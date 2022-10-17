Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Sparks fly over SAFE-T Act during final gubernatorial debate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The second gubernatorial debate between Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey was held Tuesday night. It was the final debate before the midterm elections. The controversial SAFE-T Act provision of eliminating cash bail was once again brought up during the hour-long debate. Gov....
foxillinois.com
Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
foxillinois.com
Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Every year survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizations around Illinois are coming together to show their support with a variety of events and resources for all. They are teaming up with others in order to lend a helping hand and...
foxillinois.com
Rally to get lower-income people to vote
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One Illinois organization is working to get lower-income voters out to the polls. On Saturday, the Illinois Poor People's Campaign held a march in Springfield to encourage low-income people to register and vote in the upcoming mid-term elections. The march was one of two dozen...
foxillinois.com
Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement
CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
foxillinois.com
Total ag damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian could top $1.56 billion
Farmers are starting to tally up the damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida. Details in today's AgDay Minute.
foxillinois.com
Illinois Poison Control shares tips to keep children safe on Halloween
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Poison Center (IPC) is giving out tips to keep your children safe on Halloween. Officials say it is rare for Halloween candy to be poisoned but IPC manages cases each year involving dry ice, glow sticks, and more. “It is very rare to get...
foxillinois.com
Comcast boosting internet speeds in central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some central Illinois Comcast customers will see a boost in their internet speed. The company says thousands of Xfinity households will soon have faster internet. Many of the company's most popular plans will receive the boost. “Comcast’s nearly 11,000 miles of fiber-dense network serves communities...
foxillinois.com
Illinois awarding up to $3.7 million to address systemic health disparities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across the state to address systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funded program called Activating Relationship in Illinois for System Equity (ARISE) is a joint initiative of the...
foxillinois.com
Illinois ranks 3rd in nation for catalytic converter thefts, says insurance company
Since 2019, catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% across the nation, according to a recent State Farm report. The insurance provider's data from the most recent 12-month period indicates that Illinois ranked third in the nation in catalytic converter theft. State Farms' top five states in claims being...
foxillinois.com
Illinois releasing report cards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic levels,...
foxillinois.com
Illinois State Police car hit by DUI driver
COOK COUNTY, Ill — An Illinois State Police, ISP, squad car was hit on Wednesday around 12:54 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound. The trooper was outside the cruiser at the time of the crash, and there were no injuries reported. The ISP says Yuri F. Ferreira Da Silva, 28,...
foxillinois.com
Homeowners affected by COVID-19 eligible for mortgage relief
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) announced a reopening of a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners. To...
foxillinois.com
Five tips to keep pets safe on Halloween
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Halloween is meant to be scary, but in a fun way. While most people think of keeping children safe every October 31, a local humane society is reminding people to think of their pets' safety too. The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is reminding pet...
foxillinois.com
Monday is the final day to qualify for Illinois tax rebates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, is the last day to submit information to the Illinois Department of Revenue to receive one-time rebates as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan. If you filed taxes this year, you do not need to do anything to get the rebates.
foxillinois.com
Wi-Fi now available on buses in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Wi-Fi will now be on Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) buses. The approval came on Monday during the Decatur City Council meeting. Adding wifi to buses will support future technological improvements. There is no timeline for when the wifi will be added. DPTS has plans...
foxillinois.com
Home Rehab Program in Decatur approved
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — More homes in Decatur will be rehabilitated. On Monday, the Decatur City Council passed the Home Rehab Program with the Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity. The council approved up to $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan to be used by the Decatur Area Habitat for...
foxillinois.com
Mountain lion hit and killed on Illinois interstate
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle in Illinois on Sunday. It happened on Interstate 88 in Dekalb County, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The mountain lion was taken by the Illinois State Police to the IDNR wildlife...
Comments / 0