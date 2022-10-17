UMMC dentistry students learn to make dentures

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – In this week’s Cool Schools, we take a look at the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) School of Dentistry where students are preparing for a fast-paced, competitive field and to help improve oral health in Mississippi.

Assistant Professor Firas Mourad is teaching these seniors how to make dentures.

“Our program is one of the strongest programs across the nation,” said Mourad.

Second-year students are enrolled in a dental class and see patients in the same year.

“Usually in the majority of all the other schools across the nation, they usually see patients when they’re in the third year. Usually the way we do it, I screen the patients, make sure they’re matching the student’s level, then start working and fabricating the dentures for them,” said Mourad.

A report ranked Mississippi last in dental wellness.

“We absolutely work hard to decrease this number here in the state of Mississippi. We still have one of the highest percentages across the nation with dental patients, which is up 35% of the population,” Mourad.

Here in UMMC’s lab, dental students from the second to fourth year finalize everything before it’s delivered to the patient. Shekerra Strong is fabricating a temporary crown before the patient receives the delivery of their final crown.

“In this particular car, he had a root canal on his front teeth. Sometimes, it’s just for aesthetics, like change their smile to look better,” said Strong, a dental student at UMMC.

“With the 3D printing, it ends up with very accurate dentures, which will help us improve the treatment process faster,” said Mourad.

Last semester, Mourad said they were able to successfully deliver more than 40 dentures within one month.

