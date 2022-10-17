SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! After some cool days in the ArkLaTex, we are returning to normal for your Thursday and warming up even more as we head into the weekend. Highs today will reach the very low 80s with sunshine wall-to-wall. That is about it in terms of the forecast for today, as not much will happen thanks to high pressure in the general vicinity of the region. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s, and we will see a shift in the wind to the south allowing for warmer nights and days ahead.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO