BTS will undergo mandatory military service without special exemptions and reunite as a group around 2025
Big Hit Music have confirmed that all seven members of BTS will be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. On October 17, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that all members of BTS are planning to fulfil their mandatory military service terms as required of all able-bodied male South Korean citizens. The boyband recently performed for the first time in sixth months at their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, which was also live-streamed worldwide for free.
South Korea on alert after detecting signs of possible submarine missile launch
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean military and political officials said Saturday they are on alert for the possible firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea. The South Korean military confirmed it has detected signs that Pyongyang is readying a possible SLBM launch off its eastern coast, the...
South Korean defence ministry says BTS can participate in “national-level” events while serving military duties
BTS will reportedly be allowed to participate in “national-level” events in South Korea even while serving in their compulsory military terms, the defence ministry has announced. On October 18, Moon Hong-sik, the acting spokesperson for the South Korean defence ministry, told press that the members of BTS will...
BTS Stars to Complete 'Mandatory Military Duties' in South Korea
The seven-piece superstar group announced that their oldest member, Jin, 30, will begin his mandatory military duties in October BTS are joining the military. In a move that has been long dreaded by their fans, the group's representatives confirmed Monday that all seven members of the K-Pop supergroup will fulfill their mandatory military duties. Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military before their 30th birthday. "BIG HIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are...
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
US warns North Korea it could increase 'steps that are taken in response' if it continues missile launches
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
South Korea scrambles fighter jets as Kim Jong-un deploys a dozen warplanes in chilling formation for bombing drills
SOUTH Korea frantically scrambled fighers jets after Kim Jong-un flew 12 warplanes close to the border today. Eight fighter jets and four bombers glided in a chilling formation and are believed to have carried out air-to-surface firing drills, according to South Korea's military. It came hours after Kim fired two...
N. Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to 'wipe out' enemies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday its recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday. Leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests in coming weeks.
Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea's military
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The members of K-pop band BTS will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management company said Monday, effectively ending a debate on whether they should be granted exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments. Big Hit Music said the...
BTS to serve in South Korean military amid heated debate over their exemption
BigHit Music made a surprise announcement that BTS will enlist in the South Korean military after a heated debate about whether to change the law.
S. Korea seeks to arrest former officials in N. Korea case
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors requested arrest warrants on Tuesday for the former defense minister and coast guard chief in the country’s previous government as they investigate its handling of North Korea’s killing of a fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals’ tense sea border.
A Dozen North Korean Warplanes Buzzed The South Korean Border
The South Korean military scrambled 30 F-15K fighter jets on Thursday (October 6) after 12 North Korean warplanes buzzed the South Korean border as part of a military drill. The South Korean jets did not engage the warplanes, which included eight fighter jets and four bombers. The stand-off between the two squadrons lasted about an hour.
BTS Are Officially On Hiatus Until 2025 Because It’s Mandatory Military Service Time
The news fans have dreaded for years is finally here: BTS are going on hiatus so the members can complete their mandatory service in the South Korean army. BTS will be in the army, while millions of ARMYs await their return. On Monday, BTS’s label announced that all members of...
Trevor Noah jokes that South Korea's army will be invincible with BTS enlisting for mandatory military service
"Enemy soldiers are gonna be like, 'Ah! I just got stabbed by Jin! This is the best and last day of my life,'" Noah joked.
North Korean fighter jets and bombers breached special reconnaissance line today says South Korea
A dozen North Korean jets conducted a firing drill in formation on Thursday afternoon, following the DPRK’s launch of two short-range ballistic missiles earlier in the day. Eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation north of the inter-Korean air border at around 2 p.m. for around an hour, appearing to carry out air-to-surface firing exercises, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
BTS Members Can Be Granted With THIS Special Opportunity While Serving the Military
BTS members can avail themselves of the special opportunity while serving in the military. Talks about BTS’ military service came to an end as the boy group and its company, HYBE, decided to have the members be enlisted. The decision was made amid the South Korean government’s divided opinions on whether the members should have military service or not.
N. Korea Missile Soars Over Japan For The 1st Time in 5 Years This Past Tuesday- US and S. Korea Launch Their Missiles
Recently N. Korea is stated to have recklessly launched missiles "further than ever on Tuesday as it soared over Japan- the first N. Korea missile to do so for five years." Once this occurred, Japan needed a warning from officials. [i]
AOA’s Seolhyun departs from FNC Entertainment after 10 years
AOA’s Seolhyun has parted ways with longtime label FNC Entertainment after 10 years, as confirmed by the agency. The announcement from FNC Entertainment was made via South Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghang. The label shared that “after [a] long conversation and discussion with Seolhyun, FNC Entertainment has agreed to end our management work [with Seolhyun]”, as translated by Soompi. It remains unclear whether the Korean idol will remain part of AOA following her departure.
Safety Concerns Grow For Iranian Rock Climber Who Competed Without Her Headscarf
Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi is suspected to have gone missing after competing without a headscarf in an International Federation of Sport Climbing championship in Seoul this weekend. Following her early departure from Seoul and claims of retribution from the Iranian government, many currently fear for Rekabi's safety and whereabouts.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
