Kansas City, MO

Josh Allen classily took the all the time in the world to make a young fan so happy after beating Chiefs

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Josh Allen had quite a day in Kansas City — that hurdle was so good!!!leading the Buffalo Bills to a 24-20 win over the Chiefs and proving his team is the best in the NFL right now.

But it’s what he did after the final seconds of the win that’s getting a ton of attention.

He found a young Bills fan in the stands with a sign, gave him a game ball, fist bumped the fans, and then patiently got a camera on a phone to work to do a selfie before running to the locker room.

All class. Check out the videos:

So great.

