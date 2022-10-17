ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

UPDATE: SLCPD take one into custody in domestic violence situation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — SLCPD has reportedly taken the suspect of the domestic violence SWAT situation near 1100 East 2905 South into custody after receiving a search warrant for the residence. At this time, all street closures in the area have been lifted. According to the agency, there were two other people in the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

West Jordan man arrested for actions in Jan. 6 election riot

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan gun shop owner has been arrested for what investigators said are his violent actions in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after the 2020 elections. A criminal complaint was filed against Justin Dee Adams in Washington D.C. US District Court...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Suspect in custody after SWAT incident in SLC neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted his roommate and then barricaded himself inside his Salt Lake City home. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Nicolas Waitkevich, 29, who was identified as the suspect in the case, will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for domestic violence aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and obstruction.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspected Utah bank robber arrested by authorities in Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY — Federal authorities say the alleged serial bank robber that robbed two banks and a man in Utah was arrested in Colorado Tuesday. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah, was arrested by the Greenwood Village Police Department with the help of FBI Denver’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, according to an FBI statement.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Widow of fallen Utah officer using experience to help others heal

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Prioritizing our mental health no longer carries the negative stigma it used to, but it all starts with getting help. A Utah County woman knows about as well as anyone how important this is. Her husband, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cory Wride, was killed in the line of duty eight years ago, and she thought her own life was over.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

West Jordan Police investigating suspicious vehicle

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan are investigating a suspicious vehicle, in which the driver attempted to pull over another motorist. Police say the incident happened early Friday morning around 2 a.m. Additionally, police say the incident started on northbound I-15 near Bangerter Highway. It continued to 1300 W. 7000 South.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Car leaves scene after hitting person on scooter

SALT LAKE CITY — One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday after a crash in Salt Lake City involving a person on a scooter and a car. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 100 S. State Street. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash is being...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find missing University of Utah student

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police say the missing student was found Monday evening a little after 7 p.m. The University of Utah Police also thanked Sandy Police and Unified Police for their help in the case. There were no further details provided about why the student was reported missing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy