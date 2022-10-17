Police Throughout the State Receive Funding To Help Recruitment

Monday, it was announced that the state is giving $30 Million in grant scholarships to help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers, according to The State of Michigan. The funding will assist in covering basic law enforcement training academy costs and recruit salaries for individuals employed by a law enforcement agency and enrolled in an academy session.

The Public Safety Academy Assistance Program is a grant scholarship established to help address the critical need for additional police officers by reducing or eliminating the cost associated with basic police training for hiring agencies. Under this program, law enforcement agencies are eligible for up to $4,000 per recruit for salaries and benefits, and up to $20,000 for academy tuition and other training costs that are traditionally paid for by the employing agency. Applications are now open for agencies who intend to enroll recruits in an academy session beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

“This grant program will help local law enforcement agencies screen, hire and enroll individuals to a basic law enforcement training academy increasing the number of police officers in our state,” said Timothy S. Bourgeois, Executive Director of the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES). “The availability of these scholarships may allow agencies to recruit and hire police officers who may otherwise not have had the means to pay to attend a law enforcement academy.”

Program highlights include:

• $30 million in total program funding.

• Agencies may receive up to 25 scholarships over the course of the program.

• The grant program will last until Sept. 30, 2026, or until the appropriated funds are expended.

• The grant does not apply to recruits who are not already hired by an agency prior to academy enrollment.

Additional program details and application can be found on the MCOLES website.