Rob Ogden
Candidate for Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. Manager and appraiser for a Lincoln real estate appraisal firm for over 15 years. Chief Operations Manager for a local software provider that supplies appraisal software systems for Nebraska counties. Chief Deputy County Assessor/Register of Deeds...
Pat Condon
Candidate for Lancaster County Attorney, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. I have been a prosecutor for the past 33 + years. 32 in the Lancaster County Attorney’s office. 2010 to 2017 as Chief Deputy and was appointed Lancaster County Attorney in 2017 and elected Lancaster County Attorney in 2018.
Adam Morfeld
Previous related work experience/political offices held:. Lancaster County needs a County Attorney that is going to be hyper focused on reducing the increase in gun crime and homicide occurring under the current county attorney who serves as our chief law enforcement officer. I will work closely with law enforcement, community...
Kris Beckenbach
Previous related work experience/political offices held:. I have worked in education, healthcare, government, and real estate, with experience in both public and private sector organizations. As a Legislative Aide to a Senator I have seen how the process of making laws happens on the state level. I’m anxious to see it on the county level more closely.
Troy Hawk
Candidate for Clerk of the District Court, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. I have been the Clerk of the District Court since 2013, when I was appointed by the Lancaster County Board to replace the retiring Clerk. Prior to that, I was the District Court Administrator for four years.
DoorDash delivers Lincoln Food Bank bags across town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - DoorDash is known for its late night restaurant deliveries, must-haves like burritos and chicken sandwiches, but every Wednesday morning, in Lincoln, the company’s drivers are out making an entirely different kind of delivery. On this Wednesday morning, more than a dozen DoorDash drivers streamed through...
Ralston students show kindness during #BeKind week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Be kind: it’s easy to say but not always easy to do. “There’s so much bullying that goes around and #Bekind week is a way to be like ‘hey we see it, and we’re here to help you,” says senior, Kylie Davis.
Who will take care of me when I’m old?
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastmont and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastmont , visit https://www.transformingage.org/eastmontliving/. Eastmont in Lincoln is focused on your elder care planning. Author of “Who Will Take Care of Me...
Drought forcing ranchers to sell cows
Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day.”. A former Nebraska wide receiver was arrested early Saturday in La Vista due to an active warrant. Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park. Updated: 15 hours ago. A Waverly...
VB: Concordia vs. Doane
A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart. Lincoln Food Bank partners with United Way and DoorDash. It’s part of a nationwide program that started at the height of the pandemic, when those who don’t easily get around because of age or disability experienced more isolation than ever.
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
Warhorse Casino in Lincoln generates more than $285,000 in tax revenue in one week
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino in Lincoln brought in more than a quarter of a million dollars in tax revenue in just the first week of being open. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission says the $285,000 was split between several different areas. Nearly 70% was put into the...
Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista
COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to low yellow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from mid-yellow to low yellow as several key indicators continue to show improvement. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Lincoln Public Schools has difficulty finding substitutes despite higher numbers
NSP provides update on Oakland shooting investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
Lincoln family shares story of enduring two tragedies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart. The Zeiger family lost a father and husband in September in a deadly motorcycle crash, and then just last week, their house went up in flames. Despite everything the Zeiger family has been through, they’re finding comfort with each other.
SCC’s Career Academy reaches highest enrollment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This semester, a partnership between Lincoln Public Schools and Southeast Community College called The Career Academy reached its highest enrollment yet. TCA opened eight years ago with 246 enrolled students, and now, 696 students are taking classes this semester. The academy’s leadership hopes to have over 800 students in the program next year.
Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Waverly teen has been charged as an adult with four felonies after authorities say he stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times at a park last week. Shane Moore, who turned 15 on Monday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Moore’s bond was set at 10 percent of $1 million.
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
