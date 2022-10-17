Read full article on original website
WCJB
“My motherly instincts kicked in”: Alachua County school employee saves student from choking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What started as an ordinary day for an employee at Kimball Wiles Elementary School, turned into a day she, and third grade student Gray Ordonez-Hernandez, will never forget. “I just noticed that he wasn’t acting right,” said Sylvia Settle, paraprofessional aide. “He was like hunched over...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF unveils newest University Avenue traffic safety measure — Newell Gateway
Using five pairs of large golden scissors, members of the UF and Gainesville community cut the red ribbon stretching across the newly constructed Newell Gateway Wednesday morning. The ribbon cutters were also the five speakers during the ceremony: UF President Kent Fuchs, Mayor Lauren Poe, UF senior vice president Charlie...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local housing waitlist to reopen after six years
The Alachua County Housing Authority (ACHA) will open its voucher waitlist after six years of working through nearly 2,000 applicants from the last application period. The waitlist distributes Section 8 vouchers from the federal government and will open from Monday to Thursday, Oct. 24-27, before closing again. The vouchers allow recipients to go into the private sector and pay for housing with the funds.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bradford, Union County complete semis sweeps
The top two seeds swept through their opponents on Tuesday in the Class 1A-District 6 semifinals at Bell High School. Top-seeded Branford defeated No. 5 seed Lafayette (Mayo), 25-21, 25-21, 25-14, and No. 2 seed Union County (Lake Butler) got past No. 3 seed Bell, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20. The winners will face each other in the championship match at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Annual peanut festival wraps up in Williston
Williston hosted its 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival on Saturday at Heritage Park. Previously scheduled for Oct. 1, the festival was postponed to Oct. 15 due to Hurricane Ian. The event, founded by the Williston Women’s Club, featured over 100 vendors selling clothes, jewelry, food and beverages and, of...
WCJB
Evergreen Cemetery will hold an honoring the departed ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County community support services officials will hold an honoring the departed ceremony. It will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave in Gainesville. The ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown. It will consist of inspirational...
Student arrested after posting social media threat aimed at Clay High School
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — School officials lifted a partial lockdown of Clay High School after two students were identified threatening the school via social media. According to the Clay County District Schools Police Department, deputies were alerted around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a social media post threatening the school. Police immediately began investigating the post, and Clay High School was placed on a partial lockdown.
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
WCJB
UF and Gainesville officials will have a ribbon-cutting event for the Newell Gateway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF and Gainesville officials mark the unveiling of the Newell Gateway on campus on Wednesday. There will be special remarks from President Fuchs and Mayor Lauren Poe. The ribbon cutting event will be at 10 a.m. and will take place between Library West and Keene-Flint Hall.
mainstreetdailynews.com
7 events to enjoy during Gators’ weekend off
Fall brings more than Gator football. But even the Orange and Blue need time off. The Gators have a bye week on Oct. 22, and organizations have packed the calendar to keep locals busy, from concerts to books to bats. Here’s a roundup of activities to enjoy, whether you spend...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bronson, Chiefland and Williston look to stay alive in district tournaments
The Florida high school girls volleyball regular season has come to an end, and district tournament play is underway. All this week, schools around the North Central Florida area are competing in district tournaments as teams set their eyes on the state playoffs. In Levy County, Bronson, Chiefland and Williston...
WCJB
Local brewery hosts Gainesville Record Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cypress and Grove Brewery played host to the Gainesville Record Fair Sunday. Record lovers piled in to sift through and find some gems. Even in the digital age, the love for vinyl records is extremely high. “It’s something that you can hold and you can put...
News4Jax.com
Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
WCJB
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
wuft.org
Micanopy fails to provide County plan for historic site
In a joint meeting Tuesday between the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) and the Town of Micanopy, the BoCC unofficially moved to postpone talks of a timeline for the town’s purchase of the soon-to-be-annexed Tuscawilla Property until after the workshop. A public workshop will be held Nov. 17 to discuss next steps.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida OL announces intent to enter transfer portal, steps away from program to preserve redshirt
Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun announced that he would be stepping away from the Florida football program with the intent to transfer at the end of the season. His hope is to preserve his redshirt season. Braun cannot officially enter the transfer portal until Dec. 5 due to NCAA transfer...
Missing girl in Clay County
Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.
THE FEST 20 Logo(via thefestfl.com) THE FEST is an independent multiple-day, multiple-venue underground music festival held annually in Gainesville, FL. Originally established in 2002 THE FEST has grown from 60 bands, four stages, and two days to the massive monster it is now. This year THE FEST 20 features over 350 bands, comedians, and wrestlers, at 13 venues in and around downtown Gainesville.
News4Jax.com
Arrest made after threat against Clay County High School circulated on social media
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A person was arrested Tuesday after a possible threat against Clay High School was posted on social media. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the threat around 8:30 a.m., according to CCSO. After an investigation, a person was arrested “for disrupting a...
duvalsports.com
Baker County Shuts Out Oakleaf; Three-Peats As NEFAC Champions
Macclenny Fl- Baker County Middle shuts out Oakleaf Junior High 10-0, on their way to a championship Three-Peat. Baker County dominated on both sides of the ball Tuesday Night, capping an undefeated season. Both defenses made it hard for the opposing offenses to move the football early on. Oakleaf got...
