On Saturday, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated in reference to a homicide that occurred near Bellevue and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau around 6 pm the same day. 22-year-old Nathan Hinojosa Jr., of Cape Girardeau, died from gunshot wounds sustained. Through their investigation the Major Case Squad identified 18-year-old Izaiah Turner, of Cape Girardeau County, as a suspect. Turner was located and arrested by the Major Case Squad around 1:20 am on Sunday. The CGPD submitted their report to the Cape Girardeau County State Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who then formally charged Turner with 1st-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. His cash-only bond was set at $2,500,000. Following the arrest and ensuing investigations, the Major Case Squad disbanded yesterday, October 17, 2022.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO