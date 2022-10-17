ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxillinois.com

Sparks fly over SAFE-T Act during final gubernatorial debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The second gubernatorial debate between Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey was held Tuesday night. It was the final debate before the midterm elections. The controversial SAFE-T Act provision of eliminating cash bail was once again brought up during the hour-long debate. Gov....
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Every year survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizations around Illinois are coming together to show their support with a variety of events and resources for all. They are teaming up with others in order to lend a helping hand and...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Rally to get lower-income people to vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One Illinois organization is working to get lower-income voters out to the polls. On Saturday, the Illinois Poor People's Campaign held a march in Springfield to encourage low-income people to register and vote in the upcoming mid-term elections. The march was one of two dozen...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement

CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Comcast boosting internet speeds in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some central Illinois Comcast customers will see a boost in their internet speed. The company says thousands of Xfinity households will soon have faster internet. Many of the company's most popular plans will receive the boost. “Comcast’s nearly 11,000 miles of fiber-dense network serves communities...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois awarding up to $3.7 million to address systemic health disparities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across the state to address systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funded program called Activating Relationship in Illinois for System Equity (ARISE) is a joint initiative of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois releasing report cards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic levels,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois State Police car hit by DUI driver

COOK COUNTY, Ill — An Illinois State Police, ISP, squad car was hit on Wednesday around 12:54 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound. The trooper was outside the cruiser at the time of the crash, and there were no injuries reported. The ISP says Yuri F. Ferreira Da Silva, 28,...
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
foxillinois.com

Homeowners affected by COVID-19 eligible for mortgage relief

CHICAGO (WICS) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) announced a reopening of a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners. To...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Five tips to keep pets safe on Halloween

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Halloween is meant to be scary, but in a fun way. While most people think of keeping children safe every October 31, a local humane society is reminding people to think of their pets' safety too. The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is reminding pet...
MISSOURI STATE
foxillinois.com

Monday is the final day to qualify for Illinois tax rebates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, is the last day to submit information to the Illinois Department of Revenue to receive one-time rebates as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan. If you filed taxes this year, you do not need to do anything to get the rebates.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Wi-Fi now available on buses in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Wi-Fi will now be on Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) buses. The approval came on Monday during the Decatur City Council meeting. Adding wifi to buses will support future technological improvements. There is no timeline for when the wifi will be added. DPTS has plans...
DECATUR CITY, IA
foxillinois.com

Home Rehab Program in Decatur approved

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — More homes in Decatur will be rehabilitated. On Monday, the Decatur City Council passed the Home Rehab Program with the Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity. The council approved up to $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan to be used by the Decatur Area Habitat for...
DECATUR CITY, IA
foxillinois.com

Mountain lion hit and killed on Illinois interstate

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle in Illinois on Sunday. It happened on Interstate 88 in Dekalb County, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The mountain lion was taken by the Illinois State Police to the IDNR wildlife...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy