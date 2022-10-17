Read full article on original website
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Provo police chief resigns after just one year
The Provo Police Chief formally resigned from his role on Sunday and an acting chief was named by the mayor Monday morning.
UPDATE: SLCPD take one into custody in domestic violence situation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — SLCPD has reportedly taken the suspect of the domestic violence SWAT situation near 1100 East 2905 South into custody after receiving a search warrant for the residence. At this time, all street closures in the area have been lifted. According to the agency, there were two other people in the […]
KSLTV
West Jordan man arrested for actions in Jan. 6 election riot
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan gun shop owner has been arrested for what investigators said are his violent actions in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after the 2020 elections. A criminal complaint was filed against Justin Dee Adams in Washington D.C. US District Court...
KSLTV
Suspect in custody after SWAT incident in SLC neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted his roommate and then barricaded himself inside his Salt Lake City home. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Nicolas Waitkevich, 29, who was identified as the suspect in the case, will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for domestic violence aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and obstruction.
kjzz.com
3 alleged gang members accused in 2020 murder of 21-year-old outside Millcreek carwash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive investigation uncovers a major break in a two-year murder mystery. A young man gunned down exactly two years ago today and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera named three Bloods gang members as suspects in the killing of Manuel Felipe Gonzalez-Cortez, 21, who was living here on student visa.
The Justice Files: New information released in 1992 unsolved murder
A drug house may hold the answers in the murder of Debbie Grabher. The 15-year-old was murdered in January 1992 while heading to school during the early morning hours, but she never arrived.
KSLTV
Utah’s top law enforcer says parents need this tool in case their child gets abducted
LEHI, Utah — The abduction of a child is a parent’s nightmare. When a kidnapping does happen, every minute and hour that passes “could be very much the difference between bringing someone home or not,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said. That’s why the state reinstated...
KSLTV
Salt Lake man on scooter says driver hit him at a crosswalk and took off
SALT LAKE CITY – A Salt Lake City man who was injured when a vehicle hit him while riding his scooter urged drivers to pay attention. Tomas Fernandez was riding his scooter Tuesday to class at Ensign College when the car hit him while he was on the crosswalk at the 100 South State Street intersection near City Creek.
KSLTV
Suspected Utah bank robber arrested by authorities in Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY — Federal authorities say the alleged serial bank robber that robbed two banks and a man in Utah was arrested in Colorado Tuesday. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah, was arrested by the Greenwood Village Police Department with the help of FBI Denver’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, according to an FBI statement.
KSLTV
Widow of fallen Utah officer using experience to help others heal
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Prioritizing our mental health no longer carries the negative stigma it used to, but it all starts with getting help. A Utah County woman knows about as well as anyone how important this is. Her husband, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cory Wride, was killed in the line of duty eight years ago, and she thought her own life was over.
Suspected Utah serial bank robber captured, says FBI
Salt Lake City FBI has confirmed the arrest of a wanted Utah serial bank robber.
ksl.com
West Valley man arrested at 16 for killing his stepfather seeks parole
UTAH STATE PRISON — A man who was incarcerated in the Salt Lake County Jail when he was just 16 and later sent to the Utah State Prison at 19, after killing his stepfather, says he's ready to re-enter society. Rosco Dewayne Brackett, now 27, of West Valley, was...
kslnewsradio.com
West Jordan Police investigating suspicious vehicle
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan are investigating a suspicious vehicle, in which the driver attempted to pull over another motorist. Police say the incident happened early Friday morning around 2 a.m. Additionally, police say the incident started on northbound I-15 near Bangerter Highway. It continued to 1300 W. 7000 South.
SLCPD: Man arrested in N. Dexter St. SWAT operation racks up 7 felony charges
Vaioleti Fonakimoana Mafi, 31, is facing a total of eight charges after the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested him last Saturday morning on grounds of domestic violence and aggravated burglary.
KSLTV
Car leaves scene after hitting person on scooter
SALT LAKE CITY — One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday after a crash in Salt Lake City involving a person on a scooter and a car. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 100 S. State Street. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash is being...
kslnewsradio.com
Police find missing University of Utah student
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police say the missing student was found Monday evening a little after 7 p.m. The University of Utah Police also thanked Sandy Police and Unified Police for their help in the case. There were no further details provided about why the student was reported missing.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Layton residents should check water bills for overcharges
LAYTON, Utah — Several residents in Layton have contacted Get Gephardt, saying their water bill is extremely high. What we know is this was not a situation of people using too much water – it was a billing issue. Geno Malone said he has been conserving water, even...
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
KSLTV
New video: Gabby Petito seen at Wyoming store shortly before her death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly revealed footage shows Gabby Petito shopping with Brian Laundrie at a Whole Foods Market in Wyoming just before her death. The surveillance video, released by the Town of Jackson Police Department, shows Petito alive on Aug. 27, 2021, as the pair parks and walks inside the store.
