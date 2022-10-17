Gene Rodney Keller, 68, of Louisville, Illinois, passed away at 7:45 am, Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home. Gene was born on January 1, 1954, in Devils Lake, North Dakota the son of Leonard P. Keller and Dorothy V.(Lauckner) Jaeger. He had received an Associate Degree in Business from Devils Lake Junior College in ND. Gene worked for the BNSF Railroad in track maintenance for 31 years in ND. He married Renee Ann Moffett on May 19, 1990, Rapid City, South Dakota, and they shared 32 wonderful years of marriage. Gene had many hobbies such as a ham radio operator, pool league, bowling league, curling and loved to travel with his family, but most of all Gene loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was an avid sports lover, always enjoying a good game of football, basketball, baseball, or hockey.

LOUISVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO