ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Freeze Warning: Snow flurries could fly

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are dipping into the 30s, bringing a Freeze Warning for portions of the Tri-State south and west of Downtown Cincinnati until 10 a.m. Wednesday. We also could see a snow flurry or drizzle or two during the morning commute, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Snow flurries possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State could see some snow flurries from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team. A wave of energy passing through the Tri-State Monday night might trigger sprinkles and even some snow flurries. A Freeze Warning is also in effect...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Blustery and cold to start the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will have partly cloudy skies and overnight lows tumble down in the upper 30s and low 40s as winds increase out of the west-northwest between 10-15 miles per hour. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Monday as brisk winds and an...
CINCINNATI, OH
AdWeek

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays along I-75 near downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along soutbound I-75 at 2nd Street near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above...
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

SEVEN AREA FIELD FIRES BREAK OUT IN WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS

(Whitewater Valley)--Dry conditions and steady winds Sunday fueled multiple field fires across the Whitewater Valley. The largest was just outside of Boston. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Kitchel Road. At roughly the same time, there was a bean field on fire at Washington Road west of Centerville. There were two more field fires in Randolph County and two more in Darke County. No injuries were reported in any of them. According to the National Weather Service, Richmond has still had only a trace of rain since fall began 27 days ago. For our Ohio counties, a burn ban is in place until 6 o’clock each night.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on 12 Mile Road in New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Downed wires reported on 12 Mile Road in New Richmond. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
wvxu.org

How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State

Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations

It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
CINCINNATI, OH
travelmag.com

5 of the best Cincinnati Moving Companies

If you’re moving in or out of Cincinnati and are looking for some reliable guys to help you shift your stuff, there are a wide number of reputable removal companies to pick from. Whether you’re upping sticks to the other side of the country or just a few miles...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy