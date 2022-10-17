ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Motley Fool

Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Markets fell sharply on Friday, sending the Nasdaq Composite to a new closing low for 2022. Tesla shares have fallen by a third in less than a month. Tesla's earnings report next week should give investors some vital information about its fundamental business prospects. You’re reading a free article with...
Benzinga

What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA

Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

This Analyst With 81% Accuracy Rate Upgrades Netflix; Here Are 4 Other Stock Picks For October 19 From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Benzinga

JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Ares Dynamic Credit's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.25 cents per share. On Thursday, Ares Dynamic Credit will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Why IBM Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 21 Stocks Moving Premarket

COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS rose 20.9% to $0.1063 in pre-market trading after dipping 26% on Wednesday. COMSovereign recently announced receipt of Nasdaq listing determination. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL shares rose 18.1% to $0.8032 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma shares jumped around 47% on Wednesday after the company announced its oral...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

