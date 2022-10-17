ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

UMMC dentistry students learn to make dentures

By Thao Ta
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ljmd_0icHFIUN00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – In this week’s Cool Schools, we take a look at the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) School of Dentistry where students are preparing for a fast-paced, competitive field and to help improve oral health in Mississippi.

Assistant Professor Firas Mourad is teaching these seniors how to make dentures.

“Our program is one of the strongest programs across the nation,” said Mourad.

Second-year students are enrolled in a dental class and see patients in the same year.

“Usually in the majority of all the other schools across the nation, they usually see patients when they’re in the third year. Usually the way we do it, I screen the patients, make sure they’re matching the student’s level, then start working and fabricating the dentures for them,” said Mourad.

Students learn about the auto industry in Madison County

A report ranked Mississippi last in dental wellness.

“We absolutely work hard to decrease this number here in the state of Mississippi. We still have one of the highest percentages across the nation with dental patients, which is up 35% of the population,” Mourad.

Here in UMMC’s lab, dental students from the second to fourth year finalize everything before it’s delivered to the patient. Shekerra Strong is fabricating a temporary crown before the patient receives the delivery of their final crown.

“In this particular car, he had a root canal on his front teeth. Sometimes, it’s just for aesthetics, like change their smile to look better,” said Strong, a dental student at UMMC.

“With the 3D printing, it ends up with very accurate dentures, which will help us improve the treatment process faster,” said Mourad.

Last semester, Mourad said they were able to successfully deliver more than 40 dentures within one month.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Coach Prime presents Children’s of Mississippi patients with Aflac ducks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) Football Coach Deion Sanders paid a visit to the Children’s of Mississippi on Tuesday. Sanders presented My Special Aflac Ducks to patients at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. The robotic My Special Aflac Ducks help children with cancer or sickle cell disease prepare for medical […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Greyhound searching for new Jackson location

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. The owners had been planning to build a new restaurant for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Flowood officer, K9 injured in Hattiesburg crash

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, October 14, Flowood Officer Zachary Rodney and his K9 Gurly were involved in an accident in Hattiesburg. Captain Jimmy Hall, with the Flowood Police Department, said Rodney suffered severe injuries because of this accident. Rodney was airlifted from Hattiesburg to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. K9 was also injured […]
FLOWOOD, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Greyhound returns to Vicksburg

Greyhound Lines Inc. has officially announced its new stop in Vicksburg, Mississippi, operating from 3046 Indiana Ave in the Memorial Plaza. Just two miles from its previous location on Frontage Rd., the new move marks a return to service in Vicksburg for Greyhound after over a year of no service in the area.
VICKSBURG, MS
sm2media.com

Church of Jackson is here to stay

The Church of Jackson is a consistent visitor to the University of Southern Mississippi campus. Every Tuesday, they can be found at Shoemaker square. Their protests range from 10 to 15 people with various graphic images to two people holding a picket sign.    . By looking at the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Academy staff remember Ole Miss student killed in hit and run

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff at Jackson Academy (JA) are remembering Walker Fielder, the University of Mississippi student killed in a hit and run over the weekend. Fielder’s former biology teacher and guidance counselor said the Madison native never met a stranger. “He was just very, very kind and included everybody. He wanted everyone to […]
OXFORD, MS
wessonnews.com

ADAs discuss Castle Doctrine

Copiah County District Attorney Daniela Shorter and Assistant District Attorney Pat Beasley discussed the “Castle Doctrine” at Sheriff Byron Swilley’s quarterly meeting with citizens last month at the Gallman Safe Room. The Sheriff’s meetings provide an opportunity for him to hear citizen concerns and share information. In...
WJTV 12

Jackson to host Workforce Development Summit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Jobs for Jacksonians program will host a comprehensive Workforce Development Summit on Thursday, October 20 at the Jackson State University (JSU) e-Center. Panelists will focus on education, and public, private and nonprofit partnerships.  “I’d like to express my appreciation to Jobs for Jacksonians for holding this summit,” […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Both suspects arrested after deadly Oxford hit-and-run

This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

What to know ahead of Jackson State’s homecoming

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Visit Jackson want everyone to be prepared ahead of Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for JSU’s homecoming game against Campbell University on Saturday, October 22 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

USPS hosts job fair in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Postal Service (USPS)will host a job fair in Vicksburg on Tuesday, October 25. Postal employment as a Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC), each at $19.50 per hour, is available at various Mississippi locations. Job seekers may learn more about these employment opportunities at an […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State football player dies

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University (MSU) football player has died. MSU leaders identified the player as 19-year-old Samuel Westmoreland, of Tupelo. He was a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. “One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Octoberfest returns to Jayne Avenue Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jayne Avenue Neighborhood Association’s Octoberfest makes its first return since the pandemic. Families came out to celebrate Octoberfest at Jayne Avenue Park. There was live music, space jumps for kids, fellowship and food like German sausages. The block party started 24 years ago in an effort to build trust and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPS afterschool activities canceled due to low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A major water leak on McDowell Road in Jackson is affecting schools in the Jackson Public School District (JPS). City leaders said the leak has impacted water pressure in parts of South Jackson. As a result, afterschool activities are cancelled at the following JPS schools on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, due […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy