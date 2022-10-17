ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Mel Tucker speaks with the media after knocking off Wisconsin

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbB99_0icHEgN400

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker will speak to the media Monday after his team snapped its four-game losing streak.

The Spartans beat Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime, despite being seven-point underdogs against the Badgers.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed made the game-winning play on a jump ball in the corner of the endzone, sealing the deal in a back-and-forth affair.

The win was massive for the Spartans, who now head into the bye week on a positive note.

After having this upcoming weekend off to rest and recover, the Spartans will prep for the short trip down to Ann Arbor.

The Michigan Wolverines are still unbeaten on the season and have won every game by at least a touchdown, so the Spartans will have their hands full.

Tucker’s press conference is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. and you can watch it at the top of the page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: James Franklin Has A Problem With Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, but Penn State's James Franklin believes "The Big House" has one big problem. Recalling the halftime skirmish that occurred between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions in last Saturday's blowout loss, Franklin pointed out that the stadium's tunnel is an issue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
seehafernews.com

Badgers Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Wisconsin football is losing one of its players to the transfer portal. Markus Allen announced yesterday he’s looking to move on from the Badgers as he has three years left of NCAA eligibility. The decision comes after the team dropped to 3-and-4 following a weekend defeat to Michigan State.
MADISON, WI
offtackleempire.com

In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022

I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
MADISON, WI
toledo.com

Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo

1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
TOLEDO, OH
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan groups hope to decriminalize mushrooms, other drugs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana has been legal in Michigan for years. Now a group of people is hoping other types of drugs could be next. “This is kind of the culmination of a few years’ work,” said Myc Williams, Director of Michigan Innovative for Community Healing. The group Decriminalize Nature Michigan came together at […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy