The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt signals state pensions triple lock could be scrapped

Jeremy Hunt has suggested the triple lock on state pensions increases could be scrapped, as he refused to make any commitments on “individual policy areas”.The Chancellor said decisions would be taken “through the prism of what matters” to the most vulnerable but failed to guarantee the Government would maintain the triple lock, the policy commitment by which state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation.At the end of September, his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng had said he and the Prime Minister were “absolutely committed” to it.I’m very aware of how many vulnerable pensioners there are and...
WDBO

UK Treasury chief in position of power as PM Truss struggles

LONDON — (AP) — As British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggles to retain her authority, one man is seen to be in the real position of power to restore order and credibility to the Conservative government and limit the damage caused by Truss’ economic plans. Jeremy Hunt,...
The Independent

Liz Truss to dodge MPs’ questions, sending Penny Mordaunt instead

Liz Truss is to dodge MPs’ questions on the economic chaos caused by her mini-Budget, sending Penny Mordaunt to the House of Commons in her place.Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted Sir Keir Starmer an urgent question directed at the PM, but Downing Street said that the Leader of Commons would reply to the Labour leader in her place.Borrowing one of Margaret Thatcher’s favourite put-downs, a Labour source described the prime minister as “frit” - meaning “frightened”.The urgent question was tabled in a bid to force Ms Truss to answer MPs’ questions after she resisted Labour demands for a statement...
The Independent

Top Liz Truss aide suspended as No 10 condemns ‘unacceptable briefings’

One of Liz Truss’s top aides has been suspended from his job pending an investigation, it has been reported.Jason Stein is a special advisor to the prime minister and is facing an investigation by the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics unit.The move follows anger from some Conservative MPs over briefings by No 10 sources at the weekend.Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid was reported to be incandescent with rage at a briefing to the Sunday Times newspaper that he was incompetent and should not replace Kwasi Kwarteng at the Treasury. Mr Stein is considered an ally of Jeremy Hunt, who ultimately...
The Associated Press

New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control

LONDON (AP) — The new U.K. Treasury chief on Sunday insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control of her government despite having to roll back her signature economic policies weeks into her premiership. Jeremy Hunt was drafted in to lead the Treasury after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng amid rising pressure following the turbulent market reaction to the new administration’s “mini-budget.” “The prime minister’s in charge,” Hunt, a former foreign and health secretary, told the BBC when he was asked whether he now held all the power at Downing Street. Truss and Kwarteng had slowly unraveled key elements of their economic vision, including tax cuts for top earners and a halt on corporation tax rises, before the prime minister gave in to financial market instability and tanking polling figures and fired Kwarteng.
TheDailyBeast

Liz Truss Already Looks Like a Dead Prime Minister Walking

Britain’s version of a parliamentary democracy, at present, looks risible. In Liz Truss, it has produced the most inane prime minister in its history.In just seven weeks the prime minister has lost all credibility. She staked her future—and the country’s—on an economic plan so ill-conceived that it was virtually dead on arrival. She mindlessly repeated a mantra that she would “deliver,” but is left with nothing to deliver. Most members of her Tory party believe she has doomed them to an election wipe-out. And in a damning editorial, The Economist said she had the shelf life of a head of...
BBC

Tax U-turns were painful, Liz Truss tells Tory MPs

Liz Truss has told right-wing Tory MPs her tax U-turns were "painful," as she continues to try and shore up her support within the party. The PM told Eurosceptic backbenchers she was still committed to boosting growth through economic reforms, No 10 sources said. She has been meeting MPs to...
The Independent

Liz Truss - live: Calls grow for PM to resign after Braverman exit and chaotic debate

More MPs are calling for Liz Truss to step down after another chaotic day in Westminster which saw the acrimonious resignation of her home secretary, mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote and confusion over whether the chief and deputy chief whip had quit.Former Brexit minister Lord David Frost is the latest Tory to join calls for Ms Truss to step down.“As Suella Braverman made so clear this afternoon, the government is implementing neither the programme Liz Truss originally advocated nor the 2019 manifesto. It is going in a completely different direction,” the Conservative peer, who backed Ms...
The Independent

Ben Wallace: Who is the defence secretary regularly tipped as the Tories’ next leader?

Despite his popularity within the Conservative Party, Ben Wallace declined to join the mass exodus that led to Boris Johnson’s defenestration in July or to run in the ensuing leadership contest eventually won by Liz Truss.Instead, the defence secretary, 52, shrugged off the encouragement of his peers, insisting he was quite happy where he was.He did back the winner, however, for which he was rewarded by being allowed to keep his job, in which he has won acclaim for his robust support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion on 24 February.Mr Wallace was born in Farnborough, south east London, on...
BBC

Suella Braverman quits and vote chaos add to turmoil for PM

A chaotic day in Parliament has left Liz Truss's survival even more uncertain after the sudden resignation of her home secretary and angry scenes during a fracking vote in the Commons. Opposition MPs alleged some Tories were bullied and manhandled into voting with the government on fracking. A minister denied...

