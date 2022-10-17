ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgncnewsnow.com

Hiner Memorial Playground Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday at Connor Park 1900 !2th Avenue in Canyon. The groundbreaking will be for Kylie Hiner Playground, a fully assessible, and inclusive playground for persons with disabilities. The event starts at 11 a.m and lunch is being provided by the Southwest AMBUCS Amarillo. For more...
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

They Are Not For Sale Symposium

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine in Amarillo and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is hosting a , “They are Not for Sale: Human Sex Trafficking Symposium.”. That’s being held on Saturday, October 29from 8;30 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

100 Club of The Texas Panhandle Trucks and Treats Event

The 100 Club of The Texas Panhandle are gearing up for their Emergency Trucks and Treats Event. The festivities are set to take place Saturday October 29th from 2pm until 4pm. The event will be inside of Amarillo College West Campus Lot 6 in front of Building A. Stop by...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Northwest Texas Healthcare System Lecture

Northwest Texas Healthcare System is hosting a public meeting to discuss any problems or concerns over medical documents for patients in the area. The event is brought to you by the Better Breachers Club, which is a segment of the American Lung Association to provide support, education, and connections with medical staff for severe lung disease.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Red Cross – Sound The Alarm

The American Red Cross will be holding a smoke alarm installation event to make Amarillo neighborhoods safer and to save lives. The event will be held Saturday, October 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sound the Alarm smoke installation will have volunteers go around to different Amarillo neighborhoods...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

“You Glow Girl” Empowerment Event

Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is hosting a “ You Glow Girl” empowerment event for mothers and daughters in the 5th-8th grades. The event kicks off at 6 P.M. to 8 with check-in at 5:30 on November 3rd at the Amarillo Civic Center at 401 S Buchanan St.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Dollar General Robbery

The Amarillo Police Department was called to the Dollar General on South Western Street Monday morning for an armed robbery. The suspect, a black male wearing black clothing, entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and took an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled the scene heading east...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy