Person dies in Richland house fire
RICHLAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One person died in a house fire in Richland on Sunday, October 16.
Officials with the Richland Police Department said the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Thomas Street.
They said one person died in the fire.
