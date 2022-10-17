Read full article on original website
Stockton killer draws flashbacks to California's serial killer days
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Investigators believe they’ve put a new suspected serial killer in California behind bars — which could be a sigh of relief for residents of not only the Golden State, but San Joaquin County specifically. It’s not the first time residents of the...
Cox family, Washington state appeal $115 million verdict
Attorneys for the surviving members of the Cox family were in court Tuesday, arguing that a $115 million wrongful death judgment in the case should be reinstated. A jury had awarded that amount to the estates of Charlie and Braden Powell after the young boys were killed by their father in 2012. But the trial court judge reduced the judgment to $33 million, saying that damages cannot be punitive and the jury was prejudiced by the grisly details of the crime.
Elizabeth Warren to join Kotek at rally Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Another big name is hitting the campaign trail in Oregon. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in Portland on Saturday. She will appear at the Get Out the Vote rally with Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek. The race for governor in Oregon has drawn...
Florida program offers $5,000 bonus in attempt to recruit police officers amid shortage
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPEC) — Law enforcement has been under increasing public scrutiny. Police agencies nationwide are struggling to hire and retain sworn officers and staff. As cities continue to grow, police departments need more boots on the ground but the ‘help wanted’ sign is staying out longer...
The New Miss Oregon USA and Miss Oregon Teen USA
Fresh off the Miss Oregon USA pageants this past weekend, the new Miss Oregon USA, Manju Bangalore and the new Miss Oregon Teen USA, Isabella Ellsworth joined Kara to talk about their exciting new adventure. For more information on the Miss Oregon USA and Teen USA program, click here.
In-custody death at Snake River Correctional Institution
An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Michael Aaron Haferkamp, died Monday night, October 17, 2022. Authorities report that Haferkamp passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. He was 45-years-old. Officials say that next of kin has been notified. Haferkamp was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional...
Two counties to vote on pitch to change state lines and add Eastern Oregon to Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians in two counties will soon vote on measures paving the way for Idaho and Oregon to redraw their border. Morrow and Wheeler counties, both in eastern Oregon, have measures on the November ballots addressing the ‘Greater Idaho’ pitch to redraw state lines. Greater...
Air quality issues trigger special requirements for those working outdoors
PORTLAND, Ore. — Smoke from wildfires is creating dangerous air quality levels in multiple parts of the state and even hazardous levels near the town of Oakridge. It's triggering some "OSHA" rules for industries that work outdoors. Wildfire smoke in Oregon is creating dangerous and, in some places, hazardous...
