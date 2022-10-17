Mayor Dave Kleis Announces a $1.09-Million Grant to Maintain Water Treatment in the Mississippi

Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Army Corps studying dam removal that could restore free-flowing Mississippi River in Twin Cities
Two Mississippi River locks and dams in the heart of the Twin Cities are the subject of a federal study to discern whether they might be closed, sold - or even removed entirely. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers kicked off its research this month into the Lower St. Anthony...
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State Senate Candidate Rob Kupec: "We need some kind of dedicated revenue stream" for early childhood and daycare services
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing what he is looking to bring to St. Paul if elected this November. Rob Kupec is a former meteorologist and Minnesota State Senate Candidate looking to represent District 4. He joined WDAY Radio to speak about his campaign goals, which include increased funding of k-12 education, a statewide improvement of childcare, and working to create a police training academy closer to Moorhead.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
wizmnews.com
WATCH: Minnesota regent, former GOP state House Speaker, criticized for asking if campus is ‘too diverse’
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a public meeting of the board...
Governor's Deer Hunting Opener to take place in Twin Cities for first time
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. -- For the first time ever, the Governor's Deer Hunting Opener will be held in the Twin Cities this year.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that Gov. Tim Walz will celebrate the opening of deer hunting season in the Three Rivers Park District. Organizers said this is the first time the metro has hosted the event.Opening day of the season is Nov. 5. Walz will welcome its arrival at Elm Creek Park Reserve, a 4,900 acre park that stretches across Champlin, Dayton and Maple Grove."Minnesota is home to top-notch public lands and fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities across the entire state," Walz said. "I look forward to celebrating the time-honored deer hunting tradition so many Minnesotans look forward to each year." The DNR said about 400,000 Minnesotans hunt deer every year.The Three Rivers Park District comprises 27,000 acres of parks and trails.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Attorney General's Office places $11-million dollar fine on company that admitted to breaching aquifer during Line 3 construction
(Clearwater County, MN) -- Enbridge is facing a misdemeanor charge and fine after breaching a northern Minnesota aquifer. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged the company with appropriating state waters without a permit through construction after officials admitted to the January 2021 breach in Clearwater County. Company officials also admit they delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge will pay an $11-million dollar fine in connection with the breach.
kvsc.org
St. Cloud Business In-Home Health Care Business Charged with Tax Crimes
Two St. Cloud in-home health care business owners are being charged with multiple tax crimes. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Mary and Robin Olson, both of St. Cloud, are being charged with over 24 tax-related felonies each. Complaints state that Ms. Olson owned and operated the business Mary Clare...
St. Joseph Dollar General Destroyed in Fire
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph has been destroyed in a fire. St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen says his department was called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the building.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
WDIO-TV
VP Kamala Harris to visit Twin Cities for campaign event
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to stop in the Twin Cities this weekend and appear at two events. Harris’ office announced Tuesday morning she will stop in St. Paul on Saturday to participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights. According to KSTP, after the event in...
kvsc.org
Minnesota DNR Responds to Worsening Drought Conditions
Drought is expanding and a portion of the state is now in extreme drought, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan. The past two weeks are the first time this year that any portion...
mprnews.org
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
kvsc.org
St. Cloud State Enrollment Above 10,000; It’s Time Initiative to Thank
St. Cloud State is reporting more than 10,000 students this semester. SCSU President Robbyn Wacker says through the initiative It’s Time, St. Cloud State has been ready to take on unprecedented changes whether we saw them or not. Officials say It’s Time is reshaping the university’s focus to on...
kvsc.org
Local Nonprofit Buys year Long Supply of Food and Refrigerators for SCSU Huskies Pantry
Nonprofit, Hope for the Community, has donated two refrigerators, two freezers and will be buying all the food to stock the shelves for a year at the St. Cloud State Huskies Pantry. Founder and President of the organization, Dr. Alan Goracke, is an SCSU alumnus says he is delighted to...
Here’s What The Minnesota DNR Says About Your Chances To Bag A Deer In 2022
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has shared its findings on the deer population and reports from regions across the state. Some areas are expected to have higher populations and a better harvest. Other regions are recovering from a moderate to severe winter and may see fewer deer. Permits and limits are created from the data they gather to help manage the deer population. Here's what the DNR expects for the estimated 400,000 Minnesota Hunters this season.
Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store
Off-price outdoors retailer Sierra will open its newest Twin Cities location this month. A grand opening will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at the new location at the Arbor Lakes Shopping Center in Maple Grove. Sierra specializes in hiking, camping and skiing appear, footwear and gear with merchandise at up...
