FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
magnoliareporter.com
$19 million Minden overpass among projects bid
Two North Louisiana projects were among 17 receiving bids for state projects from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The 17 projects involved 14 bidders for $68 million in work. North Louisiana projects:. Replacement of LA 531 overpass above Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, $19,306,081.44. The overpass is...
KSLA
Chancellor of school near Hustler Hollywood site pens letter in opposition of store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A number of residents and community leaders have spoken out against an adult store opening in west Shreveport. The old IHOP on Financial Plaza is slated to become the next Hustler Hollywood location. Many residents have signed a petition in opposition of the store’s opening.
KSLA
BCPD: Train back on track after derailment in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A train derailment caused a traffic backup in Bossier City Wednesday morning. On Oct. 19, a train was stopped on the tracks in Bossier City near I-20 and Airline Drive. The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) suggested drivers divert to Benton Road. The stop was...
KSLA
Fires in vacant structures tend to rise as temperatures begin to fall
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Chief John Lane, of the Shreveport Fire Department, said there is no uptick happening but more fires are taking place at locations people recognize. You might remember just a month ago a fire broke out at the former Humpfrees building that was vacant for years. So why is this happening?
KSLA
KSLA & Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce host mayoral forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA partnered with the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce to host a mayoral forum. The forum was held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum’s auditorium. Participating candidates included Tom Arceneaux, Mario Chavez, Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, Mayor Adrian Perkins, and Senator Greg Tarver.
KSLA
What to expect from KSLA’s Mayoral Forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., KSLA is airing a mayoral forum for five of the candidates vying to become the next mayor of Shreveport. The topic of the forum is economic development. There are ten candidates running for the mayor’s seat on Nov. 8,...
KSLA
Burgers for the Badge event shows appreciation for law enforcement
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crime Stoppers hosted an event to show appreciation for law enforcement on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Shreveport police officers, city marshals, Caddo sheriff’s deputies and city officials came out to celebrate. Law enforcement were treated to hamburgers, shrimp and ice cream at the Burgers for the Badge event.
Killer Sentenced For Grisly Murder Of Shreveport Couple
KTBS reports that the man convicted of killing a Shreveport couple in 2018 has been sentenced for his crimes. Caddo Parish District Judge John Mosely has sentenced 37-year-old Dewayne Watkins to two Life Sentences, to run consecutively, for the two counts of First Degree Murder he was convicted of. Watkins was found guilty by a jury last month.
ktalnews.com
Former Shreveport city employee files whistleblower lawsuit following legislative audit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of the City of Shreveport on Wednesday filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Shreveport. Ben Hebert, who was employed by the City of Shreveport in 2013 in the position of internal auditor, served as Shreveport’s Controller from January 15, 2020, until Dec. 13, 2021, when he was fired.
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
KSLA
Shreveport to partner with Arlington company to create multi-sport venue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We had been told years ago that the ship had long sailed on minor league baseball returning to Shreveport. Call the weatherman because the winds have changed with a surprising announcement. Mayor Adrian Perkins made the big economic announcement for the City of Shreveport on...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport home destroyed in late-night fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating a blaze that broke out in the Queensborough neighborhood late Tuesday. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the emergency call on Grove Ave. and Fair St. around 11:35 p.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene within two minutes. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sues Caesars over cash-out kiosks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against Ceasars Entertainment, Inc., claiming the Las Vegas-based casino conglomerate has literally short-changed customers out of millions in cash over the past ten years. Mike Young filed the suit in the Western District of Louisiana...
KSLA
Meet the candidates running for office in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - If you live in Minden, you have a chance to meet the candidates running for office in November. The Minden Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Iota Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are hosting the event.
KSLA
Warmer through the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! After some cool days in the ArkLaTex, we are returning to normal for your Thursday and warming up even more as we head into the weekend. Highs today will reach the very low 80s with sunshine wall-to-wall. That is about it in terms of the forecast for today, as not much will happen thanks to high pressure in the general vicinity of the region. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s, and we will see a shift in the wind to the south allowing for warmer nights and days ahead.
One Lane Of I-20 In Bossier Intermittently Closed Through Wednesday
Most people who travel I-20 in Bossier City would be in agreement that the stretch of interstate between Benton Road and Industrial Drive is one of the roughest patches anywhere in Louisiana. Though most of us would be equally split on which side is the roughest. Half would say the...
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
Who Serves Up the Best Cajun Food in Shreveport-Bossier City?
A lot of people in south Louisiana think we don't know our way around Cajun cuisine up here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, but they would be wrong! Not only can you find some amazing Cajun eats in private kitchens all over NWLA, but we also have some great Cajun restaurants as well!
KSLA
Art opening for Irene Gallion celebrates new studio
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new studio is opening in Shreveport and the artist, Irene Gallion, is inviting the public to experience her vibrant vision. On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Gallion is inviting the public to come tour her new studio and experience her breathtaking and unique art during its grand opening.
KSLA
Principal of Bossier High announces retirement, cites medical issues
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The long-time principal of Bossier High School has announced his intentions to retire due to recent health issues. Principal David Thrash made the announcement Tuesday, Oct. 18. He says he will be taking immediate medical leave and will officially retire at the end of December after working in education for 40 years.
