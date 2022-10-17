Read full article on original website
healio.com
FDA clears low-profile sheath for placement of heart pump during high-risk PCI
Abiomed announced the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its low-profile sheath for percutaneous placement of its mechanical circulatory support device used in high-risk patients undergoing PCI. The sheath (Impella Low Profile Sheath) is designed for use with the Impella CP with SmartAssist mechanical circulatory support system, which is approved...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Medtronic Gets FDA Approval for Conduction System Pacing on Cardiac Lead
Medtronic has received FDA approval for expanded labeling of a cardiac lead that taps into the heart's natural electrical system, giving patients needed therapy while avoiding complications sometimes associated with traditional pacing methods, such as cardiomyopathy. Commonly referred to as "conduction system pacing," this approach helps ensure that pacing closely...
massdevice.com
FDA approves expanded label for heart pacing from Medtronic
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced that it received expanded FDA approval for a cardiac lead that taps into the heart’s natural electrical system. This process is commonly referred to as “conduction system pacing,” according to Medtronic. It gives patients needed therapy while avoiding complications sometimes associated with traditional pacing methods, like cardiomyopathy.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for chronic pain?
Various over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications are available to treat chronic pain. Doctors will work closely with a person to determine the best pain medication for them. There are several levels of pain medications, including nonprescription, nonopioid, adjuvants, mild opioids, and strong opioids. Depending on the cause of the pain,...
Vaping vs. Smoking Cannabis: What's The Difference?
This article was originally published in June 2021. Photo by NisonCo Pitcher Kelly Ebbert featuring the EVRI by Dip Devices and pre-rolled RAW cones via Daily High Club. This article was originally published on NisonCo, and appears here with permission. To be a leading cannabis, hemp, CBD and Delta-8 THC...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Aurora Rolls Out An Extensive Line Of Medical & Recreational Cannabis Products
Aurora Cannabis ACB ACB launched a new fall lineup of cannabis products. Glitches – chewable extract, delivering 10mg THC per piece. Available in two flavors: Pomegranate Berry (10 x 10mg) and Pineapple Coconut (5 x 10mg). Ultra Grape Kush (3.5g flower) – A mix of MK Ultra and Elite...
Juva Life Scales Up Cannabis Derived Anti-Inflammatory Compound JUVA-041 For Preclinical Studies
Juva Life Inc. JUVAF JUVA (FRANKFURT:4VV) announced the successful scale up of proprietary molecule, JUVA-041, from microgram quantity to 5 gram quantity. “Novel compound Juva-041 has demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory properties in phenotypic assays of inflammation, and is now being scaled up to support pre-clinical studies,” stated Doug Chloupek, CEO and founder of Juva. “Through Juva’s proprietary platform, we have made significant developments identifying the method and mode of action behind cannabis’ anecdotal therapeutic potential. This scale-up hurdle we have crossed allows us a straight shot for commercial development devoid of manufacturing obstacles. These studies are the next step in unlocking the hidden value of the cannabis plant. Many companies struggle to scale up at the speed that Juva has, we are very pleased to see our alternative approach to medicinal chemistry is proving to be our competitive advantage.”
DEA Wants To Boost Production Of Cannabis & Psychedelics For Research In 2023
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is proposing a significant increase in the amount of research cannabis allowed to be cultivated in 2023. According to a notice scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the agency is also looking to boost the aggregate production quota of certain psychedelics like LSD, psilocin, and mescaline, first reported Marijuana Moment.
HYTN To Complement Cannabis Line With Psilocybin-Based Products, Obtains Controlled Drugs And Substances Dealer's License
HYTN Cannabis Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HYTN Innovations Inc. HYTN, has been awarded a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License by Health Canada allowing for the sale, possession, production, assembly and transportation of psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic prodrug compound produced by a number of fungi. “This...
The Perils Of Delta-8 THC And Other 'Hemp' Products That Get You High: Why Unregulated Intoxicating Hemp Products Can Be Dangerous
The California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA), a trade group representing hundreds of companies participating in the United States’ largest regulated cannabis market, has released a white paper entitled “Pandora’s Box: The Dangers of a National, Unregulated, Hemp-Derived Intoxicating Cannabinoid Market.”. The document details the dangers associated with...
MedicalXpress
Marijuana-dependent patients at higher risk for infection after knee or shoulder arthroscopy procedures
Patients who are dependent on marijuana may face higher infection rates following knee and shoulder arthroscopy—a minimally invasive surgery in which a small camera is inserted to diagnose and sometimes treat injury—according to a study presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business
Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
reviewofoptometry.com
Making the Connection: Sleep Disorders, Ocular Effects
Consider that one-third of the average human’s lifetime is spent sleeping. Sleep is a universal function of living species. Its restorative functions include memory consolidation, hormone regulation, growth and sympathetic/parasympathetic balance.1 Sleep disorders can interfere with normal physical, mental, social and emotional functioning. Insufficient quality or quantity of sleep is associated with system dysfunctions including endocrine, metabolic, higher cortical function and neurological disorders.2,3 Every day, new research helps us learn more about the direct and indirect consequences sleep disorders may have on ocular health.
healio.com
Theranica announces positive results from clinical trial for migraine treatment device
Theranica Bio-electronics announced positive top-line results from a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial to evaluate efficacy and safety of Nerivio for the treatment of episodic and chronic migraine. According to a company release, the study met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction from baseline in monthly migraine...
BYND Cannasoft One Step Closer To Obtaining Full License For Medical Cannabis Without Direct Contact In Israel
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND received initial approval to engage in medical cannabis without direct contact with the substance from the Medical Cannabis Unit at the Ministry of Health of the State of Israel. Cannasoft received this initial approval as part of the process to obtain a full license that allows trading in medical cannabis products through an agreement with a licensed cannabis grower in Israel. Cannasoft is in the final stage of obtaining the full license.
Engineering Psychedelics: $22M Pool For Clinical Trials Of Compounds Targeting CNS Disorders
NYC and Cambridge-based Empyrean Neuroscience Inc. is a new genetic engineering company developing neuroactive compounds for neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders launching with a $22 million Series A financing. The company’s CEO is long-time biotech executive Dr. Usman “Oz” Azam, joined by Dr. Fred Grossman as chief medical officer. Azam has...
News-Medical.net
Multiple ischemic strokes and pulmonary embolism found in COVID-19 patient
In a recent study published in Radiology Case Reports, researchers described a case of a patient with acute respiratory failure and ischemic stroke. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Although primarily a respiratory disease, neurologic complications may occur in patients, increasing disease severity.
Supply Chain Conference Focuses on Real-World Best Practice Case Studies to Build Agility and Resilience Through Better Planning
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Kinaxis ® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, will host its Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit 2022, Oct. 26, 2022. The event is free and will feature an impressive lineup of industry speakers who will take the stage for a virtual event streamed live from Kinaxis’ HQ in Ottawa, Ontario. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005208/en/ Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit, virtual event hosted by Kinaxis on October 26, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Clinical Trial: Oral Drug Could Treat Uterine Fibroid Bleeding—and the Fibroids Themselves
Researchers found that a drug called linzagolix effectively treated heavy bleeding due to uterine fibroids. Linzagolix targets the fibroids themselves and can be tailored to avoid putting patients into menopause, like other drugs in its class. The drug is currently authorized for use in the European Union. A new drug...
