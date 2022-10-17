Read full article on original website
Related
Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
foxillinois.com
Springfield Police search for suspects in Dollar General theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a felony retail theft. Officials say that around 9:30 a.m on October 6, two men walked into a Dollar General, located at 5901 S. 6th St. in Springfield, and began to fill a laundry basket with items.
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
southernillinoisnow.com
St. Elmo man arrested on outstanding warrant after shots fired and standoff that ends peacefully
Illinois State Police say a 44-year-old St. Elmo man was taken into custody on an outstanding Fayette County warrant following a peaceful ending to a standoff where multiple shots were fired at police. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the US Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force had gone to a...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police is asking for help in identifying three suspects in a local theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a local theft case. According to a news release, one man and two women allegedly stole four Apple products valued at over $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8. Police report the...
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
WAND TV
Ten hour standoff ends peacefully
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police arrested 44-year old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo after a 10-hour standoff. According to the Monday evening announcement, Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
wdbr.com
Felony retail theft is Crime of the Week
Felony retail theft is this week’s Sangamon Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Thursday, October 6th around 9:30 a.m. at Dollar General on S 6th Street Frontage Rd. in Springfield. Two men entered the store and began to fill a laundry basket with items. There...
WAND TV
Decatur man enters plea for shooting at tattoo artist
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who authorities said shot at a tattoo artist during an ambush has entered a plea. According to court records, Levron J. Hines, 37, entered a guilty plea to Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Hines was arrested in Sept. 2020 for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon Possession of a Weapon.
foxillinois.com
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
WAND TV
ISP trooper struck by vehicle in Effingham
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois State Police report a Trooper was struck by a vehicle during a Scott's Law Violation incident in Effingham. According to police, on October 18, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., ISP officials investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash involving an ISP District 12 Trooper, on the ramp from U.S. Route 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
foxillinois.com
Chatham Police Department gets license plate readers
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — New cameras are starting to pop up around Chatham. The Chatham Police Department hopes that these cameras will aid in helping to get more information based on witness reports. Let's say a store gets broken into, or your home gets broken into, and a witness...
Memorial for Newman woman after house explosion
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Newman community is coming together to help after a woman recently died in a house explosion. Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Her home, located at 306 Broadway Street in Newman, was completely destroyed by the blast and damaged at […]
foxillinois.com
Man killed in Illinois Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 105. Macon County Coroner Michael Day says the two-vehicle crash happened at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 on Illinois Route 105 near Illini Road in Macon County. The victim was identified as Clayton T....
Suspect charged in shooting of senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Friday, we learned more about what happened when a husband and wife in their 70s were shot in their own driveway in September. Neighbors have been waiting for answers for weeks. On Friday, 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend was officially charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. 24-year-old Shamario […]
wmay.com
Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
Comments / 0