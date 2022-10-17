ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Throw some bags for Holly Pond baseball

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The third annual Holly Pond Baseball Cornhole Tournament, hosted by the Cullman County Cornhole Club, will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Holly Pond High School, with registration from 10-10:45 a.m. Bags fly at 11. The event is a fundraiser for the HPHS baseball team.

For Holly Pond’s first cornhole tournament, Cullman County Cornhole Club Founder Robert Haddix said, “Sonya Glasscock contacted us and said her group had heard about cornhole and its popularity growing, and they wanted to try something different in their fundraising group. So, we agreed to run it for them, and they did a really great job.”

The tournament will have two divisions. The Social Division is $30 for entry and players will use provided house bags. The Competitive Division is $40 for entry and players can bring their own bags. These will be followed by the Blind Draw, held after the tournaments, at $10 a player, double elimination.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.

Event organizer Maria Harrison with the Holly Pond Diamond Club said that the tournament is to raise funds to enhance the baseball team. The event will add to funds that can be used for future improvements to the press box and facilities. The Diamond Club, made up of parents who work to support the baseball team with various fundraisers and volunteer efforts throughout the year, will also be providing door prizes at the event. Raffle tickets for the prizes will be $5 each.

“Our parents are incredible. They are such great supporters,” said Harrison. Many parents involved in the Diamond Club will be volunteering and playing in the tournament.

Harrison said she hopes the players will enjoy the day. “It’s about them. We’re raising funds for them, but I want them to hang out and have fun. We have great athletes, great parents that are just so encouraging and so helpful. I just hope it’s a great day for the kids and the parents.”

The Cullman County Cornhole Club also hosts events Tuesday nights at 6 at The Refuge Church on U.S. Highway 278 East, which gives the players a chance to compete weekly and helps raise money for the church ministry.

For more event details or to become a member of the Cullman County Cornhole Club, visit the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/380015529612330/ .

