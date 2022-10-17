ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS will undergo mandatory military service without special exemptions and reunite as a group around 2025

Big Hit Music have confirmed that all seven members of BTS will be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. On October 17, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that all members of BTS are planning to fulfil their mandatory military service terms as required of all able-bodied male South Korean citizens. The boyband recently performed for the first time in sixth months at their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, which was also live-streamed worldwide for free.
BTS Stars to Complete 'Mandatory Military Duties' in South Korea

The seven-piece superstar group announced that their oldest member, Jin, 30, will begin his mandatory military duties in October BTS are joining the military. In a move that has been long dreaded by their fans, the group's representatives confirmed Monday that all seven members of the K-Pop supergroup will fulfill their mandatory military duties. Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military before their 30th birthday. "BIG HIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are...
US warns North Korea it could increase 'steps that are taken in response' if it continues missile launches

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
N. Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to 'wipe out' enemies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday its recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday. Leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests in coming weeks.
Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea's military

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The members of K-pop band BTS will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management company said Monday, effectively ending a debate on whether they should be granted exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments. Big Hit Music said the...
S. Korea seeks to arrest former officials in N. Korea case

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors requested arrest warrants on Tuesday for the former defense minister and coast guard chief in the country’s previous government as they investigate its handling of North Korea’s killing of a fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals’ tense sea border.
A Dozen North Korean Warplanes Buzzed The South Korean Border

The South Korean military scrambled 30 F-15K fighter jets on Thursday (October 6) after 12 North Korean warplanes buzzed the South Korean border as part of a military drill. The South Korean jets did not engage the warplanes, which included eight fighter jets and four bombers. The stand-off between the two squadrons lasted about an hour.
North Korean fighter jets and bombers breached special reconnaissance line today says South Korea

A dozen North Korean jets conducted a firing drill in formation on Thursday afternoon, following the DPRK’s launch of two short-range ballistic missiles earlier in the day. Eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation north of the inter-Korean air border at around 2 p.m. for around an hour, appearing to carry out air-to-surface firing exercises, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
BTS Members Can Be Granted With THIS Special Opportunity While Serving the Military

BTS members can avail themselves of the special opportunity while serving in the military. Talks about BTS’ military service came to an end as the boy group and its company, HYBE, decided to have the members be enlisted. The decision was made amid the South Korean government’s divided opinions on whether the members should have military service or not.
AOA’s Seolhyun departs from FNC Entertainment after 10 years

AOA’s Seolhyun has parted ways with longtime label FNC Entertainment after 10 years, as confirmed by the agency. The announcement from FNC Entertainment was made via South Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghang. The label shared that “after [a] long conversation and discussion with Seolhyun, FNC Entertainment has agreed to end our management work [with Seolhyun]”, as translated by Soompi. It remains unclear whether the Korean idol will remain part of AOA following her departure.
Safety Concerns Grow For Iranian Rock Climber Who Competed Without Her Headscarf

Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi is suspected to have gone missing after competing without a headscarf in an International Federation of Sport Climbing championship in Seoul this weekend. Following her early departure from Seoul and claims of retribution from the Iranian government, many currently fear for Rekabi's safety and whereabouts.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
