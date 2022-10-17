Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon driver arrested for second OWI
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Seth Willis Woelber stemmed from the stop of a 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis for an equipment violation on Sixth Avenue near the Highway 18 intersection, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested for Assaulting a Child Two Years After the Alleged Incident
A Storm Lake man has been charged with assaulting a child two years ago. Back on September 19th, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Storm Lake Middle School on a report of suspected physical abuse of a child that occurred at a local residence. After an investigation was launched, police alleged that in the summer of 2020, a man identified as 24-year-old Eh Lwe choked and hit the child with a tablet on the head while he was caring for her at a Storm Lake residence. The child endured minor injuries from the incident.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for marijuana again
SHELDON—A 27-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Wesley Alexander Daniel stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee for traveling without...
1 killed, 3 injured in northwest Iowa crash Monday
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for beer, pot papers
SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on charges of possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Cliff Edwin Garnett stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation on 170th...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man charged for hitting woman
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll
Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
1380kcim.com
Driver Airlifted After Friday Crash In Ida Grove
One driver was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Ida County on Friday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred on Highway 59 in Ida Grove at approximately 12:07 p.m. Authorities say a 2021 Kia Seltos, driven by 35-year-old Alan Jonathan Kennedy of Ida Grove, was traveling southbound on the highway and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 1999 Ford F350, operated by 71-year-old Kenneth Ray Hurley of Odebolt. The Kennedy Kia hit the driver’s side of the pickup truck before colliding with a livestock trailer pulled by the Hurley vehicle. Kennedy was airlifted by MercyOne Air Med to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Ida County Sheriff’s Office and Ida County Emergency Medical Services assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
kiwaradio.com
Cigarette Gets Blame For Wednesday Field Fire Near Primghar
Primghar, Iowa– A cigarette gets the blame for a Primghar Fire Department fire call on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, near Primghar. According to Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink, at about 1:40 p.m., the Primghar Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire about a half mile south of 430th Street and Silver Avenue, four miles south of Primghar on Highway 59.
stormlakeradio.com
Lola Pauline Gordon, age 104, of Storm Lake
Lola Pauline Gordon, age 104, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on October 18, 2022, at Methodist Manor in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery.
KCCI.com
Former Lake City police officer pleads guilty to tampering with records
LAKE CITY, Iowa — A former Lake City police officer charged with felonious misconduct in office has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Aaron Alspach pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with records. Another former police officer, Anthony Snyder, and Lake City city administrator Eric Wood were also...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County votes down stop sign plan
PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Board of Supervisors halted a move Tuesday, Oct. 11, to install a fourth stop sign at an intersection on the southern end of Sanborn’s city limits. County engineer Scott Rinehart presented a resolution to the board to place the eight-sided traffic device on the...
siouxlandnews.com
Highway 59 crash leaves one man critically hurt
IDA GROVE, IA — An Ida Grove man was critically hurt after an accident Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Alan Kennedy was critically hurt after his SUV crossing the center line on Highway 59 crashed into a truck and trailer. Kennedy was flown to MercyOne Siouxland...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Man Faces Felony Drug Charge
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon man faces a felony drug charge after an arrest this past week. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court by the Sheldon Police Department, 20-year-old Kyran Schuknecht faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a class D felony.
kicdam.com
Defendant in Estherville Murder Case Enters Alford Plea
Estherville, IA (KICD)– One of two teens charged in an Estherville murder case from last Fall has entered an Alford Plea to amended charges reached as part of a plea deal. 19-year-old Connor Uhde (You-dee) entered the plea Monday afternoon which says there is sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty without actually admitting to the crimes.
stormlakeradio.com
Cathy A. Swanson, age 74, of Storm Lake
Cathy A. Swanson, age 74, of Storm Lake, Iowa died October 13, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be in the Storm Lake Cemetery.
kiwaradio.com
Body Found At Ocheyedan Tractor Fire Call
Ocheyedan, Iowa — A body has been found at the scene of a fire in rural Osceola County. Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth tells us that the Ocheyedan Fire Department was paged to the call of a tractor fire at 120th Street, east of Tyler Avenue about 10:25 on Wednesday morning. That’s about four miles north of the east side of Ocheyedan or three miles north of Highway 9 on L62.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Man Taken To Hospital After Accident In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Sioux Center man was taken to the hospital after an accident on the edge of Rock Valley on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 3:20 p.m., 59-year-old Ivan Sandbulte of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Wabash semi southbound on 28th Avenue in Rock Valley. They tell us that 67-year-old Bruce Kooima of Sioux Center was westbound on Highway 18 in a 2000 Peterbilt semi.
Hawarden man pleads guilty to distributing 4.5 kilograms of pure meth
The man admitted during a plea hearing on Oct. 12 that from Jan. 2020 to April 2022 he and others in a conspiracy distributed at least 4.5 kilograms of pure methamphetamine in Sioux City.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Voter Pre-Registration Next Monday
A reminder that the General Election Voter Pre-Registration is next Monday, October 24th. The Buena Vista County Commissioner of Elections is encouraging new residents to mail a completed registration to PO Box 220, Storm Lake. The form can be downloaded at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/voteapp.pdf or by stopping by the Commissioner's office in the courthouse. Be mindful that “Election Day Registration” is also an option.
