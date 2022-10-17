ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Trial over Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth starts October 17th

By Abby Johnson
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hfxT_0icHGiCw00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In April of 2021, the Arkansas Legislature passed a bill that banned gender-affirming care for trans youth. Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, the legality of this law will be the subject of a two-week-long trial.

Four families of trans youth and two doctors have sued the state, arguing that the ban violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment by discriminating on the basis of gender identity, the First Amendment by limiting the speech of medical providers, and undermines parents’ fundamental rights to make medical decisions for their children.

This gender-affirming care includes a wide range of social, psychological, behavioral, or medical interventions that are used to support and affirm a person’s gender identity. Many medical organizations oppose the state’s position stating that this care is safe and supported by scientific evidence as well as saying that denying it to young people, who need it could put them at risk of significant harm to their mental health.

Arkansas’ Act was the first gender-affirming care ban in the United States. In July 2021, the district court issued an injunction that prevented the law from going into effect as it played out. The new trial will decide whether the law will go into effect.

This case has been closely watched and has already received the input of major medical organizations, LGBTQ advocacy groups, and the Biden Administration. The Arkansas trial will determine whether trans and gender non-conforming youth throughout the state can access this gender-affirming medical care.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Teen: Arkansas trans care law could force him to uproot life

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Testifying at the nation’s first trial over a state ban on gender affirming care for children, 17-year-old Dylan Brandt said Wednesday that his life has been transformed by the hormone therapy he’s receiving and banning the treatment in Arkansas could force his family to leave. Brandt, his mother and the mother of another transgender child were among the final witnesses as opponents of Arkansas’ law wrapped up their case in federal court. Brandt and his mother said their family may have to move from their home in west Arkansas to another state if the law is upheld. “It would mean uprooting our entire lives, everything that we have here,” Brandt said. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, who is hearing the case, last year temporarily blocked the law, which would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old. It also would prevent doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such care.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Those on both sides of legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas speak out

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are television ads now playing for and against issue 4. If approved, the measure would amend the state constitution to allow recreational marijuana use. Tyler Beaver with the organization Safe and Secure Communities, calls the ads claiming marijuana sales would result in law enforcement funding, “swamp politics.”
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Does Arkansas need a Religious Freedom Amendment?

A tension exists at the heart of American life, and this November, Arkansas voters will be wading into the middle of it. The tension is this: On one hand, this country was founded without a state religion and with a commitment to letting individuals seek God – or not – without government interference. On the other hand, the country has an undeniable Judeo-Christian heritage that remains a central part of its character today, and faith is a central part of many Americans’ lives.
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi lawmakers hold TANF hearing amid welfare scandal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House Democratic Caucus and the Senate Democratic Caucus held its first hearing on the ongoing welfare scandal. Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) Director Bob Anderson and leaders from poverty focused organizations testified during Tuesday’s hearing. The goal was to get a deeper look into how federal dollars were […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas Ballot Issue 2: What is it?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In politics and parliaments, there are majorities and supermajorities. We usually declare winners based on who got the most votes, but other times political bodies will insist on having even more affirmation. A resounding threshold needs to be reached to really declare the will of...
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

What would legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas mean?

Of the four issues that will be found on the voting ballot in Arkansas, perhaps the most contentious is the choice of legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana—Issue 4. Issue 4 is the only citizen-proposed measure on the 2022 ballot, meaning that it garnered Arkansas residents' signatures in order to get in front of voters on the 2022 ballot. The other three issues are being introduced by state lawmakers.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Parole Board lists October recommendations

The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. CLEVELAND COUNTY. Mark Mercer, battery third degree, false imprisonment second degree, possession of a controlled substance, meth. DESHA COUNTY. George Venable Jr.,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

VOTE 2022: A breakdown of Issue 2 in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With election season just around the corner, Region 8 News will begin to explain what issues you could see on the ballot. One of those issues Arkansans will see in the November election will be Issue 2. A vote for Issue 2 means support for increasing...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Man who wanted to blow up Democratic HQ must have psych exam

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California must undergo a psychiatric examination, a judge said. The court wants more information about the mental state of Ian Benjamin Rogers before he is sentenced, Senior U.S. District Judge Charles […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Medicare Healthcare WE CARE

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Jennifer Zimmerman with Medicare Healthcare WE CARE joins Ashley Doughty in the studio. Jennifer shares with viewers information about open enrollment for Medicare and how to apply. For more information, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
talkbusiness.net

Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
BENTONVILLE, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy