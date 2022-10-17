ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

Who Are The Players—Contamination at $410 Million 6/10 Project

As GoLocal has worked to uncover the events leading to the dumping of dozens and dozens of truckloads of contaminated material into one of the poorest neighborhoods in Providence, we have learned about the players involved -- the whistleblowers and those who committed the crime. The facts lead from a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Affordable housing expands in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said. In an...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Why are Some Rhode Island Apples so Small this Season?

Apples for sale at Phantom Farms in Cumberland. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Severe drought conditions that lasted through most of the summer took a bite out of some local orchards’ harvest, producing smaller apples than past seasons. Jan Eckhart, owner of Sweet Berry Farm in Middletown, said his orchard grew...
CUMBERLAND, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI-TV and CW Providence to Air Rhode Island Congressional Debate

Providence, R.I. (Oct. 18, 2022) – WPRI-TV and The CW Providence today announced that they will televise a debate tonight between the candidates in the race to represent Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District, Democrat Seth Magaziner, and Republican Allan Fung. The debate will air on both WPRI 12, owned by Nexstar Media Inc., and The CW […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass

BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Home sales in Mass. plummet

There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Aquidneck Club condo sells for $1,782,500

Lila Delman Compass today announced the recent record sale of 125 Cory Lane Unit ‘Victory’, a three-bedroom residence in the Clubhouse at Aquidneck Club. Alexandra Thursby and Courtney van Beuren, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associates, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this sale. With...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy