Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide. According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.
Man charged in 2019 deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor announces multiple charges against 32-year-old Isaiah Lane today, including second-degree murder. Heartland First Responders hope a natural disaster doesn't hit our area, but they want to be prepared for whatever happens. Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Major Case Squad disbanded after homicide near Bellevue/Fountain Street
On Saturday, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated in reference to a homicide that occurred near Bellevue and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau around 6 pm the same day. 22-year-old Nathan Hinojosa Jr., of Cape Girardeau, died from gunshot wounds sustained. Through their investigation the Major Case Squad identified 18-year-old Izaiah Turner, of Cape Girardeau County, as a suspect. Turner was located and arrested by the Major Case Squad around 1:20 am on Sunday. The CGPD submitted their report to the Cape Girardeau County State Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who then formally charged Turner with 1st-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. His cash-only bond was set at $2,500,000. Following the arrest and ensuing investigations, the Major Case Squad disbanded yesterday, October 17, 2022.
Cape Girardeau police investigating homicide as ‘very fragile situation’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to a deadly shooting on Bellevue and Fountain street Saturday evening. The victim, 22-year-old Nathan Hinojosa of Cape Girardeau, was found lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Cape Girardeau police are not commenting on specifics on the homicide case.
Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks
A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
Man wanted in Union County, Ill.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy...
Court date scheduled for suspect in weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau
Some COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois have eased. Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond. A man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Caruthersville after a high school football game will remain in jail on no bond, a judge said. Man charged...
Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau
A suspect in a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau has been arrested. Police say 18-year-old Izaiah James Turner was arrested Sunday following the shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. When officers arrived, they found a person laying on the ground. Police said...
Highway 61 near Jackson back open after semi-crash
The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting in Butler County to talk about the future of Interstate 57 this evening. When winter weather strikes, it may take MoDOT a little longer to clear Missouri roadways. Man charged in 2019 deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours...
Concerns rise as homicide rate increases in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Within the past eight weeks, three recorded homicides took place in the city of Cape Girardeau. Many are concerned that these deadly crimes are at an increase in 2022. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), the annual average of homicides for Cape...
Deadly fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A deadly fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal. According to the Marion Fire Department, they were dispatched to the 4400 block of Meadowland for a structure fire with possible entrapment on Tuesday, October 18 at 5:14 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they say...
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of wanted man
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kevil, Kentucky man, wanted by police, was arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday, October 18. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a suspicious SUV on Old Mayfield Road, in the Freemont area, and found Dakota A. Miller. The 26-year-old...
Boaz man flees McCracken deputies, found in Graves home with illegal drugs
A man who fled from McCracken County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning led them to a Graves County home with illegal drugs inside. Deputies investigated a suspicious person along KY 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line. As deputies arrived, the man ran through a creek into Graves County and they lost sight of him.
Hwy. 61 north of Jackson reopened after semi rollover crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Highway 61, north of Jackson, was briefly shutdown to traffic Wednesday morning, October 19 because of a crash. A semi tractor-trailer flipped over and ended up against a tree-line. The crash was not far from the Fruitland exit off of Interstate 55. First responders...
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office: Reidland couple arrested after numerous drugs found
REIDLAND, Ky. (KBSI) – A Reidland couple faces drug charges after detective received numerous complaints alleging illegal drug use and trafficking. Matthew Haralambidis 35, of Bryon Drive in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in marijuana over 8 oz. 2nd offense, possession of a 1st degree controlled substance, possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki, Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9s awarded protective vests
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Police Department’s K9 Yuki and Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dax have been awarded bullet and stab protective vests. The vest is a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki’s vest...
Man taken into custody on drug charges in New Madrid County
A New Madrid man has been taken into custody on gun and drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Carl Davis was arrested Wednesday night on felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful misuse of a firearm with narcotics, and possession of a controlled substance for meth. Following the arrest, Davis was held at the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office.
Oak Ridge man sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing gun
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a gun. According to a release from the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office, Joseph M. Lopez, 40, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Monday, October 17 before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
Man died from ingesting substance during traffic stop
Randolph County Coroner Carlos Barbour reported that on Oct. 12, at approximately 10 p.m. the Sparta Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Broadway in Sparta. During the traffic stop, Scott Schifferdecker, 46, of Steeleville, ingested an unknown substance. As soon as the officers were...
Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans
An organization looking for a solution towards the homeless situation in Cape takes their concerns to city council yet again, asking for an area in Cape for homeless people to live in tents. MoDOT faces critical shortage of snow plow operators. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. Even without snow on...
