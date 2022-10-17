Read full article on original website
FDA approves subcutaneous, self-administered furosemide for congestion in chronic HF
ScPharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA approved its self-administered subcutaneous furosemide injection for the treatment of congestion from fluid overload in adults with NYHA II and III chronic HF. The new formulation of furosemide (Furoscix) 80 mg is the only FDA-approved subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home...
FDA clears noninvasive AI-powered coronary anatomy, plaque analyses
HeartFlow announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance on two new noninvasive artificial intelligence-powered coronary artery anatomy and plaque analyses based on coronary CT angiography. The new coronary artery anatomy (RoadMap) and plaque analyses provide physicians with comprehensive and actionable data on plaque characteristics and volume in all major coronary...
Medtronic Gets FDA Approval for Conduction System Pacing on Cardiac Lead
Medtronic has received FDA approval for expanded labeling of a cardiac lead that taps into the heart's natural electrical system, giving patients needed therapy while avoiding complications sometimes associated with traditional pacing methods, such as cardiomyopathy. Commonly referred to as "conduction system pacing," this approach helps ensure that pacing closely...
FDA approves expanded label for heart pacing from Medtronic
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced that it received expanded FDA approval for a cardiac lead that taps into the heart’s natural electrical system. This process is commonly referred to as “conduction system pacing,” according to Medtronic. It gives patients needed therapy while avoiding complications sometimes associated with traditional pacing methods, like cardiomyopathy.
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Vaping vs. Smoking Cannabis: What's The Difference?
This article was originally published in June 2021. Photo by NisonCo Pitcher Kelly Ebbert featuring the EVRI by Dip Devices and pre-rolled RAW cones via Daily High Club. This article was originally published on NisonCo, and appears here with permission. To be a leading cannabis, hemp, CBD and Delta-8 THC...
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
Aurora Rolls Out An Extensive Line Of Medical & Recreational Cannabis Products
Aurora Cannabis ACB ACB launched a new fall lineup of cannabis products. Glitches – chewable extract, delivering 10mg THC per piece. Available in two flavors: Pomegranate Berry (10 x 10mg) and Pineapple Coconut (5 x 10mg). Ultra Grape Kush (3.5g flower) – A mix of MK Ultra and Elite...
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
What to know about heart valve regurgitation
Heart valve regurgitation is the name for when the heart’s valves leak. It occurs when some of the blood the heart pumps out flows back to the valves. Treatment may not always be necessary, though this leakage may sometimes cause a strain on the heart or lead to other complications.
Juva Life Scales Up Cannabis Derived Anti-Inflammatory Compound JUVA-041 For Preclinical Studies
Juva Life Inc. JUVAF JUVA (FRANKFURT:4VV) announced the successful scale up of proprietary molecule, JUVA-041, from microgram quantity to 5 gram quantity. “Novel compound Juva-041 has demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory properties in phenotypic assays of inflammation, and is now being scaled up to support pre-clinical studies,” stated Doug Chloupek, CEO and founder of Juva. “Through Juva’s proprietary platform, we have made significant developments identifying the method and mode of action behind cannabis’ anecdotal therapeutic potential. This scale-up hurdle we have crossed allows us a straight shot for commercial development devoid of manufacturing obstacles. These studies are the next step in unlocking the hidden value of the cannabis plant. Many companies struggle to scale up at the speed that Juva has, we are very pleased to see our alternative approach to medicinal chemistry is proving to be our competitive advantage.”
DEA Wants To Boost Production Of Cannabis & Psychedelics For Research In 2023
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is proposing a significant increase in the amount of research cannabis allowed to be cultivated in 2023. According to a notice scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the agency is also looking to boost the aggregate production quota of certain psychedelics like LSD, psilocin, and mescaline, first reported Marijuana Moment.
Do hypertension, dyslipidemia, and new-onset diabetes mellitus play a part in post-COVID sequelae?
A recent review published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health evaluated the current research on incidences of hypertension, new-onset diabetes mellitus, and dyslipidemia as possible sequelae of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Background. A significant portion of individuals who have recovered from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus...
The Perils Of Delta-8 THC And Other 'Hemp' Products That Get You High: Why Unregulated Intoxicating Hemp Products Can Be Dangerous
The California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA), a trade group representing hundreds of companies participating in the United States’ largest regulated cannabis market, has released a white paper entitled “Pandora’s Box: The Dangers of a National, Unregulated, Hemp-Derived Intoxicating Cannabinoid Market.”. The document details the dangers associated with...
New Study Suggests Eliquis for Afib Can Reduce Stroke, Bleeding Risks
New research finds that the prescription medication Apixaban (Eliquis) may provide better protection from stroke and bleeding events than rivaroxaban (Xarelto) for people living with atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD). About 65% of people with AF also have VHD, which increases the risk of stroke. Anticoagulants reduce...
Reduced cardiac function identified in severe COVID-19 patients in new study
In a recent study published in the Journal of Critical Care, researchers assessed the cardiac function in patients experiencing severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Cardiovascular changes have been linked to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections in infected patients. A sizable majority of COVID-19-infected patients have elevated troponin levels, which are linked to increased mortality. Additionally, case reports of fulminant myocarditis or cardiogenic shock have been published. Acute cor pulmonale (ACP), pulmonary embolism (PE), and right ventricular dilatation have also been documented.
Metformin a potential atrial fibrillation treatment
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin’s targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
HYTN To Complement Cannabis Line With Psilocybin-Based Products, Obtains Controlled Drugs And Substances Dealer's License
HYTN Cannabis Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HYTN Innovations Inc. HYTN, has been awarded a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License by Health Canada allowing for the sale, possession, production, assembly and transportation of psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic prodrug compound produced by a number of fungi. “This...
Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business
Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
