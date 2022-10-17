Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann Warner
Men's Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann Arbor
lansingcitypulse.com
Signs of the times: Williamston Board of Education candidates dinged over campaign signs
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19 — Four candidates for the Williamston Board of Education have been sent letters by Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum demanding they comply with the Michigan Campaign Finance Act . The letters were triggered by a 13-page itemized and documented letter to Byrum by Williamston resident Mark...
lansingcitypulse.com
Events and happenings in Lansing this week
Events must be entered through the calendar at lansingcitypulse.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday for the upcoming Wednesday edition. Charges may apply for paid events to appear in print. If you need assistance, please call Hannah at. Oct. 19. 50 over Fitness - The Meridian 50 Plus Stretch and Flex...
lansingcitypulse.com
Old Union Depot, 637 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing
Locals will recognize this week’s Eye Candy as Clara’s, a popular restaurant on Michigan Avenue for nearly 40 years before closing in 2016. The building has recently secured new tenants: Starbucks and Michigan-based restaurant Bobcat Bonnie’s. Starbucks is now open, and Bobcat Bonnie’s is expected to open its doors this coming spring to serve brunch and more.
lansingcitypulse.com
News Highlights from the Last 7 Days: Oct. 19th
Heading into the final three weeks of the campaign, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s war chest has quite a bit more in it than Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett’s. As reported by the Detroit Free Press and according to recently filed campaign finance reports in the 7th Congressional district race, Slotkin had close to $4 million on hand on Sept. 30, compared to around $120,000 for Barrett. During the quarter, she raised $1.9 million, for nearly $9 million total this election cycle. Barrett, meanwhile, reported raising $670,195 for the three-month period and about $2 million for the cycle through his main campaign committee and a separate fund.
Live & Local: Oct. 20th-22nd
Live & Local: Oct. 20th-22nd
Electric Flower Fri., Oct 21, 9:30 p.m. The New Rule Sat., Oct 22, 9:30 p.m. Planet Express Fri., Oct 21, 8:30 p.m. Miranda & The M-80’s Sat., Oct 22, 8:30 p.m. The Marsupials Sat., Oct. 22, 7-10 p.m. Robin Theatre. 1105 S. Washington, Lansing. William Elliot Whitmore Thurs., Oct....
Turning the page
Turning the page
On the first anniversary of opening up a tiny pop-up bookshop inside Middle Village Micro Market, A Novel Concept co-owners Christine Peffer Bennett, 31, and Elise Jajuga, 38, were still adjusting to their new digs in downtown Lansing. On Oct. 15, the entrepreneurs upgraded to its new spot, at 222...
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Corktown’: An earnest but sloppy exploration of gentrification
On paper, the plot and themes of playwright Jeff Augustin’s work “Corktown, Or Through the Valley of Dry Bones” is an intriguing play for Michigan residents. The story, happens in Detroit between 2007 and 2034, takes viewers on a tour of the Corktown neighborhood as it goes through the gentrification process that displaces minority residents.
She ate: Gabrielle Lawrence
She ate: Gabrielle Lawrence
When I was a student at Sexton High School, we had an hour-long lunch and an open campus. My friends and I frequented the usual suspects on West Saginaw, including a now-defunct Blimpie location that today, in a totally different way, is once again the site of one of my favorite lunch spots since it now houses Choupli Wood-Fired Kabob.
lansingcitypulse.com
GTG Fest returns to The Avenue Café
Back in 2005, GTG Records pressed up its first release, The Plurals’ “A Very Good Thing” CD. Since then, the label, operated by The Plurals, has issued a tall stack of records, most recently the “Let The Revels Begin” 7-inch from Lansing’s A Rueful Noise. Running alongside the indie releases has been the label’s GTG Fest, a diverse annual showcase spotlighting the label artists and more. GTG co-founder Tommy McCord chatted with City Pulse about this year’s two-day festival happening this weekend at The Avenue Café.
