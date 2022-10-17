ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Cox family, Washington state appeal $115 million verdict

Attorneys for the surviving members of the Cox family were in court Tuesday, arguing that a $115 million wrongful death judgment in the case should be reinstated. A jury had awarded that amount to the estates of Charlie and Braden Powell after the young boys were killed by their father in 2012. But the trial court judge reduced the judgment to $33 million, saying that damages cannot be punitive and the jury was prejudiced by the grisly details of the crime.
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

Elizabeth Warren to join Kotek at rally Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another big name is hitting the campaign trail in Oregon. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in Portland on Saturday. She will appear at the Get Out the Vote rally with Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek. The race for governor in Oregon has drawn...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

The New Miss Oregon USA and Miss Oregon Teen USA

Fresh off the Miss Oregon USA pageants this past weekend, the new Miss Oregon USA, Manju Bangalore and the new Miss Oregon Teen USA, Isabella Ellsworth joined Kara to talk about their exciting new adventure. For more information on the Miss Oregon USA and Teen USA program, click here.
KATU.com

In-custody death at Snake River Correctional Institution

An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Michael Aaron Haferkamp, died Monday night, October 17, 2022. Authorities report that Haferkamp passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. He was 45-years-old. Officials say that next of kin has been notified. Haferkamp was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Air quality issues trigger special requirements for those working outdoors

PORTLAND, Ore. — Smoke from wildfires is creating dangerous air quality levels in multiple parts of the state and even hazardous levels near the town of Oakridge. It's triggering some "OSHA" rules for industries that work outdoors. Wildfire smoke in Oregon is creating dangerous and, in some places, hazardous...
OAKRIDGE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy