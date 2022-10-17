Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Effingham Radio
David B. Phegley, 61
David B. Phegley, 61, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in University of Chicago Medicine in Chicago, IL. David was born on March 1, 1961, in Shelbyville, the son of Lennel and Juanita (Lawrence) Phegley. He was a 1979 graduate of Shelbyville High School and followed his passion for farming. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Shelbyville. He enjoyed hunting and riding motorcycles.
kfmo.com
Execution of Taylor Set At Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre, MO) The execution date for 58 year old Leonard Taylor, of St. Louis, is set for February 7th at the Bonne Terre Prison. Taylor was convicted in 2008 for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor was convicted of killing 28 year old Angela Rowe and 10 year old Alexis, 6 year old AcQreya, and 5 year old Tyrese Conley. Their bodies were located in their Jennings Home December 3rd of 2004. The Unites States Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor's case.
Effingham Radio
Gene Rodney Keller, 68
Gene Rodney Keller, 68, of Louisville, Illinois, passed away at 7:45 am, Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home. Gene was born on January 1, 1954, in Devils Lake, North Dakota the son of Leonard P. Keller and Dorothy V.(Lauckner) Jaeger. He had received an Associate Degree in Business from Devils Lake Junior College in ND. Gene worked for the BNSF Railroad in track maintenance for 31 years in ND. He married Renee Ann Moffett on May 19, 1990, Rapid City, South Dakota, and they shared 32 wonderful years of marriage. Gene had many hobbies such as a ham radio operator, pool league, bowling league, curling and loved to travel with his family, but most of all Gene loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was an avid sports lover, always enjoying a good game of football, basketball, baseball, or hockey.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville
Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
whvoradio.com
GOOD NEWS – Murphey To Be Inducted Into Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle
KTVI Fox 2 and St. Louis reporter Mandy Murphey is set to be inducted into the NATAS Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle October 29, at the 46th Annual Regional EMMY Awards. Anchor for the company’s 5, 9 & 10 o’clock evening news, she joined KTVI in 1991 and became a full-time anchor in 1993 — following a deeply-rooted upbringing in west Kentucky.
wgel.com
Stephen R. Kapp
Stephen R. Kapp, age 65 of Greenville, IL passed away peacefully Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home in Greenville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Greenville First Christian Church with Tyson Graber officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Bond County Hospice. Donnell –Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up
International Space Station camera captures an "exceptionally clear" view of the Lou
82-year-old killed in three-car crash in St. Charles
Troopers arrived on the scene of a three-car crash with one fatality.
recordpatriot.com
St. Louis man charged with battery
A St. Louis man was charged with two counts of aggravated battery by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Chantel T. Stanciel, 48, was charged with the Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Maryville Police Department. According to court documents, on Oct. 9, Stanciel allegedly strangled another person...
14 Missouri schools land on best colleges and universities list
Fourteen Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub's newly released 2023's Best College & University list.
KMOV
Urn found on Forest Park golf course
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park. The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner. After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.
Queen of Hearts in Waterloo expected to soar near $500k
Another big crowd turned out in Waterloo, Illinois on Tuesday night. A Queen of Hearts jackpot at Outsider Tavern was worth $413,222.
edglentoday.com
EHS Principal Dr. Stuart Describes Homecoming Week As "Huge Success"
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Steve Stuart reflected on this year's homecoming festivities and said between the game, dance, and all the other week-long activities it was a huge success. "More than 1,600 tickets were sold for the dance," he said. "It has been a long while since we...
Live like rural royalty on this 50-acre estate in Labadie, Missouri
LABADIE, Mo. – A rural oasis located 40 miles west of Downtown St. Louis offers enough countryside and opportunity for farm living that would make the case of “Green Acres” do a double take. This 50-acre country estate, located a mile-and-a-half southeast of the Missouri River in...
St. Louis American
More evidence of Jack Coatar’s 'Dark Deeds'
More sunlight continues to expose the blatant dark deeds of current 7th Ward Alderman and aldermanic president candidate Jack Coatar. We don’t understand how he continues with his campaign. Since our column last week, we have received more evidence of unethical behavior by the young alderman, especially the facts...
Yes, You Can Walk to Missouri’s Tower Rock in the Mississippi Now
When I first saw this, I had to make sure it wasn't April 1 thinking someone was pranking us. But, it's true. You really can walk out to Missouri's Tower Rock in the middle of the Mississippi River right now. I first saw this shared by the Riverfront Times. Normally,...
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
KMOV
Man dies in St. Louis crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on...
Babysitter pleads guilty after toddler burned in bathtub in Webster Groves
A longtime babysitter admitted to burning a toddler in a bathtub several years ago under her supervision.
Comments / 0