Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.25 cents per share. On Thursday, Ares Dynamic Credit will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

2 DAYS AGO