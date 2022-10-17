Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research
The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
dailyhodl.com
Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable
A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
CoinTelegraph
Israel kicks off live tests for its tokenized digital bonds
The Israeli Ministry of Finance, together with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), digital assets custody provider Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware, will conduct the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for digital bonds trading. These bonds will be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The news...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
coingeek.com
DARPA wants to know more about digital asset markets for national security
The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency—better known as DARPA—is currently undertaking a year-long review to determine potential risks the digital asset market may present to national security and law enforcement. Apart from digital assets’ use in criminal activities, DARPA is also looking at hacking threats with the backing of hostile foreign governments, money flows in and out of blockchain networks, the role of public ledgers in providing transparency, bot-driven trading activity on exchanges, and other digital asset scams.
dailyhodl.com
Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says Crypto Could Be ‘Huge’ in the Future – Here’s What He Means
The former top executive of banking giant Morgan Stanley says that the technology behind crypto assets could revolutionize the current financial system. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says that in about 50 years, monetary transactions and asset trading will take place digitally on blockchains as life becomes increasingly more reliant on computers.
Revolut Awarded The U.K’s 38th Crypto License By FCA
European digital bank Revolut joined 37 other firms on the Financial Conduct Authority’s crypto asset firm register. The fintech unicorn previously offered digital asset services in the U.K. under the FCA’s Temporary Registration Regime. Revolut also has approval to operate across the European Economic Area thanks to registration...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $940,032,000 in BTC Out of Coinbase Pro As Crypto Markets Consolidate: On-Chain Data
3m – 6m: 11,280 BTC. The outflow of 48,000 BTC is coming from Coinbase Pro and has a dollar value of $940,032,000.00″. At time of writing, CryptoQuant says that further investigation is still needed to determine the true nature of the transfer, and whether or not it could be exchange shuffling its coins around, or a clean outflow to cold storage by a large player.
nftgators.com
Coinbase Hires Former Solarisbank Chief Operating Officer Daniel Seifert to Lead EMEA Region
Coinbase plans to fill core roles in Europe. The crypto exchange recently secured regulatory registration in Italy and the Netherlands. Coinbase VP of international and business development Nana Murusegan said that international expansion is an “existential priority.”. Coinbase has hired Daniel Seifert, the former chief operating officer of German...
Google Taps Coinbase To Allow Cloud Service Customers Pay In Crypto By 2023
Coinbase will power cryptocurrency payments for users who leverage Google’s cloud services, per CNBC’s report on Tuesday. Google will starts crypto payments with a few customers first before opening up the feature to more users. The tech giant announced the agreement with the crypto exchange at the Google...
Coinbase Receives Digital Payments Token License to Operate in Singapore
Coinbase has received preliminary approval from Singapore’s monetary authority. Coinbase will now be able to offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in the island state.”. Singapore’s central bank, The Monetary Authority of Singapore, has granted in-principle approval to Coinbase, permitting the firm to offer its services...
Uniswap Labs To Raise Venture Capital at $1B Valuation
Uniswap Labs is gearing up to raise over $100 million in a new round of funding as it expands into new products and services. The decentralized exchange commands 64% of all DEX volumes, according to DeFi Llama. Uni’s new funding is indicative of the company’s ambitious plans. Uniswap...
Cardano Developer Emurgo Unveils $200 Million Investment For Blockchain Growth
Founding protocol Emurgo plans to invest $200 million or more to support Cardano’s ecosystem. Emurgo’s investment will bootstrap projects building on Charles Hoskinson’s network. Protocols on other blockchains with Cardano integrations will also receive support from the investment package, per a CoinDesk report. $100 million will power...
Largest Ethereum Staking Service, Lido, Launches on L2 Arbitrum and Optimism
Lido Finance announced that it is available on Layer-2, and users can bridge their staked Ethereum. Currently, Arbitrum One and Optimism are supported. Lido will also allocate 150,000 LDO tokens in rewards per month across each network. The team wants to encourage the building of liquidity. Lido dominates staking on...
