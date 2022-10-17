Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Police: South Carolina man arrested for exposing himself at school bus stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man accused of indecent exposure at a school bus stop. According to NCPD, the incident happened on Oct. 14 at the bus stop on Gullah Avenue near Greenspire Lane. Elementary, middle and high school students were present when the incident occurred. Investigators […]
abcnews4.com
2nd arrest made in North Charleston shooting that killed 1 and injured 2 others
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A second suspect is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting of a man in the yard of a North Charleston home earlier this month, North Charleston police announced on Monday. J'Von Sh'Mar Rhodes, 19, was arrested Monday on Lysa Street by members...
NCPD: Father shot in deadly home invasion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police released additional information about a shooting that left a person dead Saturday. According to an incident report, NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale Avenue residence, just after 4:20 p.m., following a reported burglary and a person shot. Juveniles flagging down responding officers told police that their father […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 70-year-old victim of house fire in North Charleston Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a house fire on Abraham Avenue over the weekend. Herman Anderson Jr., 70, died at his residence on Abraham Ave from injuries sustained in a house fire late Saturday, Oct. 15, the coroner said. Emergency...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Co. Coroner's Office receives $280k grant for fatal overdose investigations
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The federal Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded the Charleston County Coroner's Office $280,000, Charleston County Government announced on Wednesday. Funds from the three-year grant will be used to hire a forensic analyst, whose goal will be to improve efforts in fatal overdose investigations.
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he was struck by a Black Nissan Rogue around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to injuries sustained during the collision, according to a police report.
counton2.com
NCPD: Second person arrested for Peppertree Lane triple shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday made a second arrest in connection to an October 5 shooting on Peppertree Lane. According to NCPD, J’Von Rhodes (19) was arrested by U.S. Marshals and NCPD. He is facing two charges of attempted murder and one charge of murder.
abcnews4.com
Missing man's body discovered in James Island pond, coroner confirms
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The Charleston County Coroner identified the remains as a local man who had been reported missing. On Oct. 17, the Charleston Police Department Underwater response team responded to a small body...
Police: Body recovered from pond in James Island, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that is recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water Monday night near Riverland Woods Apartments where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area for a […]
abcnews4.com
$3k reward on offer for information on person who shot dog on Wadmalaw Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A German Shepherd named "Timbo" is recovering after being shot in the shoulder on Wadmalaw Island, according to the Charleston Animal Society. Passersby found the injured dog on Etheridge Road on Monday and brought him to the animal society for treatment. Veterinarians found apparent...
abcnews4.com
'I was a monster': Brittanee Drexel's killer speaks in court after guilty plea
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time on Wednesday, we heard from Raymond Moody – the man charged with murdering Brittanee Drexel. His statement was brief, but it was one the Drexel family waited 13 years to hear. “I was a monster when I took Brittanee Drexel’s...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston man killed in crash on U.S. 52 Connector
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating an early-morning crash that left a man dead on Saturday. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 30-year-old Lance Thomas, of North Charleston, died in a crash at the U.S. 52 Connector westbound at around 1:30 a.m. North Charleston...
live5news.com
2 detained outside Ft. Dorchester High School amid report of person with weapon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School notified parents that two people were detained and removed from campus Monday morning after a report of a person with a weapon. The message states the school went into “a brief secure hold” at approximately 10:30 a.m. A secure hold means...
live5news.com
2 arrested after gun found in backpack at Ft. Dorchester High School
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two juveniles were arrested Monday after a gun was found on a high school campus. Fort Dorchester High School was placed in a secure hold around 10:30 a.m. Monday. A police report states the officers were notified of a...
iheart.com
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
Police: Saturday afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a possible shooting at about 4 p.m. on Scarsdale Avenue. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died at […]
live5news.com
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
abcnews4.com
St. Helena Island man convicted of murder after shooting unarmed man
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — A 22-year-old St. Helena Island man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 37 years in prison after a deadly shooting in November 2020. According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, a Beaufort County jury found Channon Talon Preston guilty of murder on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
live5news.com
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
Man caught hiding under home after fleeing from South Carolina deputies
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from Charleston County deputies who tried to pull over a stolen pickup truck near Sam Rittenburg Boulevard. Deputies called off the chase, which involved dozes of law-enforcement vehicles, before Mount Pleasant police found Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, hiding under a home […]
