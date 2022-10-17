Read full article on original website
Sweeping UN study finds that 9 out of 10 people worldwide are biased against women
As the U.S. ramps into an all-too-familiar presidential election cycle where the only viable candidates left on the ballot are men, the UN announces a study that may—at least partially—explain why. The Gender Social Norms Index released yesterday by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) offers a look at gender equality as measured by people's personal gender bias. The data, which was collected from 75 countries covering 81% of the world's population, found that 91% of men and 86% of women show at least one clear bias against women in the areas of politics, economics, education, and physical integrity. In other words, 9 out of 10 people worldwide—both men and women—are biased against women in vital areas that impact the world in major ways. Splendid.
Germany’s Plans for Legal Weed Were Just Leaked and People Aren’t Happy
Germany could allow people to buy and possess enough weed to make about 40 spliffs according to leaked plans for its legalised cannabis market. Drawn up by Germany’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, the initial plans, leaked to German news agency RND, would put a cap on THC content at 15 percent for people aged over 21 and 10 percent for those aged 18-21.
Eau de City: What Do India’s Metropolises Smell Like?
“Mumbai is the sweet, sweaty smell of hope, which is the opposite of hate; and it’s the sour, stifled smell of greed, which is the opposite of love. It’s the smell of Gods, demons, empires, and civilizations in resurrection and decay,” wrote Gregory David Roberts in his bestselling novel, Shantaram.
Remote Working in Japan? This Airline Plans to Offer You Unlimited Flights to Tokyo
If you find the rent in top cities way too expensive but don’t want to throw away the exciting life you lead in bustling metropolises, a Japanese airline might have the perfect solution for you. Star Flyer, a budget airline, plans to offer remote workers in Tokyo a monthly...
London Mayor Sadiq Khan slammed for 7,000 mile flight to climate change summit: 'Hasn't he heard of Zoom?'
Critics are slamming London Mayor Sadiq Khan after he flew 7,000 miles from London to Buenos Aires, Argentina to speak at a climate change summit.
I Broke Into Frieze Art Fair to See How the Other Half Live
For one week in autumn, two draughty tents in Regent’s Park become a mecca for the international mega-moneyed art mob. Welcome to Frieze Art Fair, the Deutsche Bank-sponsored greatest hits catalogue of ways to spend the three million quid you found down the back of your sofa or oil well. Where else can you buy a “Poverty Map of London” for a few thousand quid in a cost of living crisis? But what happens behind the miles of white tent-tarp and ranks of chauffeured BMWs? Can a mere mortal like me blag their way in?
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Cycling through the Heathland in the Hoge Kempen National Park
‘Cycling through the Heathland’ is a 4-kilometre route that takes you straight through the Hoge Kempen National Park, the only national park in Belgium. You cross the heathland of Mechelen, which with 700 hectares is one of the largest heathland areas in Flanders, between interchange 550 and 551 on the cycle path network. Vast pine forests alternate with endless heathland landscapes.
Bikerumor
Best Full Suspension Mountain Bikes of Bespoked 2022
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Last weekend, we headed to the Lee Valley Velodrome in London for Bespoked 2022, a bike show dedicated to promoting handmade bicycles and their fabricators. We got up close and personal with eight stunning specimens, five of which are made right here in the UK, and three of which are made in Germany. Scroll down to learn more about the latest bikes from Huhn Cycles, Dawley Bikes, Coal Bicycles, Howler Frame Works, Rå Bikes, Sour Bike, Actofive and Auckland Cycle Works.
Man Tasked With Preserving Japan’s Heritage Drives Into the Country’s Oldest Toilet
Whether it’s forgetting to flush the toilet or to wash your hands after a particularly pungent one, we’ve all had bathroom accidents of some kind. But one Japanese man’s mishap has done far more damage than merely violating hygiene standards. The 30-year-old, whose job is to conserve...
ALB1 Workers Will Not Join the Amazon Labor Union
Workers at ALB1, Amazon’s warehouse near Albany, New York, voted not to join the Amazon Labor Union over this past weekend. The votes were counted by an NLRB official on Tuesday morning. Of the warehouse's approximately 949 eligible workers, 643 cast their votes, of which 31 were challenged. Valid ballots showed 206 voting in favor of joining the union and 406 voting against. In addition, four ballots were marked as void due to being blank or containing identifying information.
Delfast Introduces the Delfast California Electric Bike Featuring the Industry’s First U-Frame Design
WHITTIER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Delfast, Inc., a leading global e-bike manufacturer, today introduced “Delfast California,” a fun, versatile, smart e-bike for everyday riding. The Delfast California e-bike blends a hyper-intelligent onboard computer, the power of a 750W mid-drive motor, and the grace and balance of the first U-frame in the industry, resulting in an e-bike unlike anything else on the market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005427/en/ The Delfast California e-bike blends a hyper-intelligent onboard computer, the power of a 750W mid-drive motor, and the grace and balance of the first U-frame in the industry, resulting in an e-bike unlike anything else on the market. The bike was created by the company’s international team working between California and the Ukraine and will donate some revenue to Ukraine war relief. (Photo: Business Wire)
mailplus.co.uk
When HM missed LBJ
QUESTION Queen Elizabeth met every U.S. president during her reign except Lyndon B. Johnson. Was there a reason for this?. IT WAS a mixture of politics and scheduling. LBJ rarely visited Europe during his presidency (1963-69), which began after the assassination of JFK. He concentrated on Asia and Australasia in...
Scientists Discover ‘Disconcerting’ New Imitation Ketamine on the Market
Australian scientists confirmed this week that they have detected a new recreational drug that has never been seen in the country before: a substance with chemical qualities similar to ketamine but reportedly with different effects. The dissociative was first detected in mid-August, after an individual brought a small bag of...
