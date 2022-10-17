ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police: 2 women killed in North Side quadruple shooting were innocent bystanders waiting for bus

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5nb0_0icHI3na00

PITTSBURGH — Directly after this morning’s news conference, Mayor Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh’s public safety director and the North Side councilman walked the block where a triple homicide happened on the Northside Saturday night.

Two innocent women were killed in the crossfire, and another man who was possibly involved in the shooting was killed. One man survived after he was shot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 3 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side

“It’s a crying shame. You can’t even walk on the street without being shot. If the bullet’s not meant for you, you’re still catching it,” Denise Johnson, who is moving to the Northside, told Channel 11.

The shooting started as an argument at the Sunoco, then escalated to nearly 30 gunshots.

“Conflict resolution that’s going to be resolved with gunfire is going to result in innocent victims like you see in this particular case. Lives are cut short for absolutely no reason whatsoever,” Major Crimes Cmdr. Richard Ford said in Monday’s news conference.

Ford called for accountability — including the district attorney’s office and district judges.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca asked him what he meant by his comments.

“It’s more of a frustration with the overall system. We all need to come together and find out where the deficiencies are and work together to get rid of those deficiencies, wherever they may lie. Obviously, something isn’t working,” Ford added.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said they have “no comment to Commander Ford’s full statement in context.”

Police would not say if they think the shooters involved in this incident were under 18. However, they did talk about their frustrations with the closing of the Shuman Center.

Ford said they’ve had countless arrests of juvenile reoffenders.

When asked, Gainey said there will be an announcement regarding Shuman in the weeks to come.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Target 11 talks to mayor and county executive about impact of Shuman closing

“What I’m going to do is look forward to find(ing) out what we can do to reestablish Shuman Center and put it back into our toolbox,” Gainey said.

Those who catch the bus where the fatal shooting occurred tell Channel 11 they’re shaken but aren’t surprised by the violence.

“I use this bus stop frequently,” said bus rider Charmaine, who requested that only her first name be used. “I tell my kids not to use this bus stop because of drug addicts falling asleep and things like that. It’s terrible.”

Channel 11 contacted Pittsburgh Regional Transit to ask about the security around the Northside bus stop and shelter. They said:

“Port Authority police regularly visit that bus stop to make sure there’s no unwanted activity. That’s been going on for more than a year. Today is no different.”

Channel 11 was also told regular patrols will continue several times a week.

“I don’t understand why there isn’t a cop here at all times. When they know how much drugs and stuff is here. You have prostitution and everything down here,” said bus rider Joyce Lee.

Teen shot, killed outside Louisiana high school football game The shootout occurred Friday night during Bogalusa High School’s homecoming game against Jewel Sumner High School, police said. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

melissa a. addington
2d ago

"solve some of this" that's all he's concerned with? what about solving all of it? this city is nothing but a liberal craphole anymore. elect Fetterman and it will just get worse.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Two people hurt in Carrick shooting

PITTSBURGH — Gunshots rang out in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood on Tuesday night, leaving two people hurt. Police had originally reported three people were injured as a result of the shooting. However, on Wednesday morning, investigators determined that two people — not three — were injured. Police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man knocks 86-year-old woman to the ground, steals her car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 86-year-old woman from Lincoln-Lemington has joined the list of carjacking victims in the city. She is urging everyone to be more aware of their surroundings."Even if you're aware, it still can happen," she said.Thrown down two times in her driveway, the victim said she still hurts."I couldn't walk for about three days. I'm still in pain, but not as much," the victim said. She showed up at court Tuesday to testify against her alleged attacker, Raymond Wilson."I'd seen him in the neighborhood, and I was leery of him. He always walked on the opposite side of the street...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man who killed another man with a table leg gets 3 to 6 years in prison

A Pittsburgh man who killed another man with a table leg last year will spend three to six years in state prison. Walter Jones, 55, of the city’s Knoxville neighborhood, pleaded guilty in July to one count of third-degree murder. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Alexander P. Bicket also ordered Jones to serve three years of probation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 people in custody after vehicle is shot up in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — Two people were taken into custody Monday after shots were fired at a vehicle in Arnold, Westmoreland County. Watch the report from Westmoreland County in the video player above. This incident happened in the area of Drey Street and Kenneth Avenue. Our crews spotted the area...
ARNOLD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in Parkway East crash near Squirrel Hill Tunnel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was killed in a crash on the Parkway East outbound near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel on Wednesday morning. State police confirmed the fatality to KDKA-TV. The crash happened around 6 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer, as well as two cars. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital but died from their injuries, state police said.Other injuries were not made available.The road has reopened.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Three arrested after man found shot in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have arrested three people in connection to the shooting of a man Tuesday morning on a Homewood South street. Police arrested Alexander Clark, Daireeus Rainey and Robert Walls after a foot pursuit. The three face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy