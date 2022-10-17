Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd news LIVE: Gakpo ‘considering’ Red Devils transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo WORST EVER Ballon d’Or finish – latest
MANCHESTER UNITED target Cody Gakpo has talked up a potential move to the club next year. The PSV winger said: "Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo storms down the tunnel and out of Old Trafford BEFORE full-time after Erik ten Hag didn't bring him on in United's 2-0 win over Spurs... with boss vowing to 'deal with him tomorrow'
Erik ten Hag will take action over Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest strop on Thursday after the Portugal star stormed away from Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford before full-time. Ronaldo responded to being left on the bench as an unused substitute by disappearing down the tunnel in...
It's in the game! Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner reveals he fell in love with the club when he found them on computer game FIFA as he chases PSV victory and Europa League knockout spot
Goalkeeper Matt Turner has revealed his love affair with Arsenal was sparked when he bought the video game FIFA… and they were the first team that appeared on screen. The America international swapped MLS for the Premier League this summer, joining Mikel Arteta’s side from New England Revolution.
Ballon d'Or 2022 Men's Final Rankings - Top 30
The top 30 players in the 2022 Ballon d'Or have been revealed as Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scooped the award.
League of Legends K'Sante Abilities Detailed
K'Sante is the newest champion from League of Legends and will be officially released on Nov. 3. Riot Games has recently added a new champion to their ever-expanding roster that players can choose from in League of Legends. K'Sante has been described as a top lane tank with his abilities having a greater focus on his team while also providing crowd control to better take down enemy players. While K'Sante's abilities are strong, he has the chance to use empowered versions of them while using his ultimate ability.
Diogo Jota OUT of World Cup 2022 after Liverpool and Portugal star is stretchered off pitch vs Man City with calf injury
DIOGO JOTA will miss the World Cup with a calf injury, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed. The Portugal star was stretchered off during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Jota, 25, looked devastated as he was taken off the Anfield turf. And his fears have been realised, with Klopp...
Liverpool Make Contact To Sign Yet Another Primeira Liga Star After Luis Diaz And Darwin Nunez
Liverpool have made first contact with Benfica forward Florentino Luis Amid Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota Injuries.
FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 1: How to Claim
FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 1 is now available to claim as the first reward for the new Ultimate Team cycle. EA Sports and Prime Gaming have partnered on Prime Gaming Packs for the past few years allowing FUT fans to claim free packs. A pack is released each month for the game cycle and contains certain rewards for each point in the year. This first Prime Gaming pack is now available to claim for FIFA 23. Here's how to claim FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 1 and what's included in the pack.
FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2 Release Date: When is it?
FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2 release date is around the corner as fans prepare for another set of promotional players. Rulebreakers is an annual FIFA Ultimate Team promotion in which EA Sports reallocates player stats to change how they operate in games. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo in Team 1 had his shooting downgraded and his dribbling upgraded. It's an exciting promotion if the correct players are chosen and upgrades are handed out correctly.
FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade SBC: How to Complete
FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade SBC went live Oct. 17 as the first piece of Icon content in the new Ultimate Team cycle. Icons are some of the most sought after players in FIFA Ultimate Team each year. Icons operate differently this year considering the chemistry changes. Icons provide two links to their nation which has had some players favoring Heroes instead considering the latter provides two league links and one nation link. Still, this Icon pack gives players the potential to pack high-end meta players like Patrick Vieira.
FIFA 23 World Cup Icons Card Design Leaked
The FIFA 23 World Cup Icon card design has been leaked, ahead of Campaign Icons getting added to Ultimate Team.
Football rumours: Jorginho’s new Chelsea contract stalls after pay rise request
What the papers sayThe Evening Standard reports Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been unable to find an agreement over a new contract in his early negotiations with the club. The 30-year-old vice-captain has asked for a pay rise that would see his salary increased in line with Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, who recently signed a new £150,000-a-week deal.The same newspaper reports Inter Milan and Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 27, could sign a new contract with the club despite interest from the Blues.Meanwhile, AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao amid interest...
Yardbarker
Di Canio says Juventus signed a midfielder with the wrong characteristics
Paolo Di Canio believes Juventus bought wrong when they signed Leonardo Paredes in the last transfer window and he explains why. The Bianconeri have been struggling this term, but the club invested in its squad in the summer to avoid it. Paredes alongside Paul Pogba were the two main midfielders...
Man United vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Manchester United host Tottenham in the Premier League tonight as Antonio Conte faces the team he wanted to take charge of 12 months ago.With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer facing the sack, Conte was linked with becoming United’s next manager last season - until Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked following a 3-0 home defeat to United.It led to Tottenham sacking Santo and hiring Conte - with the Italian turning their season around and leading Spurs to the top four and Champions League qualification, as United had to settle for the Europa League under Ralf Rangnick.Now, Tottenham have recorded their best start...
Sporting News
Liverpool vs. West Ham result, highlights & analysis as Nunez and Alisson earn win
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Darwin Nunez ensured Liverpool's Premier League revival continued as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over West Ham. The Reds built on an important weekend victory over champions Manchester City as their Uruguayan striker netted a first-half header. Things should have been more...
Sporting News
Belgium World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on Belgian national football team roster for Qatar
The "golden generation" of Belgium gets what appears to be its last chance to put on a World Cup show as Roberto Martinez leads the Red Devils into the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Kevin de Bruyne and his international cohorts shouldered high expectations as young stars, leading Belgium into a...
Tottenham report: Juventus will listen to Spurs offer for Weston McKennie
Tottenham are interested in the United States international, who Juve are prepared to sell in January.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward leaves Old Trafford before full-time
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before full-time in Wednesday's Premier League win over Tottenham. An unused substitute in the 2-0 victory, he left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute. It is understood Ronaldo briefly went into the dressing room before leaving the...
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield buoyant from their big win against Manchester City which promises to reignite their season. Jurgen Klopp was sent off late in that clash as red-hot Anfield atmosphere helped the Reds battle past City and after a shaky start to the season they looked like their old selves.
Yardbarker
Review – Arsenal Women trounce Euro Champs in France – Incredible game
Match Review Arsenal Women slaughter reigning champions Lyon in 5-1 defeat By Michelle. Jonas Eidevall made one change to the side that beat Reading at the weekend (1-0), to take on reigning champions Lyon in Arsenal´s opening Champions League match. Norwegian international Frida Maanum makes her first start of...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0