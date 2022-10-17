Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
capcity.news
Red Flag Warning in effect for Cheyenne today due to high winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is under a Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch today, Oct. 19, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today will be sunny with a high of 71 and north winds at 15–20 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 36 and north winds at 10–15 mph. Winds will shift to the west after midnight.
wrrnetwork.com
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families
A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
Washington Examiner
‘It was very difficult’: Electric vehicle owner took 15 hours to drive 178 miles
A Colorado electric vehicle owner called a road trip across the state of Wyoming “very difficult” after it took 15 hours to drive 178 miles. Alan O’Hashi used to live in Wyoming and explained that a trip back to the Cowboy State in his electric Nissan Leaf required lots of patience.
thecheyennepost.com
New Pinnacle Bank-Cheyenne South Branch Announces Grand Opening Celebration
Pinnacle Bank-Cheyenne South will celebrate the grand opening of their new facility November 3, 2022. The community orientated bank is ideally located off East College Drive, across from LCCC, at 1700 Goodnight Trail. Matt Behrends, Regional President, said he and the staff are excited to share their new home with...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming
Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
City works to ease annexation process
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne officials are working toward annexing county pockets, and they want us to know they are working to make this transition as easy as possible for those interested. Cheyenne’s Planning and Development Division staff are currently working on the background steps with municipal codes...
capcity.news
South Dakota man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Officers arrested a man Tuesday for multiple violent crimes, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. On Oct. 18, at around 2:25 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to a report of a man holding a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel, 204 West Fox Farm Road.
capcity.news
City releases map of annexation areas in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Following a City Council meeting last week, Cheyenne has released an interactive map of the areas currently in the process of being annexed in Cheyenne. This process of annexation has been spearheaded by Mayor Patrick Collins, who has made it the goal of the city to annex all county pockets that are 100% surrounded by the city.
These Are The Grocery Stores Cheyenne And Laramie Want
Big news in the world of groceries dropped on Friday, if you missed it, Kroger is merging with Albertsons, you can read about my musings on the situation and how I really think we should have an Aldi Grocery Store in Southeast Wyoming here. I still hold those feelings as true, but when I shared the post on our Facebook pages, I was awarded with plenty of ideas that locals in Southeast Wyoming are interested in.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/14/22–10/17/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards set, allowing first candidates to apply
CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program have been formally established, allowing three school districts piloting the program to begin accepting applications from the first candidate teacher apprentices. With the Wyoming Department of Education, the Professional Teaching Standards Board and the U.S. Department of Labor...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
KPVI Newschannel 6
County Pockets Annexation Map Available
The City of Cheyenne has created a new interactive map identifying areas of land that are 100% surrounded by the city. These areas are to be considered as part of the County Pockets Annexation project. In addition to showing county pockets, the map also shows ownership, City limits, zoning, and...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Anthony John Bryant, 23 –...
capcity.news
Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
capcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: Cheyenne Adopt an Airman Thanksgiving program seeks willing families
Cap City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Cheyenne,. More room at your table? We...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District removes KKK Parade picture at Central High after student complaint
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Controversy arose in Laramie County School District 1 after a student reported an offensive picture in a classroom that the school said has been used to teach the historical context of a piece of literature. In a letter from Central High School, Principal Karen Delbridge said...
Comments / 0