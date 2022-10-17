Veritas Academy students volunteer in annual 'Salt & Light Serve-a-thon'

Over 400 students, faculty members and parent volunteers at Veritas Christian Academy participated in the annual Salt and Light Serve-a-thon on Friday, Oct. 14.

Veritas’s Salt and Light event involves a day of service projects at different sites in Henderson and Buncombe counties. The students put their academics and agendas aside for the day to go volunteer.

This year Veritas students, ranging from ages 3 to 17, volunteered for and served at the following community organizations: Samaritan’s Purse, AdventHealth Hendersonville, Trinity of Fairview Food Pantry, Calvary Food Pantry, Thrive, MANNA FoodBank, Fletcher Parks and Recreation, Veterans Healing Farm, Black Mountain Home for Children, Blue Ridge Humane Society, and Buncombe County’s Very Special Arts Festival.

“Our Parent Teacher Fellowship team has been coordinating various projects to provide wonderful opportunities for our students to serve those in our community and beyond,” Salt & Light Chairperson, Adam Guice, said. “We want our students to learn the value of community service. We have included on campus and off campus projects that allow students to see the difference they could make by partnering with local, regional, and international charities. We also see the value of our students serving their community throughout the entire year, not just on one day.”

Anna Randles, a Rhetoric School student at Veritas Christian Academy, has been involved with Salt & Light for many years and is grateful for the annual opportunity to serve her community once again.

“I have attended Veritas Christian Academy for 13 years, and each year I have seen many different lives touched through Salt and Light,” Randles said. “When I was a little girl, it was singing Christmas carols at a nursing home to smiling faces and sweet smiles, and wrapping Operation Christmas Child boxes for other children in need. In Logic School, we bagged apples for Manna Food Bank and helped paint a parking lot at a Veteran's home. Even during the pandemic, Veritas found ways to help by cleaning local parks. Salt and Light has allowed us to get out into our community year after year to serve others, working for others as we are called to by Jesus and it’s a blessing to us as students.”

For more information on Veritas Christian Academy, go to www.veritasnc.org.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Veritas Academy students volunteer in annual 'Salt & Light Serve-a-thon'