Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Say it ain’t snow?!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire Tri-State due to overnight temperatures dropping to near or below freezing this evening. That means tender plants and vegetation could be killed. We also could see a few flurries or drizzle at times tonight and tomorrow morning. Cold weather is expected through Thursday morning. Any snow that does fall will not stick as the ground temperature is far too warm.
Fox 19
Freeze Warning: Snow flurries could fly
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are dipping into the 30s, bringing a Freeze Warning for portions of the Tri-State south and west of Downtown Cincinnati until 10 a.m. Wednesday. We also could see a snow flurry or drizzle or two during the morning commute, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert...
WLWT 5
When was the earliest snowfall on record in Cincinnati? Check these snowfall stats
CINCINNATI — The chance for snowflakes is in the forecast this week, causing it to feel more like December than the middle of October. Because the air is so cold, we'll see some snowflakes mixing in for some cities overnight Tuesday. This won't impact you in any way, so good news if you work overnights. Winds gusts to 20 mph tonight are expected so it will feel more like the 20s at times.
Was Monday's snow the earliest on record?
Yes, we experienced the first snowflakes of the fall season on Monday as Canadian air spilled into the Tri-State, but there's debate on whether it's the earliest trace amount of snowfall.
WLWT 5
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
Fox 19
Snow flurries possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State could see some snow flurries from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team. A wave of energy passing through the Tri-State Monday night might trigger sprinkles and even some snow flurries. A Freeze Warning is also in effect...
Fox 19
Blustery and cold to start the work week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will have partly cloudy skies and overnight lows tumble down in the upper 30s and low 40s as winds increase out of the west-northwest between 10-15 miles per hour. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Monday as brisk winds and an...
WTHR
Kings Island reveals changes for 2023 season with 2 new rides, restaurant upgrades: What you can expect
MASON, Ohio — Big changes are coming to the Kings Island amusement park near Cincinnati for the 2023 season – including two new rides within a freshly themed area known as Adventure Port. Park officials announced the new attractions Wednesday morning, noting the additions will be located in...
wvxu.org
How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State
Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
spectrumnews1.com
Sugar Ridge Family Farm says it's been a busy fall season so far
WALTON, Ky. — Sugar Ridge Family Farm sits in Walton and allows people to come hang out on weekends each fall for their fall fest. Manager Jamie Klosterman said the business has had to adjust and has noticed different trends this year. Klosterman said they’ve noticed prices have increased on things they use on the farm.
1017thepoint.com
SEVEN AREA FIELD FIRES BREAK OUT IN WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS
(Whitewater Valley)--Dry conditions and steady winds Sunday fueled multiple field fires across the Whitewater Valley. The largest was just outside of Boston. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Kitchel Road. At roughly the same time, there was a bean field on fire at Washington Road west of Centerville. There were two more field fires in Randolph County and two more in Darke County. No injuries were reported in any of them. According to the National Weather Service, Richmond has still had only a trace of rain since fall began 27 days ago. For our Ohio counties, a burn ban is in place until 6 o’clock each night.
Deck The Y’alls Lightfest to Bring Holiday Lights and Winter Carnival Vibes to Florence This Holiday Season
"Where are you gonna go" this holiday season? Thomas More Stadium.
WKRC
Fall Fest at 7 Hills Church
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Make memories with the people you love the most this Sunday. Fall Fest is happening at a 7 Hills Church location near you. There will be a petting zoo, carnival games, pumpkins, hot chocolate, and more. The best part? It's free. Fall Fest will take place following...
WKRC
Cincinnati Urban Deer Advocates to protest bow hunting in urban parks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A group of deer supporters want to protest what they call the “slaughter of Cincinnati urban deer and fawns by bow hunters.”. Cincinnati Urban Deer Advocates, or CUDA, plan to go to City Hall to protest bow hunting of urban deer and fawns. CUDA says...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along I-75 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along soutbound I-75 at 2nd Street near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above...
WKRC
Here's where Cincinnati ranks among least safest cities in America
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to a report from WalletHub, Cincinnati is among the least "safest cities" in America. The financial website compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across 42 key metrics to determine where Americans can feel most secure.
linknky.com
Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations
It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
WKRC
CVG announces it's adding a new airline with two destinations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Good news for local travelers. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will add a new airline early next year. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it is starting service to San Francisco and Charleston, South Carolina on February 8. Initially, Breeze will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with plans to...
Fox 19
90-year-old Maple Knoll residents take in sights and sounds of BLINK
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK wasn’t just for the young, it was also for the young at heart. That much was evident as Maple Knoll Village residents, some 90 years old, descended upon Cincinnati’s fantastically popular arts festival. “When the news broke that BLINK Cincinnati was returning once again,...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Dimpsy has been at the for over 400 days, and needs a forever home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dimpsy is one of the longest residents at the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. He has been at the shelter for over 400 days, and is ready for a forever home!. Dimpsy is a volunteer favorite, very friendly, and his favorite thing in the world is toys.
Comments / 0