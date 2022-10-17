Read full article on original website
Was Monday's snow the earliest on record?
Yes, we experienced the first snowflakes of the fall season on Monday as Canadian air spilled into the Tri-State, but there's debate on whether it's the earliest trace amount of snowfall.
WLWT 5
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
WLWT 5
Flurries in the forecast? Some could see season's first snowflakes this week
CINCINNATI — It's the middle of October but it's feeling more like December with chilly air putting a freeze warning in place and bringing the potential for snowflakes in some cities. A FREEZE WARNING is in place for the WLWT viewing area from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures...
Fox 19
Freeze Warning: Snow flurries could fly
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are dipping into the 30s, bringing a Freeze Warning for portions of the Tri-State south and west of Downtown Cincinnati until 10 a.m. Wednesday. We also could see a snow flurry or drizzle or two during the morning commute, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert...
Fox 19
Snow flurries possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State could see some snow flurries from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team. A wave of energy passing through the Tri-State Monday night might trigger sprinkles and even some snow flurries. A Freeze Warning is also in effect...
Fox 19
Blustery and cold to start the work week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will have partly cloudy skies and overnight lows tumble down in the upper 30s and low 40s as winds increase out of the west-northwest between 10-15 miles per hour. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Monday as brisk winds and an...
WLWT 5
Monday weather outlook: Cold air rushes in, freeze warning in place
CINCINNATI — There's a chill to the air as we wake up Monday morning: A strong, fall cold front an a low-pressure center swing through and change our temperatures drastically for the early part of the week!. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-40s Monday and we barely warm out...
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along I-75 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along soutbound I-75 at 2nd Street near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above...
1017thepoint.com
SEVEN AREA FIELD FIRES BREAK OUT IN WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS
(Whitewater Valley)--Dry conditions and steady winds Sunday fueled multiple field fires across the Whitewater Valley. The largest was just outside of Boston. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Kitchel Road. At roughly the same time, there was a bean field on fire at Washington Road west of Centerville. There were two more field fires in Randolph County and two more in Darke County. No injuries were reported in any of them. According to the National Weather Service, Richmond has still had only a trace of rain since fall began 27 days ago. For our Ohio counties, a burn ban is in place until 6 o’clock each night.
WLWT 5
Kings Island announces new themed area with 2 new rides coming in 2023
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is bringing a new themed area with two new rides to the amusement park in 2023. The park announced the new themed area called Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone. It will feature two new family rides, enhanced theming...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on 12 Mile Road in New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Downed wires reported on 12 Mile Road in New Richmond. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: Kings Island reveals plans for new themed area with 2 new rides
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is bringing a new themed area with two new rides to the amusement park in 2023. The park announced the new themed area called Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone. It will feature two new family rides, enhanced theming...
wvxu.org
How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State
Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
linknky.com
Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations
It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
travelmag.com
5 of the best Cincinnati Moving Companies
If you’re moving in or out of Cincinnati and are looking for some reliable guys to help you shift your stuff, there are a wide number of reputable removal companies to pick from. Whether you’re upping sticks to the other side of the country or just a few miles...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
