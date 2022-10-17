Police investigating string of burglaries
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are working to determine if several burglaries across the metro are connected.
On Sunday night, Oklahoma City police were called to several burglaries of different businesses across the city within about an hour.
Investigators were called to burglaries at several businesses, including a dispensary in the 1500 block of Exchange Ave.
Authorities are now working to determine if the cases are all connected.
