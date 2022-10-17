UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Prioritizing our mental health no longer carries the negative stigma it used to, but it all starts with getting help. A Utah County woman knows about as well as anyone how important this is. Her husband, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cory Wride, was killed in the line of duty eight years ago, and she thought her own life was over.

