ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

California crime on the rise, 2021 crime statistics show

REDDING. Calif. — California crime is statistically on the rise, according to a California crime 2021 snapshot. The Public Policy Institute of California says California's violent crime rate increased by 6%, from 440 per 100,000 residents in 2020 to 466 in 2021. Crime rates vary by region, the Public...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Hoopa Valley Tribal Council endorses Yes on 26, No on 27

HOOPA, Calif. — The Hoopa Valley Tribal Council has announced its endorsements for two propositions in the upcoming midterms involving gambling. The council endorses a "Yes" on Proposition 26 vote to allow in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and four licensed horse racing tracks in California. The money would go directly to helping provide resources to treat gambling addiction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Know your Ballot: Proposition 31

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Concluding our Know Your Ballot series comes Proposition 31 which will be on the upcoming November ballot designed to impact flavored tobacco products. A "yes" vote is to uphold the contested legislation, Senate Bill 793 (SB 793), which would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets inked, say police

HIGHLAND, N.Y. (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on Oct. 4. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing...
LLOYD, NY
krcrtv.com

California Department of Public Health encourages booster shots ahead of winter

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — As winter approaches so does the effort of staying out of the cold, staying healthy, seeing friends and family over the holidays, all while protecting yourself from Covid-19. Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna says that one way to stay ahead of the curve is to be current on booster shots, he told KRCR that “There are newer strains that are spreading around the globe like BQ (Omicron subvariant strain of Covid-19) that you may have heard of. The good news is that (BQ) is a descendant of omicron type 5, which our updated booster is highly effective against”
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Chico police catch wanted stabbing suspect from Idaho

CHICO, Calif. — An Idaho man, wanted for stabbing his coworker multiple times in July of this year, was arrested during a traffic stop in Chico on Tuesday. At around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, the Chico Police Department (CPD) said one of their officers stopped a truck near Cohasset Road and East Avenue for speeding.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Hurricane Ian agriculture loss could reach $1.56B, report says

The damage done to farmers and their crops is still being counted in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Agriculture losses from Ian could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida said Tuesday in a preliminary estimate. The latest United...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy