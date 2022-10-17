ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, MS

Person dies in Richland house fire

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

RICHLAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One person died in a house fire in Richland on Sunday, October 16.

Officials with the Richland Police Department said the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Thomas Street.

They said one person died in the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

