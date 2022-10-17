Read full article on original website
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
rimonthly.com
Bugged Out: Just How Much Should We Worry About Ticks in Rhode Island?
Cliff Vanover is a veritable tick magnet. Between his love of hiking and tending a Charlestown property that grazes the borders of the Great Swamp, Vanover has provided the local Ixodidae with countless opportunities for a blood meal. And they have taken them. By his estimate, “I used to get...
2 Mass. locales listed among best places to live in the U.S.
Two other New England spots made Money magazine's list as well. For those looking to put down roots, Money magazine says Massachusetts boasts two of the best places to live in America. The publication recently released a list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S., and Somerville...
Massachusetts is home to one of the most beautiful streets in the world
BOSTON — A street in Massachusetts has landed on a list of the most spectacular roads in the world that have been deemed worth traveling to see, according to a new report. Architectural Digest recently ranked the 53 most stunning streets around the globe, and Massachusetts happens to be home to one of them.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
GoLocalProv
Who Are The Players—Contamination at $410 Million 6/10 Project
As GoLocal has worked to uncover the events leading to the dumping of dozens and dozens of truckloads of contaminated material into one of the poorest neighborhoods in Providence, we have learned about the players involved -- the whistleblowers and those who committed the crime. The facts lead from a...
ABC6.com
Affordable housing expands in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said. In an...
ecori.org
Why are Some Rhode Island Apples so Small this Season?
Apples for sale at Phantom Farms in Cumberland. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Severe drought conditions that lasted through most of the summer took a bite out of some local orchards’ harvest, producing smaller apples than past seasons. Jan Eckhart, owner of Sweet Berry Farm in Middletown, said his orchard grew...
WPRI-TV and CW Providence to Air Rhode Island Congressional Debate
Providence, R.I. (Oct. 18, 2022) – WPRI-TV and The CW Providence today announced that they will televise a debate tonight between the candidates in the race to represent Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District, Democrat Seth Magaziner, and Republican Allan Fung. The debate will air on both WPRI 12, owned by Nexstar Media Inc., and The CW […]
newstalknewengland.com
Dominican National Pleads Guilty To Participating In Providence, Rhode Island Criminal Drug Conspiracy
In Providence Tuesday, Rafael Fleury Munoz, 22, a Dominican national pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine; and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Munoz admitted in court that while visiting Providence in...
wgbh.org
Mobile homes in a city? The Boston Trailer Park is an affordable surprise
At a new apartment complex just off the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, one-bedrooms go for $3,000 a month. But tucked right next door is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. The Boston Trailer Park is Boston’s only mobile home community and a place residents call “a hidden gem.”
City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass
BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
It Wasn’t ’78, But This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Snowiest Day Ever
Every time heavy snowfall was in the forecast growing up, I heard about "The Blizzard of '78", and how bad it was. Rightfully so, I suppose. It was a LONG storm that dumped and dumped snow on Massachusetts in February of that year. It wasn't the most snow Boston has seen, however.
6-10 Connector contamination controversy results in criminal charges
Federal investigators found a contractor used in the 6-10 Connector redevelopment project made false statements about contaminated soil found on site.
whatsupnewp.com
Aquidneck Club condo sells for $1,782,500
Lila Delman Compass today announced the recent record sale of 125 Cory Lane Unit ‘Victory’, a three-bedroom residence in the Clubhouse at Aquidneck Club. Alexandra Thursby and Courtney van Beuren, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associates, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this sale. With...
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health announces new Chief of General Surgery for Fall River, New Bedford, Wareham
FALL RIVER, NEW BEDFORD, and WAREHAM, Mass. – Jorge Huaco Cateriano, MD, MPH, MBA, FACS, has accepted the position of Chief of General Surgery at Southcoast Health, officials announced. Dr. Huaco will succeed Victor Pricolo, MD, FACS, who has retired after more than a decade in the role. Dr....
GoLocalProv
Family of Former Providence Journal Owners Battle Over Control of Tens of Millions in Family Trusts
When the Providence Journal Company was sold in 1997 for $1.5 billion, the Metcalf family was a massive financial winner. The family was a major shareholder in the media company. Patriarchs of the family led the company for decades. Fast forward 25 years, and now the three children of the...
Doctor: RSV cases peak early, filling hospital beds
In most people, RSV causes a common cold and can be treated at home. For infants or young children, especially those with chronic illnesses, it can be more severe and lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia.
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
