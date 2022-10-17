ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NBA Western Conference guide: Warriors have tough road to repeat

The Western Conference should be very interesting this year. There were so many injuries last season to some of the conference's top stars, including Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard. With them back in the mix, things could shake out differently this time around. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanBuzz

Steve Nash's Job is Hanging by a Thread

The Brooklyn Nets have stayed under the radar over the past season. They traded for and traded away James Harden in a span of 13 months. Their biggest star, Kevin Durant, asked for a trade, only to reconcile with the front office. Kyrie Irving ... did Kyrie Irving things. Ben Simmons allegedly left the team group chat after being begged to suit up for a do-or-die playoff game and most recently missed a shot so bad it ended up in Hoboken.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
FanSided

The Whiteboard: 7 unexpected predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season

From MVP, to the scoring title, to the NBA Champion, we’re predicting that this is the perfect season to expect the unexpected. After a wild NBA offseason, it feels like anything is possible this year. From wide-open awards races to unprecedented parity in the title hunt here are a few predictions for unexpected happenings this year.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Lakers minus Dennis Schroder, maybe Russell Westbrook, for opener

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakers will be limited at point guard for their opener against the Golden State Warriors, but that didn't stop Anthony Davis from planning a statement performance to start the regular season. "Our first two games are against two title contenders," Davis said Monday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

NBA Opening Night live highlights, reactions and takeaways

The 2022-23 season tips off with a doubleheader. First up, the Boston Celticsdefeated thePhiladelphia 76ersin an early clash of Eastern Conference contenders. The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who scored 35 points each in the win. Out West, the defending champion Golden State Warriorsreceived their rings...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Lakers' Russell Westbrook cites coming off bench for hamstring strain

SAN FRANCISCO -- Russell Westbrook said he "absolutely" believes that Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in L.A.'s preseason finale could have caused the hamstring strain he suffered that night. "I've been doing the same thing for 14 years straight," Westbrook said following...
LOS ANGELES, CA

