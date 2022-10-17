ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraga County, MI

WDIO-TV

Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas

L’ANSE, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say an Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire. Police say the 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles northwest of Marquette.
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Victim of L'Anse gas station crash and fire identified

L'ANSE, MI— The name of the Baraga man killed when a semi crashed into the L’Anse Holiday gas station Thursday night has been released. Al Dantes, Jr., 43, was getting gas when the semi tractor-trailer hit the pumps. He was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.
L'ANSE, MI
lansesentinel.net

Devastating blaze hits local establishment

The restaurant portion of Carla’s Lakeshore Motel & Restaurant was called a “total loss” by firefighters after a blaze hit it very early on Friday morning. The Calumet Michigan State Police Post said it responded to a structure fire at around 1:30 a.m on Friday at Carla’s, a popular local establishment, on U.S. 41 highway in Keweenaw Bay.
BARAGA, MI
WLUC

Murder suspect pleads no contest in Houghton County Circuit Court

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock man arrested for the shooting death of his mother was arraigned in Houghton County Circuit Court on October 14. Isaiah Strieter, 18, plead no contest to manslaughter at the hearing and could be facing 15 years in prison. He was also originally facing charges...
HANCOCK, MI
MLive

U.P. teen pleads no-contest in mom’s shooting death

HOUGHTON, MI – An 18-year-old Michigan man has pleaded no contest in the shooting death of his mother, WLUC reports. Isaiah Strieter, 18, of Hancock, pleaded no contest to manslaughter, a 15-year felony, last week in Houghton County court, the report said. He was initially charged with open murder...
HANCOCK, MI
WLNS

Video: Driving through the first U.P. Winter storm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When it comes to Winter driving, there are a few guidelines to go by that will increase your chances of arriving safely to your destination. These can be especially applicable when the weather changes its mind during your commute. The video above shows the drive from Marquette Township to Negaunee on […]
NEGAUNEE, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan's Upper Peninsula: Snow, wind gusts, power outages

NATIONAL MINE, Mich. (AP/CBS) — It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, with snow falling and high winds toppling trees and causing power outages.MLive reported that as much as 18 inches (45 centimeters) of snow fell as of Tuesday morning in National Mine in Marquette County on the upper peninsula. Marquette County's Little Lake reported 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow and other locations between 4 inches and 6 inches (10-15 centimeters).The snow, rain and strong winds added up to thousands of power outages across northern Michigan, with 6,000 reported in one county alone — Leelanau...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Tracking winter storm progress in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The first winter storm of the season is underway. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon gives you a live look at road and weather conditions throughout Marquette County on Monday morning. 2 weeks ago, Marquette City Firefighter Josh Fenske shared tips for preparing for winter with the...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Medical transportation volunteers sought by LBFE Upper Michigan Chapter

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan chapter of the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) organization is looking for volunteer medical transportation drivers this winter. “We’d like to have some additional volunteers for our medical transportation program,” said LBFE Medical Transport Coordinator Paul Bruchman. “The program is expanding....
HANCOCK, MI
Outsider.com

Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Upper Peninsula expecting a foot of snow in an early-season winter storm

While lower Michigan is going back and forth between super cold weather to "I can totally wear shorts today" the Upper Peninsula are about to get a foot of snow. Yes, a foot. Starting tonight through Tuesday, places like Marquette and Houghton are expected to see almost more than six to 12 inches of snowfall in an early-season winter storm. This is not the first snowfall of the season for the U.P., their first snow of the...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Power outages are being reported across central and western Upper Michigan Tuesday as an early-season winter storm continues, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Marquette BLP says it is currently experiencing multiple outages throughout its service territory; wet heavy...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Winter Storm Continues: wet heavy snow & strong winds

Wet heavy/dense will continue this morning in the central and eastern counties. This afternoon the snow transitions to rain in the east. Roads will be very difficult to travel on. The other main hazard today will be another of strong winds. North winds will remain gusting near 50mph along Lake Superior! This will lead to more sporadic power outages. The snow and wind will slowly decrease tonight. Additional snow amounts today through tonight will range 3-6″ in the higher elevations of western Marquette county with about 1-3″ in the east. The pattern changes for the end of the week with a warm-up!
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Winter Storm Could Dump Heavy Snow In Parts Of U.P.

The following is a statement posted by the National Weather Service office in Marquette Saturday afternoon about the potential for heavy snow in the Upper Peninsula. We will keep you updated on www.radioresultsnetwork.com, and Storm Team Three Meteorologist Tom Kippen is monitoring the storm as it approaches. A low pressure...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

2022 Evergreen Award recipient shines bright

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Evergreen awards were an event to remember this afternoon. Because of a power outage, the Holiday Inn handed out glow sticks, and many cell phone lights were used to illuminate the shortened ceremony. Last year’s winner, Christine Van Able, shared her story before...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

