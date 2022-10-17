Josh Allen classily took the all the time in the world to make a young fan so happy after beating Chiefs

Josh Allen had quite a day in Kansas City — that hurdle was so good!!! — leading the Buffalo Bills to a 24-20 win over the Chiefs and proving his team is the best in the NFL right now.

But it’s what he did after the final seconds of the win that’s getting a ton of attention.

He found a young Bills fan in the stands with a sign, gave him a game ball, fist bumped the fans, and then patiently got a camera on a phone to work to do a selfie before running to the locker room.

All class. Check out the videos:

So great.