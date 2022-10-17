Heading into the final three weeks of the campaign, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s war chest has quite a bit more in it than Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett’s. As reported by the Detroit Free Press and according to recently filed campaign finance reports in the 7th Congressional district race, Slotkin had close to $4 million on hand on Sept. 30, compared to around $120,000 for Barrett. During the quarter, she raised $1.9 million, for nearly $9 million total this election cycle. Barrett, meanwhile, reported raising $670,195 for the three-month period and about $2 million for the cycle through his main campaign committee and a separate fund.

EATON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO