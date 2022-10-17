Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
David B. Phegley, 61
David B. Phegley, 61, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in University of Chicago Medicine in Chicago, IL. David was born on March 1, 1961, in Shelbyville, the son of Lennel and Juanita (Lawrence) Phegley. He was a 1979 graduate of Shelbyville High School and followed his passion for farming. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Shelbyville. He enjoyed hunting and riding motorcycles.
roadtirement.com
Lincoln’s Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois
Lincoln’s tomb is in the huge Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. This is a State historic site, not a National property. The impressive structure is on top of a hill in roughly the center of the cemetery grounds. You enter the tomb into a small round room. There...
Effingham Radio
Sutton Warner Stephen Williams, Infant
Sutton Warner Stephen Williams was born on October 12, 2022 at SSM Clayton, St. Louis, Mo. He passed away on October 14, 2022 in the loving arms of his parents at Cardinal Glennon Hospital. Sutton was the son of Kelsie Hanks and Seth Williams of Louisville and they survive. Sutton...
Effingham Radio
Gene Rodney Keller, 68
Gene Rodney Keller, 68, of Louisville, Illinois, passed away at 7:45 am, Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home. Gene was born on January 1, 1954, in Devils Lake, North Dakota the son of Leonard P. Keller and Dorothy V.(Lauckner) Jaeger. He had received an Associate Degree in Business from Devils Lake Junior College in ND. Gene worked for the BNSF Railroad in track maintenance for 31 years in ND. He married Renee Ann Moffett on May 19, 1990, Rapid City, South Dakota, and they shared 32 wonderful years of marriage. Gene had many hobbies such as a ham radio operator, pool league, bowling league, curling and loved to travel with his family, but most of all Gene loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was an avid sports lover, always enjoying a good game of football, basketball, baseball, or hockey.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
WAND TV
ISP trooper struck by vehicle in Effingham
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois State Police report a Trooper was struck by a vehicle during a Scott's Law Violation incident in Effingham. According to police, on October 18, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., ISP officials investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash involving an ISP District 12 Trooper, on the ramp from U.S. Route 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois’ coaching staff keeps getting better
Over the last few week’s we’ve done deep dives on the roster we’ll have for this upcoming season. Let’s take a look at who we’ll have on the bench leading our Illini. Chester Frazier. Chester Frazier starts his second year as an assistant for the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WIAA, St. Thomas More agreement reached after basketball fight suit
MILWAUKEE - What started as a fight on the basketball court has been resolved seven months after it ended up in the court of law. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the president of St. Thomas More confirmed they reached an agreement with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association. It comes after the...
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
MyWabashValley.com
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31 year old Thomas R. Spracklen of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for domestic battery/bodily harm. Thomas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 39 year old Kristina N. Anderson-Miller of Mt. Vernon for an Effingham County...
Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
nowdecatur.com
Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents
October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
