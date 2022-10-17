Read full article on original website
California crime on the rise, 2021 crime statistics show
REDDING. Calif. — California crime is statistically on the rise, according to a California crime 2021 snapshot. The Public Policy Institute of California says California's violent crime rate increased by 6%, from 440 per 100,000 residents in 2020 to 466 in 2021. Crime rates vary by region, the Public...
Hoopa Valley Tribal Council endorses Yes on 26, No on 27
HOOPA, Calif. — The Hoopa Valley Tribal Council has announced its endorsements for two propositions in the upcoming midterms involving gambling. The council endorses a "Yes" on Proposition 26 vote to allow in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and four licensed horse racing tracks in California. The money would go directly to helping provide resources to treat gambling addiction.
Know your Ballot: Proposition 31
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Concluding our Know Your Ballot series comes Proposition 31 which will be on the upcoming November ballot designed to impact flavored tobacco products. A "yes" vote is to uphold the contested legislation, Senate Bill 793 (SB 793), which would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products.
Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets inked, say police
HIGHLAND, N.Y. (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on Oct. 4. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing...
California Department of Public Health encourages booster shots ahead of winter
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — As winter approaches so does the effort of staying out of the cold, staying healthy, seeing friends and family over the holidays, all while protecting yourself from Covid-19. Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna says that one way to stay ahead of the curve is to be current on booster shots, he told KRCR that “There are newer strains that are spreading around the globe like BQ (Omicron subvariant strain of Covid-19) that you may have heard of. The good news is that (BQ) is a descendant of omicron type 5, which our updated booster is highly effective against”
Chico police catch wanted stabbing suspect from Idaho
CHICO, Calif. — An Idaho man, wanted for stabbing his coworker multiple times in July of this year, was arrested during a traffic stop in Chico on Tuesday. At around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, the Chico Police Department (CPD) said one of their officers stopped a truck near Cohasset Road and East Avenue for speeding.
Hurricane Ian agriculture loss could reach $1.56B, report says
The damage done to farmers and their crops is still being counted in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Agriculture losses from Ian could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida said Tuesday in a preliminary estimate. The latest United...
Two-year-old child from Concow hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl, parents arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A two year old from the Concow area was flown to Enloe Medical Center on Monday after ingesting fentanyl. The child's parents have been arrested and are facing child endangerment and possession charges. At around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 17, officials with the Butte Interagency...
