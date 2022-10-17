ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Effingham Radio

David B. Phegley, 61

David B. Phegley, 61, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in University of Chicago Medicine in Chicago, IL. David was born on March 1, 1961, in Shelbyville, the son of Lennel and Juanita (Lawrence) Phegley. He was a 1979 graduate of Shelbyville High School and followed his passion for farming. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Shelbyville. He enjoyed hunting and riding motorcycles.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
kfmo.com

Execution of Taylor Set At Bonne Terre

(Bonne Terre, MO) The execution date for 58 year old Leonard Taylor, of St. Louis, is set for February 7th at the Bonne Terre Prison. Taylor was convicted in 2008 for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor was convicted of killing 28 year old Angela Rowe and 10 year old Alexis, 6 year old AcQreya, and 5 year old Tyrese Conley. Their bodies were located in their Jennings Home December 3rd of 2004. The Unites States Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor's case.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Effingham Radio

Gene Rodney Keller, 68

Gene Rodney Keller, 68, of Louisville, Illinois, passed away at 7:45 am, Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home. Gene was born on January 1, 1954, in Devils Lake, North Dakota the son of Leonard P. Keller and Dorothy V.(Lauckner) Jaeger. He had received an Associate Degree in Business from Devils Lake Junior College in ND. Gene worked for the BNSF Railroad in track maintenance for 31 years in ND. He married Renee Ann Moffett on May 19, 1990, Rapid City, South Dakota, and they shared 32 wonderful years of marriage. Gene had many hobbies such as a ham radio operator, pool league, bowling league, curling and loved to travel with his family, but most of all Gene loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was an avid sports lover, always enjoying a good game of football, basketball, baseball, or hockey.
LOUISVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville

Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
MARYVILLE, IL
whvoradio.com

GOOD NEWS – Murphey To Be Inducted Into Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle

KTVI Fox 2 and St. Louis reporter Mandy Murphey is set to be inducted into the NATAS Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle October 29, at the 46th Annual Regional EMMY Awards. Anchor for the company’s 5, 9 & 10 o’clock evening news, she joined KTVI in 1991 and became a full-time anchor in 1993 — following a deeply-rooted upbringing in west Kentucky.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Stephen R. Kapp

Stephen R. Kapp, age 65 of Greenville, IL passed away peacefully Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home in Greenville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Greenville First Christian Church with Tyson Graber officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Bond County Hospice. Donnell –Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
GREENVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

St. Louis man charged with battery

A St. Louis man was charged with two counts of aggravated battery by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Chantel T. Stanciel, 48, was charged with the Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Maryville Police Department. According to court documents, on Oct. 9, Stanciel allegedly strangled another person...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Urn found on Forest Park golf course

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park. The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner. After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

EHS Principal Dr. Stuart Describes Homecoming Week As "Huge Success"

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Steve Stuart reflected on this year's homecoming festivities and said between the game, dance, and all the other week-long activities it was a huge success. "More than 1,600 tickets were sold for the dance," he said. "It has been a long while since we...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
St. Louis American

More evidence of Jack Coatar’s 'Dark Deeds'

More sunlight continues to expose the blatant dark deeds of current 7th Ward Alderman and aldermanic president candidate Jack Coatar. We don’t understand how he continues with his campaign. Since our column last week, we have received more evidence of unethical behavior by the young alderman, especially the facts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times

Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man dies in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

