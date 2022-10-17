Attorneys for the surviving members of the Cox family were in court Tuesday, arguing that a $115 million wrongful death judgment in the case should be reinstated. A jury had awarded that amount to the estates of Charlie and Braden Powell after the young boys were killed by their father in 2012. But the trial court judge reduced the judgment to $33 million, saying that damages cannot be punitive and the jury was prejudiced by the grisly details of the crime.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO