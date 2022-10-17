ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th

ARRY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies,...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

OGE Energy OGE - P/E: 7.62. Via Renewables has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.18, which has decreased by 74.29% compared to Q1, which was 0.7. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.76%, which has increased by 0.61% from last quarter's yield of 9.15%. This quarter,...
ABB: Q3 Earnings Insights

ABB ABB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ABB missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.38. Revenue was up $378.00 million from the same period last...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Recap: Lockheed Martin Q3 Earnings

Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.87 versus an estimate of $6.68. Revenue was up $555.00 million from the same...
Analyst Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zurn Elkay Water ZWS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Analyst Ratings for Kinetik Holdings

Kinetik Holdings KNTK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $42.2 versus the current price of Kinetik Holdings at $35.9, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $91.4 versus the current price of Boot Barn Holdings at $58.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Recap: Danaher Q3 Earnings

Danaher DHR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Danaher beat estimated earnings by 13.27%, reporting an EPS of $2.56 versus an estimate of $2.26. Revenue was up $434.00 million from the same period last...
Amazon, Snap And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dropped around 90 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Recap: KeyCorp Q3 Earnings

KeyCorp KEY reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KeyCorp missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $64.00 million from the same period last...
This Analyst With 81% Accuracy Rate Upgrades Netflix; Here Are 4 Other Stock Picks For October 19 From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy LBRT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Liberty Energy has an average price target of $22.2 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $16.00.
Expert Ratings for Dominion Energy

Within the last quarter, Dominion Energy D has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $83.86 versus the current price of Dominion Energy at $65.425, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Equity Lifestyle Props

Equity Lifestyle Props ELS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $70.25 versus the current price of Equity Lifestyle Props at $62.005, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
20 Analysts Have This to Say About Olaplex Hldgs

Olaplex Hldgs OLPX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 20 analysts have an average price target of $13.55 versus the current price of Olaplex Hldgs at $4.24, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 20 analysts...
