson need to raise their game as well.

Devon Achane, Running Back

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to imagine that we would list the player that ranks No. 7 nationally in all-purpose yards but Devon Achane needs to provide more for this offense to click. Perhaps finding more ways to get him the ball is the key to the offense coming back to life. Currently, Achane averages 88 yards per game (No. 34 nationally) and 16.2 touches per game (No. 31 nationally). Feed Achane should be Fisher's motto moving forward.

Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

With Ainias Smith down for the season, true freshman Evan Stewart just might be the go-to guy in the passing game. Stewart had a breakthrough performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide in their game before the open week. Stewart finally broke the 100-yard mark last time out on eight receptions. This is the sort of effort they will need moving forward. That is a lot of pressure for a freshman but he has the talent level to pull it off. Fisher just needs to find a way to feature him in the passing game.

