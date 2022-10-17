ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ally Financial Whale Trades For October 19

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ally Financial ALLY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Amazon Maven

This Is Why JP Morgan Is Bullish on Amazon Stock

Equity markets have struggled in 2022. YTD, the S&P 500 (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report index has lost over 24% of its value, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has dropped almost 33%. Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report performed in line with the tech index, having also fallen 33% since the year began.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'

PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
