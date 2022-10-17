Read full article on original website
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Liz Truss adviser suspended after Sajid Javid was insulted
Jason Stein understood to have been suspended before inquiry into briefings against MPs
A warning to Truss and Hunt: people see the chaos and unfairness – and they won’t accept it | Jeremy Corbyn
Activists and unions don’t want Tory austerity, or the opposition’s bland alternative, says former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Hunt signals state pensions triple lock could be scrapped
Jeremy Hunt has suggested the triple lock on state pensions increases could be scrapped, as he refused to make any commitments on “individual policy areas”.The Chancellor said decisions would be taken “through the prism of what matters” to the most vulnerable but failed to guarantee the Government would maintain the triple lock, the policy commitment by which state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation.At the end of September, his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng had said he and the Prime Minister were “absolutely committed” to it.I’m very aware of how many vulnerable pensioners there are and...
'It's over' for Prime Minister Liz Truss, says Conservative MP
Crispin Blunt tells Amanpour why he was the first Conservative MP to call for UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to resign amid a budget reversal and a political crisis.
UK Treasury chief in position of power as PM Truss struggles
LONDON — (AP) — As British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggles to retain her authority, one man is seen to be in the real position of power to restore order and credibility to the Conservative government and limit the damage caused by Truss’ economic plans. Jeremy Hunt,...
UK PM Truss vows to stay, but is on brink as minister quits
The government of British Prime Minister Liz Truss is teetering on the verge of collapse, just hours after she vowed to keep governing
Liz Truss to dodge MPs’ questions, sending Penny Mordaunt instead
Liz Truss is to dodge MPs’ questions on the economic chaos caused by her mini-Budget, sending Penny Mordaunt to the House of Commons in her place.Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted Sir Keir Starmer an urgent question directed at the PM, but Downing Street said that the Leader of Commons would reply to the Labour leader in her place.Borrowing one of Margaret Thatcher’s favourite put-downs, a Labour source described the prime minister as “frit” - meaning “frightened”.The urgent question was tabled in a bid to force Ms Truss to answer MPs’ questions after she resisted Labour demands for a statement...
Liz Truss plunged into deeper turmoil after Suella Braverman leaves as Britain's Home Secretary
Liz Truss's ill-fated tenure as British Prime Minister was engulfed in yet more chaos on Wednesday when her Home Secretary resigned seven weeks into her role, and as claims emerged of pandemonium and "bullying" during a vote the same day.
Top Liz Truss aide suspended as No 10 condemns ‘unacceptable briefings’
One of Liz Truss’s top aides has been suspended from his job pending an investigation, it has been reported.Jason Stein is a special advisor to the prime minister and is facing an investigation by the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics unit.The move follows anger from some Conservative MPs over briefings by No 10 sources at the weekend.Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid was reported to be incandescent with rage at a briefing to the Sunday Times newspaper that he was incompetent and should not replace Kwasi Kwarteng at the Treasury. Mr Stein is considered an ally of Jeremy Hunt, who ultimately...
Liz Truss fights for survival as even allies say she could have only days left
Prime minister to meet mutinous Tory MPs this week in effort to shore up her position after U-turns on tax
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
LONDON (AP) — The new U.K. Treasury chief on Sunday insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control of her government despite having to roll back her signature economic policies weeks into her premiership. Jeremy Hunt was drafted in to lead the Treasury after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng amid rising pressure following the turbulent market reaction to the new administration’s “mini-budget.” “The prime minister’s in charge,” Hunt, a former foreign and health secretary, told the BBC when he was asked whether he now held all the power at Downing Street. Truss and Kwarteng had slowly unraveled key elements of their economic vision, including tax cuts for top earners and a halt on corporation tax rises, before the prime minister gave in to financial market instability and tanking polling figures and fired Kwarteng.
Millions are facing pensions pain: Retirees could miss out on up to £430 a year with Government plan to axe 'triple lock' as Liz Truss clings to power
Millions of pensioners could face an income squeeze of up to £430 next year after Liz Truss ditched her pledge to protect the 'triple lock'. In a surprise U-turn, Downing Street warned she was no longer committed to raising pensions in line with inflation, despite having guaranteed just that only two weeks ago.
Liz Truss Already Looks Like a Dead Prime Minister Walking
Britain’s version of a parliamentary democracy, at present, looks risible. In Liz Truss, it has produced the most inane prime minister in its history.In just seven weeks the prime minister has lost all credibility. She staked her future—and the country’s—on an economic plan so ill-conceived that it was virtually dead on arrival. She mindlessly repeated a mantra that she would “deliver,” but is left with nothing to deliver. Most members of her Tory party believe she has doomed them to an election wipe-out. And in a damning editorial, The Economist said she had the shelf life of a head of...
‘The game is up’: who are the Tory MPs calling for Truss to quit
The number of MPs calling for Liz Truss to quit has been growing, though far more are prepared to say so behind closed doors. Here are the MPs who have said publicly that the Conservative party needs a change of leader. Crispin Blunt. “The game is up,” Crispin Blunt told...
BBC
Tax U-turns were painful, Liz Truss tells Tory MPs
Liz Truss has told right-wing Tory MPs her tax U-turns were "painful," as she continues to try and shore up her support within the party. The PM told Eurosceptic backbenchers she was still committed to boosting growth through economic reforms, No 10 sources said. She has been meeting MPs to...
Liz Truss - live: Calls grow for PM to resign after Braverman exit and chaotic debate
More MPs are calling for Liz Truss to step down after another chaotic day in Westminster which saw the acrimonious resignation of her home secretary, mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote and confusion over whether the chief and deputy chief whip had quit.Former Brexit minister Lord David Frost is the latest Tory to join calls for Ms Truss to step down.“As Suella Braverman made so clear this afternoon, the government is implementing neither the programme Liz Truss originally advocated nor the 2019 manifesto. It is going in a completely different direction,” the Conservative peer, who backed Ms...
Ben Wallace: Who is the defence secretary regularly tipped as the Tories’ next leader?
Despite his popularity within the Conservative Party, Ben Wallace declined to join the mass exodus that led to Boris Johnson’s defenestration in July or to run in the ensuing leadership contest eventually won by Liz Truss.Instead, the defence secretary, 52, shrugged off the encouragement of his peers, insisting he was quite happy where he was.He did back the winner, however, for which he was rewarded by being allowed to keep his job, in which he has won acclaim for his robust support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion on 24 February.Mr Wallace was born in Farnborough, south east London, on...
Liz Truss’s chief of staff still owns 10% of Lynton Crosby’s lobbying firm
Liz Truss’s chief of staff still owns a stake in Sir Lynton Crosby’s lobbying company despite his Downing Street role, meaning he could benefit financially from the firm’s work for corporate clients. Mark Fullbrook, who is in charge of the prime minister’s political operation, co-founded the British...
BBC
Suella Braverman quits and vote chaos add to turmoil for PM
A chaotic day in Parliament has left Liz Truss's survival even more uncertain after the sudden resignation of her home secretary and angry scenes during a fracking vote in the Commons. Opposition MPs alleged some Tories were bullied and manhandled into voting with the government on fracking. A minister denied...
