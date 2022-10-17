Wet heavy/dense will continue this morning in the central and eastern counties. This afternoon the snow transitions to rain in the east. Roads will be very difficult to travel on. The other main hazard today will be another of strong winds. North winds will remain gusting near 50mph along Lake Superior! This will lead to more sporadic power outages. The snow and wind will slowly decrease tonight. Additional snow amounts today through tonight will range 3-6″ in the higher elevations of western Marquette county with about 1-3″ in the east. The pattern changes for the end of the week with a warm-up!

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO