NORTHSTATE, Calif. — As winter approaches so does the effort of staying out of the cold, staying healthy, seeing friends and family over the holidays, all while protecting yourself from Covid-19. Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna says that one way to stay ahead of the curve is to be current on booster shots, he told KRCR that “There are newer strains that are spreading around the globe like BQ (Omicron subvariant strain of Covid-19) that you may have heard of. The good news is that (BQ) is a descendant of omicron type 5, which our updated booster is highly effective against”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO