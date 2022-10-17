Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
America's teacher shortage is 'a teacher respect issue,' Education Secretary says
The coronavirus pandemic ramped up pressure on teachers, many of whom had to teach classes remotely or live with the fear of catching COVID-19 while teaching in-person. Consequently, some educators have chosen to leave the teaching profession altogether. On a recent episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona attributed recent teacher shortages in the US to relatively low pay and a lack of respect for the profession.
1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School
Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
Phys.org
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
Pandemic shut down many special education services – how parents can help their kids catch up
When schools shut down in March 2020, many of the nation’s roughly 7 million students in special education didn’t get the special education services to which they were entitled under federal law. The law requires these services to be provided even during special circumstances, such as the pandemic. School districts may have fallen short of providing special education services to eligible students with disabilities during the pandemic. For example, the Los Angeles Unified Public School District has been cited by the U.S. Department of Education for failing to provide appropriate special education services to students with disabilities during the pandemic. As...
Harvard Health
Beyond Recovery
Education leaders from HGSE and beyond convened in Askwith Hall on October 14 to discuss how districts, schools, and families can emerge from the challenges of COVID-19 and shift from recovery mode into a transformed field. "We know that significant opportunities for transformation are standing within our grasp," said Dean...
8-year-old expelled from school for refusing assignment instructing her to send a photo of her from the bathtub
Homework assignments seem to be taking a turn into bizarro world. Parents are not only trying to keep up with new standards in schools, new ways of doing the same old things (does anyone actually understand common core?) but now they also have to deal with homework assignments that would raise anybody's eyebrows.
Maryland Substitute Teacher Removed From Elementary School Over Tweets Scolding Black Moms
A substitute teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,. has been removed from an elementary school over controversial tweets that encouraged bullying, judged parents, and labeled herself as being “hood.”. The educator, identified as Bianca Robinson, has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School after upsetting parents with...
WAAY-TV
Parents are furious after Huntsville teacher asks students if their parents are liberal or not
Parents are furious and don't think Huntsville City Schools did enough to address their concerns after a middle school teacher included a survey for students to fill out with their homework this week. The survey asked questions about the student's sexual orientation, and if the students' parents were liberal/progressive and to what degree.
I'm a teacher and a parent. My advice to other parents is not to make kids do homework straight after school.
Laura Linn Knight taught in elementary schools for five years and has two children of her own. Here she shares tips for parents when it comes to homework and when to have kids do theirs. This is Knight's story, as told to Lauren Crosby Medlicott.
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
A Florida student was removed from class after her parents questioned a homework assignment
A Florida student was removed from a classroom after her parents questioned a bizarre homework assignment.
A Man Said LGBTQ People ‘Deserve Death’ at a School Board Meeting in Arkansas
A speaker at a school board meeting in Arkansas told a room full of students that their LGBTQ classmates “deserve death” and that their minds are “depraved.”. “God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what they should not be doing,” the speaker said. “But let me remind you that those who do such things deserve death.”
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
Mom Refusing to Allow Her Son to Feed His 'Hungry' 8th Grade Friend Slammed
"Children going hungry is everyone's business and he was relying on you," wrote one Redditor, after the mom stopped making lunch for her son's pal.
Family of 5 Furious After College Student Refuses to Fund Their Lifestyle
Whose responsibility is it to pay for bills and groceries in a household?. The cost of living continues to rise, particularly since the pandemic, putting additional strain on households all around the US. Many families have had to take up additional jobs to ensure they can put food on their family’s plates.
GoLocalProv
Classical High Students Walking Out Over Teachers Who They Say Are “Not Safe for Students”
A walkout — and “sit in” at the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) has been planned for Friday at noon, over teachers that event organizers claim "aren't safe for students." “The PPSD is protecting Ramona Bessinger, as well as other teachers...these teachers are not safe for students,...
Teacher gives girl 'zero' after boy blacked out all her answers
In addition to imparting knowledge, a teacher is responsible for nurturing character, kindness, and other values in their students. But some teachers may not go the extra mile to ensure that all students are behaving well. They might ignore the wrongdoings in the class and, therefore, teach children wrong values.
Voices: My child got an attendance award at school – and I’m furious about it
Last week, my son came home from school with a sparkling new pencil case he had won for his 100 per cent attendance. He was so excited about his accomplishment, beaming with pride. I told him what a lovely pencil case it was, but quickly delivered a monologue to him about how attendance does not make a child good or bad. It is lovely he has gone to school every day so far this term, but it isn’t something I could congratulate, because it wasn’t his accomplishment – just his luck of the draw.“There are kids who haven’t been...
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
